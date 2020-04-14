Why The U.S. Economic Recovery Could Last Longer Than Anticipated And Its Implications For The Market

Negatives should outweigh positives significantly over the coming quarters. My target for the S&P 500 stands at 1,800; however, one should also take the bullish scenario into account.

These assumptions could be too opportunistic given the record indebtedness, a long-term change in business and customer behaviour, potential new virus waves, and interest rates being already at 0%.

The stock market entered a bull market the week of 6-10 April after experiencing the highest weekly gain since 1974. This was a consequence of the global pandemic slowing down and hope for a v-shaped economic recovery, which together with stimuli from the Fed could cause a significant gain in the stock market. In this article, I will provide information on how the US economy may move over the coming quarters. Moreover, I will discuss its implications for the stock market, as it is not only economic activity that can drive the stock market higher. I find that the year-to-date performance of -14% is not in-line with the longer-term economic impact, which I will explain thoroughly.

Source: tradingview.com

Impact of COVID-19 on the US economy

Thankfully, there is some positive news about the COVID-19 virus: it looks like the situation in the USA is developing better than feared. While two weeks ago, officials were speaking about 240,000 deaths in the USA at its peak, currently the most reliable stats show that the number of deaths is likely to peak around 60,000 somewhere in May.

Source: healthdata.org

The current stay-at-home guidelines will expire on April 30 and president Trump is currently making a plan to re-open the economy afterward. While it is certainly possible that this date will be prolonged, it is reasonable to assume that most parts of the economy will reopen in the second quarter. As a consequence, there is more optimism about a v-shaped recovery of the economy. In fact, as shown in the table below, analysts expect the economy to improve quickly and bounce significantly at the beginning of 2021 to new records.

Source: Robbe Delaet based on Refinitiv data

For the whole of 2020, S&P 500 earnings are expected to contract by 9.4%. However, I believe that many analysts will need to revise that number downwards over the coming weeks. For example, JPMorgan (JPM) recently announced that they expect Q2 earnings to decline by 40%. Also, the IMF is seeing 'the worst recession since the great depression'.

Source: Refinitiv data

In contrast to these relatively optimistic expectations, one needs to take into account that this economic downturn could last longer than some anticipate. In fact, I believe it is highly possible we will need to wait until 2022 to reach the economic activity of 2019 again, which is one year longer than the current estimates. My expectations are based on four factors.

Source: Robbe Delaet

First, maturing junk debt hit a record high recently. Junk-rated firms will face very high default risks as cash flows decline drastically due to the COVID-19 crisis. On the one hand, some of these companies that also have low liquidity available could go bankrupt. On the other hand, indebted firms that survive will cut spending drastically over the coming quarters in order to reduce bankruptcy risks. For many of these risk-taking firms, this crisis will be a wake-up call. Both bankruptcies and lower spending could be significantly negative for economic activity. It could take several years before these balance sheets get cleaned up again.

Second, the Fed has no ammo left to decrease interest rates as they are already reduced to 0% during the last intervention. This is a significant difference compared to the past two recessions which had more room for interest rate cuts to spur economic activity.

Source: FRED

However, these first two risks should be weighed against the Fed interventions to increasingly provide liquidity to the market, which includes loans, bond purchases, and mortgage-backed securities. Their latest round of investments amounts to an enormous $2.3 trillion. Moreover, a bailout for badly hit industries such as airlines (DAL) (AAL) (UAL) and hotels (HLT) (MAR) is expected. While this could have a significant positive impact on bankruptcies, I do not believe that the Fed will be able to increase economic activity during this crisis, which could have drastic consequences.

This brings me to my third point, which is a significant change in customer and business behaviour over the coming quarters/years. One of the greatest investors at this time, Chamath Palihapitiya, recently said some interesting things about the impact on business behaviour during a podcast:

There are implications for every single business. I think you are gonna start to hear the term zero-based budgeting a lot: let me build up the company line by line, what do we want to bear in our expenses? This will take six to nine months. Every company will be under an enormous amount of pressure to re-baseline their expenditures. In the next months, they will figure out what to spend and then they will spend very cautiously. I think this will be a multi-year downturn.

