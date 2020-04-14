Alnylam's Blackstone Funding, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Receives $2 Billion Funding from Blackstone

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) announced that Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) has decided to invest up to $2 billion through a combination of debt and equity. The funding will impart the much-needed liquidity to the company and will help in bringing more products to the market. As part of the deal, Blackstone will acquire up to 50 percent of the future royalties of inclisiran through its Blackstone Life Sciences unit. The drug is designed to treat high levels of cholesterol.

Blackstone Life Sciences was launched by the private equity firm in 2018. The unit already has made notable investments in various pharma companies including Novartis (NYSE:NVS). John Maraganore, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam said:

A central component of this strategic relationship is a partial monetization of our royalty for inclisiran. If approved, we believe this therapy holds enormous promise as a potential game-changer in hypercholesterolemia management."

The company will retain half of the inclisiran royalties received from Novartis.

The collaboration is led by Blackstone Life Sciences and Blackstone's credit platform GSO Capital Partners. The investment is expected to provide support for the development and commercialization of new treatments. The deal involves $1 billion in committed payments in lieu of acquisition of Alnylam's royalties and commercial milestones for inclisiran. Further, up to $750 million will be provided through a first-lien secured term loan. Blackstone Life Sciences will invest up to $150 million for aiding the development process for the company's cardiometabolic programs vutrisiran and ALN-AGT. Blackstone will also buy $100 million worth of Alnylam common stock.

Alnylam mainly focuses on developing RNA interference-based therapies, which work by blocking genes by tinkering RNA, the substance used by the cells to produce specific proteins. Its emphasis on four strategic therapeutic areas which are Genetic Medicines, Hepatic Infectious Diseases, Cardio Metabolic Diseases, and CNS/Ocular Diseases. The company currently has two products in the market and boasts of a robust development pipeline. Its two commercial products are Onpattro and Givlaari. The former is aimed to treat polyneuropathy caused by hATTR amyloidosis in adults while the latter is designed to treat acute hepatic porphyria. Its late-stage drug candidates are Patisiran, Fitusiran, and Vutrisiran.

Apollo B, its Phase 3 study, is aimed at evaluating the efficacy and safety of patisiran in participants with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. The trial is currently in the process of enrollment. The new deal will let the company monetize its progress and offer liquidity for further development processes and research and development activities.

Alnylam stated that the latest capital infusion will allow it to carry out its development and commercialization processes in a more certain manner. The company also said that the investment is crucial as Alnylam now does not need to dilute its equity for funding its development and growth. The company is currently a tenant of Blackstone Real Estate company BioMed Realty and is in the process of another collaboration to boost its presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NextCure Postpones Trial Launches on Account of COVID-19

NextCure Inc. (NXTC) provides an update about its various clinical trial activities. Due to the pandemic, the company has decided to delay the launch of its NC318 combination clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer with standard-of-care chemotherapies. NC318 is a first-in-class immunomedicine against S15, a novel immunomodulatory target related to various cancers such as lung, ovarian, and head and neck cancers.

NextCure also reported that it anticipates the initial biomarker data from the Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 NC318 monotherapy trial to be out by midyear. The company also announced that its investigational new drug application for NC410 has been cleared by the FDA for clinical studies. NextCure was looking to start the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in March, but the plan has now been put on hold due to the pandemic.

However, the company will continue to provide support to patients enrolled in Phase 2 of Phase 1/2 NC318 monotherapy. The company will also keep on collaborating with various trial sites for enrolling new patients as deemed appropriate. Michael Richman, NextCure's President and Chief Executive Officer said:

We, like others in our industry, are working closely with our clinical partners and taking the necessary steps to adjust our protocols and timelines as required during this challenging time."

The company uses its proprietary FIND-10 platform for studying various immune cells.

NextCure is mainly invested in developing therapies for cancer patients who do not respond to current treatment regimens. Its lead drug candidates are NC318 and NC410. The latter is a novel immunomedicine which works by blocking LAIR 1 mediated immune suppression by following the natural decoy effects of LAIR 2. In preclinical studies, NC410 has demonstrated its ability to block the negative impact of LAIR for promoting T cell functions. The company believes that NC410 may prove to be an effective treatment for various therapies.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Reports FDA Acceptance of Pedmark Application Filing

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) announced that the FDA has accepted its filing of New Drug Application for PEDMARK. The drug candidate is designed for treating ototoxicity caused by cisplatin chemotherapy in patients aged one month onwards to <18 years of age and suffering from localized, non-metastatic solid tumors. The drug has also been assigned Priority Review tag and its action date has been set on August 10 for the completion of review process by the FDA.

The Priority Review is granted to medicines that are aimed to treat serious conditions. The designation leads to a shorter review period, down from a regular ten months time period to six months from the date of submission of the NDA. Rosty Raykov, Chief Executive Officer of Fennec said:

The FDA filing acceptance of our NDA and granting of Priority Review represents a significant milestone in the development of PEDMARK and we look forward to working closely with the Agency during this review process."

PEDMARK is a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate. PEDMARK has been studied by cooperative groups in two Phase 3 clinical studies of survival and reduction of ototoxicity, which is generally caused by platinum-based therapies. The clinical studies involved are The Clinical Oncology Group Protocol ACCL0431 and SIOPEL 6. The former enrolled one of five childhood cancers typically treated with intensive cisplatin therapy for localized and disseminated disease while the latter enrolled only hepatoblastoma patients with localized tumors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals is a specialized pharma company and focuses on developing therapies for managing ototoxicity. Its lead drug candidate PEDMARK carries Orphan Drug designation in the United States. The company also has a licensing collaboration with Oregon Health and Science University.

