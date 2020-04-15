Reviewing The CEF Space And Our Portfolio Strategy

We go through the macro picture, some CEF data, our commentary on that data, preferred stocks, and answer some common questions from members.

It's too early to get back in wholesale and I don't believe going to cash is a good solution either.

The next week will be very important to the direction of the market, in my opinion.

I'm still negative on the markets today and think investors believe we will go back to the way we were before this crisis.

(The following is our weekly commentary published each Sunday evening to our members. This is from April 12th, 2020)

Macro Picture

Stocks again recorded one of their best weekly gains on record as investors saw encouraging trends in the virus spread data. The flattening of the curve is starting to take shape and most modeling shows new cases peaking either this week or the next two depending where you live in the country. Other countries also have seen their peaks or are closing in on them- especially in hard hit Western Europe.

We saw significant risk taking during the week with, in some cases, panic buying taking hold. The fear of missing out being prevalent and greed taking hold, to me, indicates that this bear market is not done yet. We've seen this play out before and bear market rallies of 20% or more are very common, especially during the last two recessions (2000-2002, 2008-2009). In both of those recessions, we saw three to five bounces of 15%-25% before the market made new lows.

Small caps did the best - but they were the cheapest and most beaten-down sector. Energy and financial services fared well as hope for an oil deal between the US, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico came to fruition, al they haven't been completed yet. Oil was down $1.5 on the week to $25.50.

Interest rates have finally started to rise as the 10-year rose 15 bps to 0.73%. and the VIX is getting closer to that 40 level but has remained stubbornly high at 43.3, down just 5 points-plus on a week that saw heavy buying.

The market has moved a lot despite another astronomical amount of people becoming unemployed. 6.6 million more Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week bringing the three-week total to almost 17 million.

As we noted on Thursday, the Federal Reserve put additional backstops in place to provide liquidity and loans to a number of households, businesses, and local governments. The latest was the $2.3T to back small and medium sized businesses. They also announced that they would support new corporate debt issuance and provide liquidity to the secondary markets by purchasing a limited amount of high-yield exchange traded funds. The bond markets rallied sharply on the news.

The rally in the S&P 500 in recent weeks has been very strong. We are very close to the Fibonacci retracement of 50%, which is the 2,800 level. Some market mavens have noted that this will be an area of resistance and could need some sort of catalyst to break through that level. If we do, the next level is 61.8% or the 2,950 level. If we break down and head below the lows of last week it could mean that the rally has run out of steam and a more substantial pull back is coming. The next week will be very important to the direction of the market, in my opinion. It's too early to get back in wholesale and I don't believe going to cash is a good solution either. Maintain discipline.

Small moves ----> Small mistakes ----> Small regrets

I still believe the bond side of the equation looks more compelling. Stocks are in no-man's land today and it's hard to see a path higher from here. The bond market dislocation is one of liquidity and solvency. The latter is the ability to repay, or default risk. Liquidity is a short-term concept, meaning the ability to finance short-term liabilities. Liquidity also refers to the fluidity of the bond market, or the plumbing. But both are needed for a well-functioning market. The drop in the bond market was primarily one of liquidity which is becoming more unclogged by the day.

The curves do look like they are rolling over a bit, but this is all so early on and there are so many questions and data points we still do not have. I think it's very premature to give the all-clear.

JPMorgan : Some Longer-Term Consequences of COVID-19 Crisis

JPMorgan recently highlighted some of the longer-term consequences of the current pandemic crisis.

The speed, breadth, and depth of the COVID-19 crash should further raise investor caution, increasing savings rates and risk premia.

Social distancing will largely fade, as people are social animals. Working from home is not as productive, but some SD will stay. Expect more online everything, greater aversion to crowded places, and more personal vs. public transportation.

will largely fade, as people are social animals. Working from home is not as productive, but some SD will stay. Expect more online everything, greater aversion to crowded places, and more personal vs. public transportation. Companies will focus on building resilience , diversifying supply chains, reducing leverage and short-dated funding, improving liquidity, and adding online services. They are unlikely to exit crowded business centers as these are too important for innovation and communication.

