Accenture: Great Company With An Expensive Price Tag

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is an outstanding organization with great financials, well-diversified business model and growth opportunities. Although I strongly believe the company to become a long-term winner, I find the current valuation too high for my taste. First I'll support my argumentation as to why I consider Accenture a great long-term hold, after which I'll dive deeper into revealing why I think the company's current valuation is still relatively high.

Accenture's Business Model and Growth Opportunities

For those that don't know, Accenture is one of the world's largest and leading companies within IT services and consulting. Accenture derives most of its revenues from North America (46%), followed by Europe (34%) and Growth Markets (20%). Accenture operates through five segments, also known as operating groups:

Products (28%): This segment consists of providing services related to consumer-relevant industries. The largest industry group within this segment is consumer goods, retail & travel (54%), followed by industrial (25%) and life sciences (21%). Accenture aids companies in this segment with improving their business performance in areas such as sales, marketing, R&D, HR, finance, manufacturing, procurement and supply chains.

This segment consists of providing services related to consumer-relevant industries. The largest industry group within this segment is consumer goods, retail & travel (54%), followed by industrial (25%) and life sciences (21%). Accenture aids companies in this segment with improving their business performance in areas such as sales, marketing, R&D, HR, finance, manufacturing, procurement and supply chains. Communications, Media & Technology (20%): This segment serves companies within Communications & Media (46%), followed by Software & Platforms (29%) and High Tech (24%), which includes semiconductor, enterprise technology and aerospace and defense companies. Accenture aids companies within these industries with accelerating digital transformations, innovation and cost optimization.

This segment serves companies within Communications & Media (46%), followed by Software & Platforms (29%) and High Tech (24%), which includes semiconductor, enterprise technology and aerospace and defense companies. Accenture aids companies within these industries with accelerating digital transformations, innovation and cost optimization. Financial Services (20%): This segment is divided between the industry groups of Banking & Capital Markets (70%) and Insurance (30%). Accenture helps companies within these industries with adapting to new digital technologies, regulatory changes and cost & profit enhancements.

This segment is divided between the industry groups of Banking & Capital Markets (70%) and Insurance (30%). Accenture helps companies within these industries with adapting to new digital technologies, regulatory changes and cost & profit enhancements. Health & Public Service (17%): The Public Service industry (62%) includes governmental departments such as the military, educational institutions and tax agencies. The Health industry (38%) consists of hospitals, health insurers and any other company related to improving the accessibility, quality and productivity of healthcare. Accenture assists these industries through consulting services and digital solutions to enhance social, economic and health outcomes.

The Public Service industry (62%) includes governmental departments such as the military, educational institutions and tax agencies. The Health industry (38%) consists of hospitals, health insurers and any other company related to improving the accessibility, quality and productivity of healthcare. Accenture assists these industries through consulting services and digital solutions to enhance social, economic and health outcomes. Resources (16%): The last segment consists of industries related to Chemicals & Natural Resources (32%), Energy (27%) and Utilities (41%). Accenture supports companies within these industries with integrating digital technologies that aid with developing differentiation and managing large-scale capital investments.

The table below highlights the development of the five segments over the last 15 fiscal years and their current positions. We can observe that the segments of Products and Health & Public Services have demonstrated the highest growth rates, whereas the latter industry sticks out with a notably lower operating margin. Furthermore, all segments currently possess nearly equal or better operating margin than their historical averages. I believe that the generation of income from these different sectors is crucial for Accenture's business model, as this provides more diversification and less dependency on certain industries.

Segment Revenue FY 2019 (in millions USD) CAGR Revenue 2005-2019 Operating Margin FY 2019 Average Operating Margin Products 12.005 9.05% 14.33% 13.20% CMT 8.757 5.75% 17.75% 14.32% Financial Services 8.494 6.74% 14.57% 14.60% Health & Public Service 7.161 8.90% 10.32% 10.48% Resources 6.772 7.73% 15.56% 15.09% Total (excl. External Revenues) 43.189 7.57% 14.60% 13.69%

Being active within the IT consulting industry, Accenture is expected to receive lots of tailwinds from the growing industries within it operates and the increased demand for digital solutions. Services related to digitalization, cloud, artificial intelligence and security will become the foremost growth drivers for the company. Accenture anticipates on these trends with their so-called rotation to the New, which guides companies with their digital transformation and represents 65% of revenues while continuing to show strong double-digit growth.

Furthermore, the design and implementations of enterprise technologies have become more complex, which Accenture addresses with their double-digit growing Intelligent Platform Service. Hence, Accenture seems to well-positioned for future trends that can propel growth. I also believe that Accenture's current management, with an average of 27 years of experience at the company, will be able to successfully lead the company in the future.

