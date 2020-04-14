Physical Gold Disappears And A Futures Crisis
Dave Kranzler and Robert discuss the coronavirus impacts on the economy and what may happen next in the debt markets.
Dave provides his outlook on the physical gold shortage and how this affects the divergence from price in the futures market.
Rob and Dave discuss how the futures markets may be entering a crisis as physical gold to satisfy settlement demand may be disappearing as the economic crisis deepens.
Rob Kientz and Dave Kranzler discuss the current financial market impact from the coronavirus and the ensuing economic slowdown.
Dave discusses difficulties that may occur from rampant money printing caused by the current crisis, how the pandemic is affecting the workforce in different industries, and what’s going on with physical gold in the market.
Dave co-manages a precious metals and mining stock investment fund in Denver and runs the website, Investment Research Dynamics.