Larger companies are probably better able to build resilience. Together with a larger government role in business life, this should benefit large companies and further increase business concentration and reduce competition, which is positive for profit margins.

Global crises demand global cooperation and thus offer an opportunity to bring the world together. So far, we see more go-it-alone and close-the-border politics, adding to de-globalization. The perceived lack of solidarity between Northern and Southern EU again threatens EU cohesiveness, but will likely force another step toward fiscal union.

Emerging market countries, ex large Asian ones, are least able to battle pandemics, making the case for continued underperformance.

Building resilience, higher business concentration, a greater role for government and a greater need for distance should do long-term damage to productivity, even as human ingenuity will find ways to adapt to greater risks and reverse some of this damage.

The massive cost of saving lives and jobs will likely move the battle on Climate Change to the back burner for 1-2 years, although companies will likely make greater use of videoconferencing to cut their carbon print.

Recession fast-forwarded our zero-US-yield scenario. Pandemics have historically pushed real rates down as people save more. Inflation will fall badly over the next 1-2 years, keeping monetary policy and real short rates super easy. But the blurring of the line between monetary and fiscal authorities raises the risk that the narrative will switch to debt monetization, higher inflation expectations and higher nominal bond yields. This is not our best guess, but also not impossible. More a risk to be hedged rather than to be positioned for.

Repricing of assets greatly improves long-term expected returns on equities and credit, while worsening returns on government debt .

(Source: JPMorgan)

Closed-End Fund Analysis

Distribution Increase

N/A

Distribution Decrease

Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Nrg Opp (MIE): Distribution decreased by 75% to $0.015 from $0.06.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield (BGH): Distribution decreased by 25% to $0.1056 from $0.1408

DWS Muni Income (KTF): Distribution decreased by 18.75% to $0.0325 from $0.04.

DWS Strategic Muni Income (KSM): Distribution decreased by 17.7% to $0.035 from $0.0425

Apollo Sr Floating Rate (AFT): Distribution decreased by 9.7% to $0.084 from $0.093

Delaware Div & Income (DDF): Distribution decreased by 9.7% to $0.0831 from $0.092.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC): Distribution decreased by 9.3% to 40.0975 from $0.1075

Delaware Enhanced Global Div & Inc (DEX): Distribution decreased by 7.1% to $0.0772 from $0.0831

Apollo Tactical Income (AIF): Distribution decreased by 6.2% to $0.091 from $0.097

Funds Announcing Deleveraging

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp (JRO)

Nuveen Sr Income (NSL)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps (JSD)

Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Nrg Opp (MIE)

Commentary

Closed-end funds have now retraced about 50% of their discount decline since the peak of mid-February. But the average CEF NAV is still 17.6% below where it was at that same time. Breaking that down between equity and fixed income, equity CEF NAVs are still down over 19% while fixed income CEF NAVs are down just over 16%. The municipal space is down just 7.2% from the mid-February highs. The S&P 500, for comparison purposes, is still off 17.1% from its all-time high.

It's interesting to see how much pain the bond markets have experienced compared to equities. While bonds have recovered some, they have not, on a risk-adjusted basis, recovered nearly as much as equities. One is right and one is not - or maybe they are both wrong and that any recovery in either market is premature.

Munis did the worst last week on the risk-on environment but still posted positive NAV and price moves. The "worst performer" last week were state specific muni funds which returned a +6% on price. On NAV, the worst performer was taxable munis which rose 70 bps. On the positive side on price, real estate funds were up over 30%, utilities by 23%, and preferreds up 23%.

The worst performers on price among Core funds was BKN, up 1.50%, BBN, up 6.97%, and IHIT up 7.5%. On NAV, DMO was down 3%, BBN was down 1.2% and all the rest of the funds were up. The top mover in price on the week was FPF, up 24%. It was followed by DSL at 23%, JRI at 22.6%, and PCI at 22.5%. On NAV, JRI rose 15.5%, BIT up 11.2%, and FPF up 11%.

