The Off-Balance Market

There's nothing new in that “effect”, but each major upsetting “cause” may present itself differently.

Investment Thesis

Every one-year range of security price is greater than the issue's projected annual price trend, often by more than a multiple of two. That requires some part of the year be spent in price decline. Yet investment accomplishments traditionally are measured by multiple years of a position's holding. Multiple years of holding force taking periods of price loss.

No investor wants to lose an opportunity to gain (fear of missing out, FOMO). But somehow that FOMO fear often overcomes what should be a more damaging fear of accepting the loss required by continuing to hold for the next period of gain.

Instead, the concern seems to be a lack of confidence in identifying when is the right sets of combinations between price now and price in the future. Not only for the present holding but in comparison with some alternative position to be taken.

MMs avoid those concerns by hedging the positions forced on them when facilitating big trade orders. In the process of being good buyers of hedge protections, they tell just how far they see prices are likely to go in the next few months.

The astute active equity investor can use those implied forecasts as guides to probable value judgments, shorter term. Value decisions, not "timing" judgments. Read on to find out how and why.

Today's Value Preferences Among Dow Jones Stocks

Figure 1. is a map of Friday, April 9, 2020's comparisons between the MMs' likely upside price changes and price drawdown exposures for each of the 30 DJ stocks. The time-horizon involved is the same for each stock, determined by the contract expiration dates of the derivative securities (options, futures, swaps, etc.) used by MMs to provide price protections in the underlying issues. At a max, that is usually 3-4 months in actively traded issues like these.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable comparisons are down and to the right.

The "frontier" of best advantage runs from Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) at location [6] to Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Visa (NYSE:V) at [9] and to Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) at [11]. Least well-positioned stock at present appears to be Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) at location [8]. Largest gain opportunity appears to be in Boeing (NYSE:BA) at [15], but with a risk exposure of about -10% in order to perhaps achieve +20%.

But these trade-offs only look at two factors in the comparisons. Another big factor is "how likely is likely" for these outcomes in each R of the pair of location coordinates? A closer look at how these stocks have performed following prior hedging-implied forecasts like today's is in order.

A more detailed look

Figure 2

The actual price range forecasts implied by MM hedging are in columns [B] and [C], with the upside price potential of [E] being the rise from [D] to [B]. Column [F] contains the worst price draw-downs for these stocks of the last 5 years in any of the 3 months following the forecasts having upside-to-downside prospects like those seen here. The proportions of [E] and [F] are what were seen in Figure 1.

The Range Index [RI] in column [G] is a key dimension, telling the proportions of upside to downside in each stock's forecast. The RI value is that percentage of the [B] to [C] range between [D] and [C]. A stock whose RI is 20, like JNJ, has an upside forecast 4 times as large as its downside.

The remaining data in Figure 2 is the after-the-fact outcomes history of prior long positions in these stocks based on only those forecasts in the past 5 years with RIs like those of this day. This segregation of history is key because it keeps the past relevant to the current forecasts and rejects outcomes based on significantly different outlooks for the security at other points in time. The sample [L], taken from all forecasts made in [M] is relevant to the current forecast's upside to downside proportions in [G].

Following those forecasts, counted in [L] from [M]. [H] tells what percentage of the [L] positions created profits, of size [I], net of losses. Those prior [I] gain accomplishments are compared to today's prospects in [N] as a credibility measure. For many of the DJ stocks the low follow-through of [I] to [E] is a sufficiently poor showing to give that section of Figure 2 from columns [I] to [O] a case of the measles where red is a sign of loss or negative value.

With the Win Odds of [H], we have an additional way to condition our expectations for the future's profit potential. By weighting the rewards of [I] with [H] and the risks of [F] with 100-H, and combining the two, [O] + [P] into [Q], we have a measure which takes prior results into consideration.

That [Q] measure can (and should) be converted further into a RATE of risk-adjusted return by recognizing how long [J] the capital earning the results was committed. The measure of basis points (1/100th of 1%) per day will directly convert by compounding into the equivalent of CAGR, shown without risk adjustment in [K]. For reference, 19 bps/day when sustained for a year doubles the capital involved, a 100% CAGR.

