Gilead Sciences: Analyzing Remdesivir's Potential In A Difficult Time

Past this, the remainder of Gilead Sciences' portfolio is exciting. That portfolio should support Gilead Sciences depending on what happens.

Gilead Sciences has an impressive portfolio of assets. Remdesivir is performing incredibly well, with the initial data very promising.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is increasingly one of the most important pharmaceutical companies in the world as a result of COVID-19. With Gilead Sciences recently announcing its first official press release of results from Remdesivir, the purpose of this article is to announce, in a difficult time, how this drug can provide rewards for Gilead Sciences shareholders. At the same time, we'll see how, outside of these rewards, Gilead Sciences is still a strong investment.

Gilead - Fierce Pharma

Gilead Sciences Remdesivir Data Announcement

Gilead Sciences announced the first batch of data from Remdesivir treatment in COVID-19 and there were some impressive results here.

Gilead Sciences 53 Patients - Gilead Sciences

To start, I want to note that I am not a licensed medical professional and that the results of Gilead Sciences' conference are fundamentally non-decisive because the drug was provided on a compassionate use basis without properly accounting for the normal things that are taken into account in drug trials. However, with all of that said, there were some promising results.

However, there are some comparisons we can make that show some promise for Remdesivir. An initial study from the University of Washington discussing initial patient data for 24 patients stated critically ill COVID-19 patients on a ventilator saw a 50% mortality rate, spending an average of 10 days each on ventilators, with no one coming off of ventilators in the first week.

In contrast, for the 53 compassionate use patients in Gilead Sciences' study, saw an improvement in oxygen class for 68% of patients, with more than half extubated, and nearly half discharged from the hospital following treatment. At a 28 day follow up point, a relatively impressive 84% of patients had seen either a 2 point improvement in their oxygen scale or were discharged from the hospital.

Again, proof isn't here, but initial data is promising for Remdesivir.

COVID-19 Remdesivir Supply - Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences is planning to significantly ramp up capacity and sales of Remdesivir. The details of the company's operations and profits aren't public. No company would want to publicly discuss how much it's making from COVID-19 amid one of the most difficult and trying diseases of our time. However, there are three important things for investors to keep in mind.

The first is that even while breaking even, investments in Remdesivir R&D will pay off. The second is that as COVID-19 spreads, any profits will be multiplied dramatically. The third is that the public R&D from being the face of a potential COVID-19 cure has enormous marketing benefits.

Looking at the first one, it's important to note that, even if the company breaks even on this ramp-up, it will still get to keep the resulting manufacturing facilities. For example, Gilead Sciences will be able to invest in new manufacturing facilities and add that to the cost of Remdesivir that it charges customers. Effectively, the company can break-even on manufacturing costs without the social judgements of profits.

The second is that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. There are almost 2 million cases worldwide, and estimates are for the disease to spread across a significant part of the world's population. In Germany, estimates are for 70% of the population to get the disease, and there's no reason that this can't spread similarly across the rest of the world. That's ~4-5 billion people with the disease.

Gilead Sciences only needs to make $15 / dose in profit, and treat everyone, to make its market capitalization in profits. Even Tamiflu made >$1 billion in its best year, something that Remdesivir should be able to comfortably pass.

Lastly, there are significant press and social benefits from the company's work on COVID-19. This has already been clearly evidenced given the amount of mainstream press Gilead Sciences has received so far from its COVID-19 efforts. Even if the above two categories don't pan out, Gilead Sciences could redirect this free press to the company's other drug offerings. That could have the benefits of what would otherwise cost millions in marketing.

Gilead Sciences' Other Businesses

At the same time, even if the company's Remdesivir efforts don't pan out, the company has a number of other impressive businesses.

Gilead Sciences' Other Businesses - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The company has a number of significant businesses that support almost $8 billion in annual Non-GAAP net income for the company. For a company with a $95 billion market capitalization, that's an incredibly significant amount of profit. That gives the company a P/E ratio of roughly 12 - a low P/E ratio that allows the company to give significant annual shareholder rewards.

More importantly, the company is part of a number of businesses with significant opportunities. HIV is one of the deadliest diseases in human history, and Gilead Sciences has been revolutionary in treating the disease. As a result, the company's drugs now treat the majority of people with HIV and the company continues to benefit from improved detection of the disease. Earnings have grown and will continue to.

At the same time, the company has a number of exciting other alternative drugs. The company's Yescarta drugs, Filgotinib, and recent drugs from the Forty Seven acquisition all have significant potential. Filgotinib is expected to have peak sales close to $6 billion annually and CD47 (from Forty Seven) is expected to have peak sales of almost $3 billion annually.

The company's portfolio of drugs will mean strong income and revenue well into the 2020s going into the 2030s.

Gilead Sciences Shareholder Reward Potential

At the same time, Gilead Sciences has a long history in shareholder returns that should be able to continue going forward.

Gilead Sciences Shareholder Returns - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences had a strong history of shareholder returns in 2019. The company paid out more than $3.2 billion worth of dividends resulting in an almost 4% dividend yield. The company also repurchased a significant $1.75 billion of shares resulting in total YTD 2019 shareholder rewards of almost $5 billion. That puts a total mid-single digit shareholder return. The company can continue this for the long term.

The company, as we saw above, has $8 billion in annual net income. It has made significant acquisitions recently, however, as that slows down, it'll have the cash to increase shareholder rewards.

Gilead Sciences Risk

Gilead Sciences has only one major risk to pay attention to. The company's major risk is the fact that biotech requires constant investment on the order of billions of dollars. Even with that billions of dollars of investment, there's a chance of the drugs not properly panning out. While sometimes there's slam dunks, oftentimes drugs fail. There's always some tiny luck / probability element that could hurt shareholder returns and that shareholders should pay attention to.

Conclusion

Gilead Sciences is an incredibly impressive company that's worth paying close attention to. The company's initial Remdesivir data is incredibly promising, with the company seeing 84% improvement at the 1-month market, versus a more than 50% death rate for the non-treated patients. While the data isn't definitive, the initial results are promising.

Additionally, even if Remdesivir doesn't pan out in the ways expected, there are significant additional other benefits. Past that, the company's other businesses remain incredibly strong. These businesses and the company's other acquisitions have significant growth potential. The company is also working on increasing shareholder returns, with a strong history.

Together that makes Gilead Sciences a strong investment at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.