Only BKN saw its valuation get cheaper on the week, by 2.5%, while DMO and PCI saw their valuations skyrocket. DMO ended the week at a 9% premium when a week ago it was at a -11% discount. PCI ended the week at a 14.7% premium when a week ago it was at a -5% discount.

Have these funds moved too far too fast? It is possible. The NAVs will tell the story this week and next. Typically the price can front-run the NAV and then the NAV will "catch up."

I wouldn't be buying much of anything in the Core list on Monday. For those that are looking to add, something I do not currently recommend, look at some lower risk and cheap funds:

Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) : 7.01% yield, -6.8% discount.

: 7.01% yield, -6.8% discount. First Trust Mortgage Income (FMY) : 5.44% yield, -8% discount.

: 5.44% yield, -8% discount. Blackrock Core Bond (BHK): (unlevered), 5.83% yield, discount -8.12%.

NAVs Permanently Impaired?

Many have commented on the chance of NAVs seeing a permanent loss. I do think this is being focused on too much. In terms of some funds, we may see the need to deleverage and thus, a permanent impairment of capital. However, that impairment is very small and not likely to be material over time, especially compared to the amount that a competent manager and well-run fund strategy can provide.

I made a comment on the chat that may have been taken out of context so I quickly put up an explanation. Here are three different equity CEFs with a starting NAV date of January 1, 2008, right before the recession.

Data by YCharts

Two of the above funds, Central Securities Corp (CET) and Boulder Growth & Income (BIF), both recovered its NAV level to, and above, its pre-recession levels several years later. A third, Gabelli Equity (GAB), never did. It is still 53% below its January 1, 2008 level.

Why?

One needs to look at the distribution because that's a key indicator of why. Both BIF and CET pay small distributions, much closer to what they earn in income. GAB has a managed distribution policy that pays over 12%. That's essentially creating a sequence of returns risk problem for the fund.

Moving on to munis, on the chat I highlighted two unleveraged funds and a couple of leveraged ones.

Western Asset Municipal High Income (MHF) : Zero leverage

: Zero leverage Nuveen Select Maturity Muni (NIM) : Zero leverage

: Zero leverage PIMCO Municipal Income III (PML) : High leverage

: High leverage Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Income (NEA): Moderate leverage

Data by YCharts

All four funds pre-date the 2008 recession. All four are near the same NAV levels from before 2008 and after 2020. The worst performer is PML which was down 20%, mostly because the distribution has been in excess of net investment income for many years as they've been drawing down their UNII balance. You can clearly see the second worst performer was the Western unlevered muni CEF. In other words, no permanent impairment of capital.

If we move to a total return look, you can see the leverage help fairly significantly with more than 30% additional return over the time period. You just need to be able to buy opportunistically, hold, and even add on the hiccups.

Data by YCharts

I'll likely do a full report on this and cover which funds may have some permanent impairment. But the data above shows that leverage, while a double-edged sword, over long periods of time can be beneficial.

Portfolio Moves

In the last month, we have definitely been sitting on the sidelines for the most part. I haven't sold much except for very early on (when I issued the March 3 memo on Managing Risk). There I reduced high-yield and floating rate exposure by about 75%-80% and increased my exposure to municipals, both tax-free and taxable.

Here are some of those trades:

Sold 85% of my position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC) at $14.75. The price as of Thursday was $10.89 and the 52-wk low was $8.10.

Sold 67% of my Apollo Tactical Income (AIF) at $15.00. The last price was $11.98 and the low was $8.28.

Sold 75% of my position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Opps (BGB) at $13.80. The last price was $11.08 and the low was $7.91.

Lastly, sold 60% of my position in New America High Income (HYB) at $8.82. The last price was $7.65 and the low was $5.37.

Those positions were mostly replaced with:

Blackrock Taxable Muni (BBN) at $25.73. The last price was $23.03 and the low was $18.55.