This factor has both macro and microeconomic implications. On the one hand, it could impact overall economic spending and investments significantly, leading to an economic downturn. Importantly, with interest rates at 0%, the Fed will have few munitions to spur spending. On the other hand, some firms that have low bargaining power will see a significant amount of margin pressure as their customers will try to squeeze as much money out of their deals as possible.

Fourth, the possibility that this virus will disappear is very unlikely as it transmits too easily in the human population, according to a WHO expert. Both the fear of getting into a new virus spread and a real new spread could weigh on the economy. Right now, there are some worries about the second spread in China as the number of new infections reached its highest point weeks. Consequently, consumers (particularly in the US) will probably save more of their money for vital products, while businesses are likely to postpone investments in human capital and projects until this virus is completely under control. These problems could last until the moment that a vaccine will be introduced into the market, which is expected at the end of 2021 as vaccines normally take at least 18 months to develop.

Implications for the stock market

While the stock market could be very irrational and hard to predict, I will try to determine where the S&P 500 (SPY) will go over the coming months. In my opinion, the stock market trend is impacted by three principles: earnings growth, Fed interventions, and fear and greed.

Source: Robbe Delaet with tradingview.com

In March, the fastest 30% crash ever occurred. I believe this was caused by a significant increase in fear about the COVID-19 crisis and its financial consequences. Institutions started decreasing their portfolio risk by selling junk-rated firms and stocks, in general, at all prices. Later, the Fed announced its trillion-dollar stimuli packages. Together, with the better-than-feared contagion and the stock market being oversold in the short term, a relief rally occurred.

However, right now, the S&P 500 is down only 14% YTD. In my opinion, there is a significant discrepancy between this recent stock market increase and the real longer-term economic consequences. Also, investors turned from extreme fear to a more neutral point of view as more and more investors start to believe that the Fed will drive this market to new all-time highs quickly. As indicated in this article, I believe the damage to the US economy will outweigh Fed interventions significantly. Fear could reoccur when earnings will be revised downwards and the v-shaped recovery looks to be too optimistic.

Source: CNN fear & greed index

Although I'm not at all a technical analyst, I believe that the S&P 500 could recover at the 2015 bottom, around 1,800 points. This would be another 35% drop from current levels, which I believe would be in-line with the economic consequences of this crisis.

Conclusion and investment thesis

To conclude, the S&P 500 recovery is not in-line with the US economic downturn that I anticipate. Yes, there are some reasons to be optimistic as Fed interventions will support many firms and the virus peak looks to become better-than-feared. However, negatives such as record indebtedness, a longer-term change in business and customer behaviour and no interest rate munition could far outweigh the positives. I strongly believe that we will see lower lows in 2020, potentially bottoming at 1,800 points when earnings get revised downwards and fear re-accelerates about new contagions and economic consequences.

So, what could be a good investment strategy going into the next months? Investors who followed my advice in December to increase their cash positions significantly can start to cautiously put that cash into work during further market dips. If we reach the yearly low of 2,200 level again, one could accelerate purchases. Moreover, if we reach my target of 1,800, I believe most of the negatives are fully priced in and long-term investors should aggressively buy stocks.

Source: Robbe Delaet with tradingview.com

In terms of stock picking, it is increasingly important to search for stocks with strong balance sheets, operating margins, and free cash flow generation. For example, I recently wrote an article that suggests buying recession-resilient stocks such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Mastercard (MA), Gilead (GILD), Check Point Software (CHKP), and Accenture (ACN). Moreover, a crisis generally accelerates disruptive industries such as e-commerce and software businesses. Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) could be interesting picks on further dips. Lastly, following insider purchases could be an interesting strategy as this could lead to abnormal returns of up to 13% annually. If you are interested, you could follow me to be updated on weekly insider purchases. Amazon, Baxter (BAX), and Mastercard are stocks with recent insider activity which are nominated as my favourite picks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.