However, it should be noted that due to the recent Covid-19 pandemic, IT spending is expected to undergo serious cuts, which consequently hinders growth for Accenture. Specific industries, such as retail, automotive and aerospace, are taking significant hits which will obviously also impact Accenture's services. Nevertheless, the outlook remains firmly optimistic for the future of digitalization with strong expected growth in the aforementioned areas. Here is Accenture CEO Julie Sweet on the Q2 2020 results:

As we navigate the current environment, it is important to remember that we will continue to invest in our business and our people for the long-term. The fundamentals of our business are strong and we plan to emerge even stronger.

Accenture's Competitive Edge

Accenture operates in a highly competitive and fragmented market with a relatively low barrier to entry. Therefore, it becomes of utmost importance for the company to differentiate itself and offer superior services to its clients. I managed to identify the following advantages which I believe make the business a leader within its industry.

Firstly, Accenture's Global Delivery Capability can be considered one of its key differentiators. This basically means that Accenture provides price-competitive services by benefiting from its global and local company structure. Through this, Accenture can deliver high-quality services with scalable innovations, cost-cutting advantages and specific industry expertise. Not only can Accenture deliver the consultancy expertise, but the company can also aid with the actual implementation through their outsourcing services.

Secondly, Accenture enjoys a network of strong alliances, including large corporations with essential software systems, such as Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL), Salesforce (CRM), SAP (SAP), Oracle (ORCL) and AWS (AMZN). This helps Accenture with offering superior services to their clients and aid the growth of their Intelligent Platform Service.

The third and last advantage is that of the brand. Over the years, the company has developed and strong brand and clientele, serving more than three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500, including 91 of the top 100. What is maybe even more impressive is of their 100 largest clients, 95 of them have been with Accenture for over 10 years. An important benefit of Accenture's strong brand is that it helps to attract talented human capital. Especially for consultancy firms like Accenture, human capital is probably the most important asset that drives growth and value. Additionally, unlike other consultancy firms, Accenture lives and breathes technology. This brand perception forms a crucial advantage for Accenture to gain clientele with IT demands when competing with other consultancy firms like the Big Four.

Accenture's Financials and Valuation

I previously highlighted why I believe Accenture to be a well-diversified company with lots of opportunities. Now I'll go deeper into the financial performance and current valuation.

From the figure below we can see the uptrend in revenues for Accenture over the last 15 fiscal years. Apart from the period around the global financial crisis, Accenture has managed to grow consistently over the years and is expected to continue to do so in the foreseeable future. Company guidance for fiscal 2020 has recently been adjusted due to macroeconomic concerns and of course the impact of Covid-19. The company expects revenues to grow between 3% and 6% (6%-8% previously) with an operating margin of 14.70%-14.80%.

Besides the growth, Accenture has been able to maintain and improve its margins. This has consequently led to even more impressive growth in earnings. Apart from the years after the Global Financial Crisis, one can observe high-single to double-digit growth numbers in EPS.

Nevertheless, Accenture's growth is expected to start cooling down, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While this is not completely surprising for a company that has also grown significantly in size, it does bring up concern for the stock's future prospects and valuation. Even though Accenture's growth seems to be slowing down, the business fundamentals remain strong and the company is believed to accelerate growth again in the foreseeable future. Accenture currently has a strong balance sheet with negative net debt and high interest coverage (>150), as well as an Aa3 (AA-) credit rating. Therefore I highly doubt Accenture to run into serious financial/liquidity problems during economic downturns.

Accenture's financial performance has not gone unnoticed by the market. The stock has grown tremendously over the last decade. The company's stock (Blue Line) has outperformed both close-peers, as well as the S&P 500 index (Orange Line).

Due to strong financial performance, Accenture's stock has been trading at quite a premium compared to the market's average. The same applies if we compare Accenture to its relevant publicly listed peers. The table below gives a clearer picture of the premium Accenture is currently trading at, when looking at several valuation ratios based on trailing twelve months. While this at first may seem that Accenture is potentially overvalued, one has to take into account that Accenture has been performing stronger financially than many of its peers. This type of argumentation could be used as a justification for its price premium.

Company Name P/E PEG EV/Sales EV/EBITDA P/CF Accenture PLC 23.20 3.14 2.56 16.19 23.20 Capgemini SE (OTCPK:CAPMF) 16.19 1.50 1.00 8.41 11.20 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) 16.51 2.07 1.63 7.68 11.02 DXC Technology Co (DXC) 0.55 1.92 1.12 Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) 42.49 2.36 4.02 27.60 30.77 HP Inc (HPQ) 8.07 0.75 0.42 4.76 6.54 Infosys Ltd (INFY) 16.69 1.52 2.78 11.49 15.30 International Business Machines Corp (IBM) 11.32 2.60 2.11 8.54 8.89 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (OTCPK:TTNQY) 20.44 3.65 3.88 15.73 17.61 Wipro Ltd (WIT) 11.79 1.31 1.41 7.44 10.42 Average 18.51 2.10 2.04 10.97 13.61

However, Accenture is also trading at a premium compared to historic ratios, while short-term growth outlook is lower than the company experienced in the past. Since the current economic environment and the company itself differ from what it was many years ago, I decided to make historic comparisons with average ratios from the last five and ten years. The results can be found in the table below. It stands out that current ratios basically exceed all historic ratios except for the 5-year average P/E. This can be explained by the rather high valuation of the stock at the end of 2017 and after Q1 2019, as well as the strong decline in stock price recently due to Covid-19. The stock was for example trading at a P/E of 28 only two months ago.