Guggenheim Taxable Muni (GBAB) at $24.05. The last price was $22.29 and the low was $17.00.

Nuveen Quality Muni Income (NAD) at $15.08. The last price was $13.95 and the low was $10.75.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 (JPT) at $24.60. The last price was $20.61 and the low was an amazing $13.12.

So the moves definitely prevented unrealized losses while not capping the upside potential. This is a good reason why I don't like "going to cash" but instead making intra-portfolio moves on a macro level to reduce or add risk opportunistically.

My cash position is down to approximately 22% after the purchases I made last week in the preferred space (see: The Fed Steps Up To The Place | Trades Made). Here are those trades:

Eagle Point Credit Corp (NYSE:ECCB) @ $21.00 (500 shares), last price $21.80.

@ $21.00 (500 shares), last price $21.80. New Residential (NRZ-B) @ $16.72 (blended price paid), last price $17.06.

@ $16.72 (blended price paid), last price $17.06. OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFSSI) @ $17.77 (450 shares), last price $18.35.

@ $17.77 (450 shares), last price $18.35. Oxford Lane Credit (OXLCP) @ $19.00 (1,000 shares), last price $18.75.

@ $19.00 (1,000 shares), last price $18.75. First Trust Mortgage Income (FMY) @ $13.05 (750 shares), last price $13.23

@ $13.05 (750 shares), last price $13.23 Hersha Hospitality (HT-C) @ $8.78 (400 shares) - highly speculative!, last price $9.25.

Other than that, I will wait and see if better buying opportunities materialize in the next few weeks. We seem to think they will. Especially on the equity side.

With the Fed attempting to back stop everything, the risk of everything goes down materially. They are trying to give the all clear to get back into all risk markets in order to improve overall sentiment. Sentiment, after all, is such a large driver of our markets.

For me, I cannot give the all clear to jump back into these markets full force. I will continue to nibble here and there- but reducing the cash levels significantly isn't likely to occur until I see some of the economic indicators I need to see.

I have some alerts sets up on some key CEFs that I have been touting (Quality Buy List For When We Are Ready) and in a bunch of individual preferreds that I would love to get in at these price levels.

Why individual preferreds?

Like munis a few weeks ago, many of the preferreds are down because of liquidity issues. I can buy now in the teens ($13-$19) and wait, collecting income, until the price moves back to par. Prices have jumped up in the last week so unless something changes drastically, I won't be buying come Monday.

I'm trying to fill my speculation account that usually has mostly individual stocks (for example, I bought more Square (SQ) in the low $40s, and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) at $230) with individual preferreds. I had a small partial fill on Brookfield Property REIT (BPYUP) and hope to get more below $15. I'll keep members posted to what executes.

Question On Inflation

Some questions I have received: Won't all of these Fed moves and stimulus cause inflation?

In March, CPI fell 0.4% month-over-month with annual inflation coming in at 1.5%, down from 2.1%. In coming months, the larger threat is from deflation, not inflation. The Fed programs injecting trillions into the economy is the main reason why investors ask this question- and it is a good one. The answer lies in asking, just how much of that money actually makes to consumers and businesses to be spent? The answer is actually very little. Most of that capital stays in financial assets.

Fiscal policies (like the stimulus) or more apt to create inflation but even that's unlikely to create the devastating inflation we saw in the 70s and 80s. Demographic trends and energy prices are the overwhelming two largest factors that drive inflation. M2, a measure of money growth in the economy, is rising sharply, but what we saw after 2008 when the same dynamic was at play was a sharp decline in velocity - or how quickly the money moves through the economy. It's my contention that one of the reverberations of this virus is that velocity could come down sharply as less people travel, socially interact, and spend in malls, shopping centers, etc.

Statistics

Weekly stats on CEFs:

Weekly stats on ALL funds:

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBN, GBAB, IHIT, JLS, DMO, DBL, SQ, OXLCP, ECCB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.