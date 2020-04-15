Dividend Yields Up To 40% - Yeah It Happened

We tend to warn investors away from any shares with a very high dividend yield, but we've found far more opportunities in high-yield shares lately.

The enormous rally comes as ideas of forced liquidations are forcefully put to rest. Some of these shares have their dividends suspended, but several don't.

A huge rally over the prior week forced us to revamp our price targets again. We won't complain about the work since it pushed our portfolio higher.

We're looking at several great shares with double-digit dividend yields. Not bad for a preferred share, where the dividend takes priority over the common shares.

Given a wild swing in valuations, we updated targets for the vast majority of the mortgage REIT preferred shares. 100% of the adjustments resulted in higher price targets. There are still a few things that stand out though. We’re going to run through them quickly.

These changes come after a week where most of the mortgage REIT preferred shares rallied by at least 18% and several exceeded 200%. Why did they soar? Because the market realized that a forced liquidation of the mortgage REITs was dramatically less likely than some investors liked to think.

Investors who were predicting forced liquidations throughout the sector failed.

With that theory put to rest by most investors, it was time for a huge rally. If a preferred share's dividends are easily covered by "core earnings" and the company still has enough common equity to cover the preferred shares at least a few times, it's hard to keep pricing the shares for bankruptcy.

Top Choices

For lower risk compared to the sector, AGNCO (AGNCO) ($21.89) or NLY-I (NLY.PI) ($21.72), come in as your top choices. Price volatility on MFO (MFO) ($19.00) has been too high to list it here, but we expect to see some rally in MFO.

For a medium-risk pick, we highlight the baby bond AIW (AIW) ($20.71).

For higher-risk choices, check out the NYMT preferred shares.

For NYMT’s fixed-rate shares, NYMTP has a slightly higher yield at the moment due to the lower price. Usually (but not today), NYMTP (NYMTP) ($16.00) costs a bit more than NYMTO (NYMTO) ($16.36) and carries a lower yield. Since NYMTP is $16.00 and NYMTO is $16.36, it is clear that today doesn't fall into that "usually" category. Today, NYMTP costs about 2% less.

Normally we would favor NYMTO. That is because NYMTO normally has a lower price than NYMTP and higher yield.

Not Talking About Common Shares

We just published an update on mortgage REIT common shares. If you want to know more about the sector developments, please check it out.

This article is focused on the preferred shares.

Charts

These images come from The REIT Forum Google Sheets. The first two images cover everything which starts before “MFO” going alphabetically. The first image covers dividend factors and call risk:

The second image (scrolling right) takes us to information about the floating rates and other risk factors:

Source: The REIT Forum's Google Sheets (Preferred Share Tab)

We don't usually post such a large chunk of the spreadsheets in a public article, but it will make the upcoming discussion much faster. Towards the end of the article, we're going to run several shares very quickly. We want investors to understand the metrics we are referencing.

Biggest Gains in Target Prices

The biggest increases in price targets for preferred shares go to MFA Financial (MFA), New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) and Two Harbors (TWO). Why? Because each had very positive announcements during the week.

MFA announced on Friday that they had 83% of repo borrowing under forbearance agreements and the decline in book value was materially smaller than most investors expected. Further, the company had successfully reduced leverage by a substantial amount already, demonstrating that there was and is a viable market for their assets.

NYMT announced they no longer need forbearance agreements because they successfully deleveraged their portfolio dramatically. By having a little bit of time to get the job done, they were able to unload positions at reasonable prices and avoid catastrophic damage to book value.

TWO announced a small common dividend and the return of preferred share dividends. Bringing back the dividends is clearly worthy of a bump in the target prices. TWO previously announced that they had sold off their non-agency positions, so the credit risk was much lower. With an emphasis on agency MBS, they didn’t need to continue delaying their dividend.

Each of those developments was extremely positive for our portfolio since we owned a significant volume of the preferred shares in each case. A week ago, they were a smaller part of our portfolio. Following the rally, they have a higher “weight” simply because of a higher share price.

Related Trades

We swapped some TWO preferred shares during the week. Specifically, we swapped TWO-D (TWO.PD) for TWO-E (TWO.PE). Prices had disconnected between the two shares. TWO-E has a lower coupon rate, but we were able to buy so many more shares of TWO-E that we ended up with a 2.7% increase in income. We explain it in greater detail by writing onto the image of our trades:

Source: Fidelity

The net result is our income increasing by 2.7% and our upside in a call scenario increasing by 6.2%.

Officially, we are taking a “loss” on shares of TWO-D. Realistically, we just jumped between two very similar tickers because we had an opportunity to get more income AND more upside in a call scenario. When we can swap between two similar shares and get both, that’s a nice deal.

Rule of Thumb

If investors can increase their number of shares by at least 3.34% when changing from TWO-D to TWO-E, they won’t lose income.

For instance, replacing 1,000 shares of TWO-D would require at least 1,033 shares of TWO-E to nearly offset the income and 1,034 shares to slightly increase it.