Comparing the DJ Stocks to one another

The simplest way to evaluate near-term capital gain prospects of DJ stocks is [K], the compound annual growth rate [CAGR] from prior [G] forecasts achieving [I] payoffs during [J] capital commitments. Its top-rank stock is V, where Win Odds [H] of 84 and a +6.0% payoff over ten weeks of 50 market days on average produced a +34% RATE of return for 1/7th of a year.

Its Credibility Ratio [N] of 0.39 is the second-highest of the 30, behind Merck (NYSE:MRK) at 0.46, which means that all DJ stocks at this point have forecasts more than twice what similar prior forecasts were able to actually achieve. DJ stocks are not very encouraging as a prize basket of prospective investments.

Looking elsewhere for better stock investments

The lower blue section of Figure 2 subjects the major market indexes to the same comparative analysis as the DJ 30 stocks, using the same tactics as MMs do with individual equities. While individual investors cannot invest in the indexes directly, the aggregate analysis data points out differences between the character of the indexes and sharpens the importance of some of the Figure 2 columnar analysis factors.

Staying with the CAGR [K] column, the DJIA index return of +6% is the smallest, behind the S&P 500's +15% prospect. The Russell 2000 small-cap offers the prospect of a +30% annual rate, but bows to the NDX 100 technology-rich index for the biggest CAGR.

The NDX has a current advantage of being the most price-depressed, based on a negative RI of -31. The RUT is also price-depressed with a current RI of only 1. But the NDX has 17 prior index experiences of its deep negative RI of -31 and came back from all of them with index gains, or Win Odds [H] of 100. Further, the average Realized % Payoff [I] for NDX was +10.1%, earning it the highest credibility ratio [N] of 0.60. among single stocks or indexes.

So, for prospective good investments, we should expect many to be found among the NDX 100's components of high-tech stocks. In comparison to our MM forecast population of over 2,500 stocks, ETFs, and indexes, the NDX has far fewer poor performers of the type which earned that population an average credibility ratio of only 0.13.

Look at the equity market overall

Figure 3 provides a frequency distribution of the Range Indexes of that forecast population.

Figure 3

The scale at the bottom of Figure 3 covers RIs from -125 to +125, with those off the scale providing the stack at the extreme left. Where a RI of 50 offers as large a loss frequency as a gain, there is perfect reason for it not to have many stocks, and for the entire population to be shifted off-center to the left.

Recent normal swings of this population's average RI have been between around 40 on the high side and 20 on the low side. When the market descended to an average RI of 19 on April 3, it took on the appearance of Figure 4.

Figure 4

At this point, the off-scale, unduly depressed stocks at the left numbered over 75. Note the nearly total absence of issues with RIs of 60 and above, few at 50 and a huge drop from 30 RI to 40 RI. MM forecasts clearly reflect the character of the market at this point.

Return of a more healthy market attitude for prices in six calendar days was not a surprise. The present shape is normal, at an average level. There are still far more than average numbers of issues at seriously underpriced levels.

The stars of the current forecast population aggregated in the bottom row of Figure 2 represent realistic upside sell targets [E] which in the past have achieved realized payoffs [I] and full credibility ratios [N]. Their 20 x 123 [L] experiences have been profitable in 85% [H] cases. Prior capital commitments required an average holding period of only 44 market days to score an average CAGR of +130%.

Pricing Perspective

NDX's MM forecasts made weekly over the past two years are shown in Figure 5 as mostly green vertical lines, with the index price at the time of forecast as a white dot.

Figure 5

The extent of NDX's recent severe price declines without pulling down the MM forecasts for a number of weeks suggests strongly that the buying support of major funds and other institutions has not weakened.

Conclusion

Further serious market weakness appears unlikely. Odds appear strong for NDX stocks, less so for many DJIA issues.