Ratios Current Average last 5-years Average last 10-years P/E 23.20 23.12 20.30 EV/EBIT 16.43 15.85 12.74 EV/Sales 2.56 2.32 1.82 P/FCF 17.96 17.14 14.59

The still relatively high valuation becomes also transparent if we look at the graph comparing the P/E and EV/EBIT multiples to the past. In this figure, we can see that even though the multiples have dropped significantly from their highs, they still remain above their historical averages. With the uncertain times and higher likelihood of reduced earnings growth ahead, I would personally like to see these averages return towards their 10-year historic mean.

Using the 10-year average P/E and forecasted EPS for FY 2020 and 2021 ($7.60 and $8.09, respectively), we can derive a fair value based on historic multiples. For FY 2020 this would give us a price of $154 and $164 for FY 2021. This would provide us with no upside to current prices if the P/E ratio would return to its 10-year mean. Using a 5-year average, prices would equal $176 and $187, also providing us with no or very little upside. I would argue that the growth in company earnings for the next two years will not equal to that of the past five. Therefore, I believe that the company for now should not be given similar multiples to that of the past five years during a very strong bull market.

Compared to its peers and the company's historical averages, Accenture does not look particularly cheap as of right now. In order to obtain a more accurate fair value estimate, I constructed a DCF model for myself that uses average expectations of analysts for growth figures and margins. I also followed the company's guidance after Q2 2020 and their ambition to keep on expanding margins. Moreover, I used growth in revenues for the final years that align more with the historic averages I mentioned before.

(Source: Data from Reuters Eikon, DCF and Assumptions made by author)

The following assumptions have been used for further calculations: a beta of 1.04, risk-free rate of 0.73% (current 10-year treasury yield), expected market returns of 8%, a tax rate of 22.5%, WACC of 8.28% and a perpetuity growth rate of 2%. Both capex and depreciation figures have been forecasted with their 5-year averages compared to sales. The change in working capital has been conducted through the use of the DSO, DIO and DPO methods. As a result, I obtained a fair value estimate of $175 per share and $140 using a 20% margin of safety.

(Source: Data from Reuters Eikon, DCF made by author)

I have to note that this DCF obviously has used a lot of assumptions and does not represent a 100% accurate fair value estimate. Nevertheless, I have based my assumptions on both historic performances, forward guidance by the company and analyst coverage. As a consequence, I believe the fair value estimate gives a good indication of a fair price range in the current environment.

Risks and Challenges

Both Accenture and this thesis face numerous uncertainties that investors need to be aware of. Throughout the article I've already brought up the risk of macroeconomic developments. Especially in the current environment, I consider this to be the major risk the company faces right now. Major cuts in IT spending will strongly influence the company's results and we could see from the previous crisis in 2008 that this can lead to declines in both revenues and earnings.

Accenture did state in their 2020 Q2 results that it gained a new all-time high in new bookings of 14.2 billion dollars. However, I believe it is important to note that consulting contracts (>50% of revenues) usually have less than 12 months duration and permit clients to terminate the contract with only 30 days notice. On the contrary, the majority of outsourcing contracts generally have longer notice periods and include early termination charges. Nonetheless, I would argue that Accenture deals with a serious risk of losing a significant part of their income if the economy turns further down south and clients pull out the plug on their projects.

Other and more frequently mentioned risks for Accenture are M&A integration and their management of human capital. Accenture has made over 30 deals in both 2018 and 2019, as well as 13 deals so far in 2020 with many more on the horizon. Post-deal integration forms a considerable challenge in fully capturing the benefits of M&A activities. Furthermore, with a workforce that exceeds 500.000 people that is still growing, it is of utmost importance for Accenture to not only acquire the best talents in their highly competitive market, but also ensure internal employee satisfaction and personal growth opportunities.

Conclusion

Accenture is a wonderful company with a well-diversified business model, strong historic growth and great financial stability. The company also operates under experienced management in an industry where demand for digitalization is expected to keep on consistently growing in the future. Although Accenture is not immune to the consequences of Covid-19, I believe its diversification in income will aid the company to soften the blow.

Due to the aforementioned reasonings, I consider Accenture to be well-positioned to ride out an economic downturn and agree with CEO Sweet's statement that the company can emerge stronger than before. Nevertheless, I believe Accenture is currently still trading at a premium compared to both its peers and historic multiples. I also think this is partly due to the multiple expansion the stock has seen over the last three years. The DCF model confirms this line of thought by providing a fair value estimate that does not suggest significant upside at current prices. I therefore rate Accenture's stock, despite being an excellent business, as a hold for now and will personally consider adding to my position if the price drops to a $140-$150 price range.