When we can swap 1,000 shares of TWO-D for 1,062 shares of TWO-E, that’s a great deal.

Why The Last Trade for Three Shares of TWO-E?

OK, the final trade for three shares looks a little strange. Why bother placing it? Because it makes the example easier. It kept the total cash flows on each side of the trade within $11.00 of each other. Since this trade was about increasing income and upside, we wanted to be as close to having the exact same dollar amount invested as possible.

By keeping them close together, the trade becomes easier to demonstrate. Sure, we pocket an extra $10.775, but that’s hardly the point of the trade.

Observations - AGNC Preferred Shares

Among the AGNC (AGNC) preferred shares, AGNCO carries the best value.

Ticker Recent Price (AGNCN) $22.94 (AGNCM) $22.32 AGNCO $21.89 (AGNCP) $21.50

Despite the lower yield on AGNCO, saving over $1 compared to AGNCN makes up for the difference in dividends.

AGNCM trades higher than AGNCO by $.43. Investors buying AGNCM get a higher yield for now, but the difference in dividends is less than $.10 per year. By the time the investor could recover the extra $.43 they paid for AGNCM, shares would be on the “floating rate.”

The spread for AGNCM is 4.33% and the spread for AGNCN is 4.99%. Which would you rather when they are floating?

Say an investor wants to pick between buying AGNCM and AGNCO? Don’t think about it as how many shares they can buy for $22,000. Instead, look at it as the price to buy 1,000 shares of either. That may sound counterintuitive to most experienced investors. Indeed, it is counterintuitive, but it works very well here.

The investor in AGNCM pays $22,320.00.

The investor in AGNCO pays $21,890, saving $430.

The investor in AGNCO can take that $430 and simply add it to their dividends. If they do that, they have so many more dividends that AGNCM never catches up. Not in five years, not in 100 years. The floating rate takes care of that. AGNCM’s advantage in income only exists for about four years.

Observations - AI Baby Bonds

Arlington Asset (AI) has two baby bonds. AIW smokes AIC. This isn’t even a close call. Beware the bid-ask spreads. They can be brutal. AIW is trading at a lower price than AIC. Both are below $21.00. When shares mature, AI will need to pay them $25.00 (unless they filed bankruptcy). Would you rather have AI be required to pay you on 5/01/2023 or 3/15/2025? Well, gosh, I’d rather have that $4.00 capital gain sooner rather than later. Toss in that AIW’s price is actually a bit lower and it would have a larger gain.

Ticker Recent Price (AIC) $20.97 (AIW) $20.71

Observations - CHMI Preferred Shares

Shares are about equal:

SA Ticker Ticker Recent Price (CHMI.PA) CHMI-A $18.15 (CHMI.PB) CHMI-B $17.90

No major difference in valuation. I don’t see anything noteworthy.

Observations - CIM Preferred Shares

We have one clear “worst” option:

SA Ticker Ticker Recent Price (CIM.PA) CIM-A $18.14 (CIM.PB) CIM-B $17.49 (CIM.PC) CIM-C $17.50 (CIM.PD) CIM-D $17.50

CIM-C has a lower coupon rate before it switches over to floating. It also has the lowest floating rate. If you want Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) preferred shares, only pick CIM-C if the price is materially lower than the other CIM preferred shares.

As a side note, among the preferred shares covered in our first image, the 11.60% stripped yield on CIM-B was the highest for shares without a dividend suspension.

As another note, we recently purchased some of the common shares from CIM, so clearly I'm not overly concerned about the stability of the REIT.

Observations - CMO Preferred Shares

Nothing noteworthy.

Observations - DX Preferred Shares

An easy observation here:

SA Ticker Ticker Recent Price (DX.PB) DX-B $22.14 (DX.PC) DX-C $22.30

Investors are paying up for DX-C despite a materially lower coupon rate. Sure, DX-C has years of call protection, but when shares are this far away from $25.00, call protection should not be the first idea on the investor’s mind. DX-C looks too expensive, all things considered. DX-B is OK.

Observations - IVR Preferred Shares

No. Stop. There were a handful of mortgage REITs with intense credit risk. Those shares all got punished. Somehow the IVR preferred shares are trading in the $15.00 to $16.50 range even though the preferred dividend is still suspended and we haven’t yet had a significant positive announcement. The company might announce something worthy of sending the preferred shares up to this range, but otherwise, this is a clear “no.” If investors want to take on high risk, they can pick preferred shares from MFA or NYMT instead.

SA Ticker Ticker Recent Price (IVR.PA) IVR-A $16.50 (IVR.PB) IVR-B $15.18 (IVR.PC) IVR-C $15.43

Observations - MFA Preferred Shares

Friday’s announcement should give preferred shares a boost. Great announcement. Better than expected on book value and tons of forbearance agreements in place. Bears should be running for the hills and crying for their mothers. Beware, these are still very risky shares.

