Poultry Meat Review: Abundant Production Expected In 2020

Poultry meat production is projected to increase in 2020, due to a larger breeder flock. The increase in supply will put downward pressure in poultry prices and an increase in cold storage inventories. Global poultry production is projected to increase from some of the world's largest producers, the US and Brazil. The US is projected to produce approximately 46 million pounds of broiler meat, a 4% increase compared to 2019's production, turkey production is also projected to increase to 5.92 million pounds as year over year poult placement increased, thus leading to an increase in the hatchery as well. Brazil's chicken meat production is projected to increase to 14.1 million tons. An increase of 3.2% compared to last year's production.

In this article, I will review poultry production for Q1 in the US. Second, I will discuss how Brazil's poultry production is projected to increase. Finally, I will discuss the increase in Brazil's exports in the first bimester. Investing in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) is a way for investors to track poultry prices.

Poultry Production in the US increased in Q1

Broiler meat production in the United States is projected to increase by 4% to 46 million pounds from 43.905 million pounds in 2019. Broiler production in Q1 of 2020 was approximately 11.250 million pounds, an increase of 6.6% compared to Q1 in 2019. January broiler production was estimated at nearly 4 billion pounds, a 6.5% increase year over year. The increase in broiler production is mainly attributed to a rise in slaughter and heavier bird weights which increased by 3.9% and 2.6%, respectively and China lifting the ban on importing US poultry due to the ASF crisis. In February, broiler layer flock had reached approximately 61 million birds, 3% higher compared to the same period in 2019. Wholesale broiler prices in March were approximately $1.802 per pound, down from $1.876 last month and down 12.90% compared to 2019 prices.

Source: YCharts

Turkey production is projected to increase to 5.92 million pounds, an increase from 2019 production approximates which stood at 5.818 million pounds. Turkey production in Q1 of 2020 was approximately 2.920 million pounds, live weights led to the increase in production. January turkey production was approximately 515 million pounds, a slight increase compared to the same month in 2019. Although turkey slaughter in January reduced due to decreased poult placement in 2019, average live weights drove production higher. The increase in production has not affected turkey prices as the latest price in March was $1 per pound.

Brazil's Poultry Production Projected To Increase In 2020

Brazil's poultry meat production is also projected to set a record in 2020, despite uncertainties revolving around the coronavirus outbreak, according to recent data released by the USDA. Brazil's chicken meat production is projected to increase by 3.2% to 14.1 million tons compared to last year's production figure which was approximately 13.69 million tons. The increase in projected production is mainly attributed to a couple of factors. First, steady demand for chicken meat from Asia due to the effects the ASF had on swineherd and the Avian Influenza that affected poultry output, thus Brazil had to step up poultry and pork production to cater to the rise in demand. Second, domestic demand from Brazil also led to an increase in projected production due to the increase in disposable income and the decrease in unemployment rates. Other factors that have led to the projected increase include higher production capacity of day-old chicks as a result of increased investment from Brazilian packers and finally, stability in feed costs. Brazilian wholesale chicken prices have reduced to 4.14 BRL/KG, a decrease of 22% since the beginning of January where prices traded above 5.00 BRL/KG.

Brazil's Exports Increased In The First Bimester

Brazil's chicken meat exports grew 59% in the first bimester, despite the COVID-19 and its effects. According to the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA), approximately 348,000 tons of chicken meats were shipped during February this year, an increase of 10% compared to the same shipments in 2019 which stood at approximately 316,000 tonnes. Both January and February shipments totaled 672,000 tons, a 12.3% increase compared to the same shipments in 2019, which were approximately 598,000 tons. Brazil also recorded an increase in revenue as a result of the increase in exports, where revenue totaled US$1.082 billion, a 10% increase compared to the revenue received for shipments during the same period in 2019.

Production Risks

Indicators point out that poultry farmers in the US will not reduce production beyond the first quarter. In January, more than 85 million pullets were placed for hatchery, a 14% increase year over year. US broiler production forecast for Q2 stands at approximately 11.525 million pounds, Q3 projections stand at approximately 11.800 million pounds, and Q4 projections stand at approximately 11.500 million pounds. In January 2020, turkey poult pullets for hatchery were increased by nearly 2% compared to poult placements in December 2019. Turkey production in Q2 of 2020 is projected at approximately 3 million pounds, a slight increase compared to the same quarter in 2019.

Though poultry production is projected to increase in 2020, there are a few risks associated with production. First is the coronavirus, the disease has spread rapidly to most countries and this has led to massive disruptions in supply chains, businesses, farmers and consumers, in general. Most countries have imposed lockdowns and social distancing that will affect production, as labor is limited. Global trade in breeding stock will be affected as most commercial flights have been postponed. Second, livestock feed supply will also be affected due to a shortage in the supply of feed ingredients. Third, consumer habits are bound to change as most governments are encouraging consumers to practice social distancing by trying to avoid restaurants and staying home, this might limit demand, which will, in turn, affect production.

Conclusion

Poultry meat production has increased during the first three months of 2020. The increase in production has led to a decrease in poultry prices in the US and Brazil. I believe poultry production for the remainder of the year will be faced with some difficulties that will arise due to the coronavirus and its effects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.