SA Ticker Ticker Recent Price (MFA.PB) MFA-B $14.08 (MFA.PC) MFA-C $12.40 (MFO) MFO $19.20

Note: MFA-B and MFA-C rallied materially over the last 2 days as predicted.

Observations - MITT Preferred Shares

We closed our position in MITT preferred shares on Thursday. Great rally. Loved it. Happy to take the gains and walk away:

Source: The REIT Forum

Gains on the sale of MITT-B offset nearly the entire loss from MITT-C:

Source: The REIT Forum's Google Sheets

SA Ticker Ticker Recent Price (MITT.PA) MITT-A $10.63 (MITT.PB) MITT-B $10.35 (MITT.PC) MITT-C $10.58

As a small note, MITT-A usually commands a larger premium relative to the other two. If investors wanted to be in the MITT preferred shares and the prices were this close, MITT-A would be the most reasonable choice. We decided to start reducing risk while we have the opportunity to book some huge gains.

Observations - NLY Preferred Shares

There isn’t all that much to say here.

SA Ticker Ticker Recent Price (NLY.PD) NLY-D $23.55 (NLY.PF) NLY-F $21.76 (NLY.PG) NLY-G $21.53 (NLY.PI) NLY-I $21.72

NLY-D got a premium for the fixed-rate on the shares. That should continue to be the case. However, there's more upside on the others. NLY-G is a bit too close to NLY-F and NLY-I in my view, so I’d pick NLY-I just ahead of NLY-F here, with NLY-D and NYL-G landing a little further down the line.

To be clear, if each share was in the $21.70s, I’d pick NLY-D first. Since it closed at $23.55, I’m highlighting NLY-I instead.

Observations - NYMT Preferred Shares

This is a tough one. I’d say on a relative basis the valuations look pretty equal compared to each other:

SA Ticker Ticker Recent Price (NYMTP) NYMTP $16.00 (NYMTO) NYMTO $16.36 (NYMTN) NYMTN $15.71 (NYMTM) NYMTM $15.53

However, I also would note that overall I think these shares are still offering a pretty good risk/reward for investors who can take the risk. This is NOT a low-risk share. A low-risk share wouldn’t carry yields near this high. However, since NYMT already successfully deleveraged its portfolio and no longer needs forbearance, it wouldn’t be surprising if they brought back the preferred dividend within the next few months. That could help push prices higher. So despite shares running much higher already, we still like them for investors who are comfortable accepting the risk.

If you need these dividends for groceries, the risk would be a significant issue.

We bought the NYMT preferred shares during the panic. The best entry price in our portfolio goes to shares of NYMTO. We bought 1,234 shares of NYMTO on the afternoon of 3/24/2020. Our weighted average price was just under $4.01.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but that's much lower than $16.36. We expect NYMT to turn the dividend back on in the future. If we're right, the $1.97 per year would represent a yield of nearly 40%. If shares are called, tell me about how we're "missing out" by getting called at $25.00 on a $4.01 investment.

We don't usually buy shares with a 40% yield. It's extremely rare. The market rarely offers us a deal like that. It just doesn't happen much. It takes an absurd market failure for a deal like that to appear. Now investors can claim that it isn't a market failure. They can claim that it's reasonable because the dividend is paused. I'll just point to shares rallying more than 300% since then.

Observations - PMT Preferred Shares

Nothing to say on relative values between the two. Looks pretty fair there. However, I do think these shares look a bit expensive near $20.00 given the cheap valuation on several other shares. If investors are taking on this much risk, they may want to demand a little more reward.

SA Ticker Ticker Recent Price (PMT.PA) PMT-A $19.96 (PMT.PB) PMT-B $19.65

Observations - XAN Preferred Shares

I don’t really like the risk here.

SA Ticker Ticker Recent Price (XAN.PC) XAN-C $11.24

XAN announced they were having margin calls. They had too much "preferred equity" relative to the "common equity." I consider the assets relatively illiquid, and I believe commercial mortgages are more likely to suffer right now than residential mortgage REITs.

Conclusion

There's still plenty of opportunity in the mortgage REITs. Both the preferred shares and common shares still have a substantial amount of upside. We've got several opportunities where we remain bullish. For investors looking to build on their preferred share portfolio, this is a great time. We aren't just buying when everything looks great. We're also buying when the market is terrified. Buying during the panic has given us some opportunities for incredibly low entry prices. That results in higher yields and capital gains to offset the damage from prices falling in March.

Trying to pick some preferred shares? We've given you several ideas. Since prices have been swinging pretty fast, we included the prices on each share at the time of our analysis. Investors should always verify the price before entering a trade.

You want a common share rating mixed in with all of these? Alright, since we recently purchased shares of CIM, we'll go with a bullish rating on CIM. We wouldn't be buying shares unless we were bullish. Why CIM? Because fear in CIM is still dramatically elevated leading to a very low price-to-book ratio on one of the best mortgage REITs.

