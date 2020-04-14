Yellow Cake To Benefit From Covid-19 Supply Disruptions

Yellow Cake’s business is structured in such a way that its shares are meant to follow the price of uranium, which makes it a beneficiary of this situation.

This is leading to a depletion of stockpiles and an increase in spot uranium prices.

Investment thesis

The uranium market has been in a tough spot ever since the Fukushima disaster of 2011, and the production cuts made by Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and Kazatomprom have had very little impact.

However, around a third of global uranium supply has been affected by mine shutdowns due to the coronavirus epidemic, which is already having a significant effect on prices and is set to benefit Yellow Cake (OTCPK:YLLXF). The latter invests solely in uranium, which means its share price has a very close correlation with the price of the commodity.

Yellow Cake's business

The company aims to provide direct exposure to the spot uranium price without exploration, development, mining or processing risk. As of the end of February, its assets included 9,616,385 pounds of U3O8, a derivative liability of $2.7 million and other net assets of $6.8 million.

Yellow Cake's uranium is held in a storage account at Cameco's regulated Port Hope/Blind river facility in Ontario, and the company has a framework agreement with Kazatomprom, which allows it to buy up to 10 million pounds of uranium per year for the period between 2019 and 2027. The purchase price for the uranium under this agreement is based on the spot price.

The main listing of Yellow Cake is in London, and the company raised $200 million in its IPO in July 2018. It used the proceeds to buy 8.1 million pounds of uranium. The 9.62 million pounds it currently holds were bought at an average price of $21.68 per pound.

If you look at the company's share price movements, you'll notice that they follow the changes in the spot price of uranium, just as intended.

(Source: Yellow Cake)

If the share price drops below the net asset value, the company resorts to share buybacks. As of April 7, Yellow Cake has bought back a total of 353,714 of its 88,215,716 issued shares.

According to data from TradeTech, the latest spot price of uranium is $27 per pound, which means that Yellow Cake's portfolio can be valued at $259.6 million at the moment. After accounting for the derivative liability of $2.7 million and other net assets of $6.8 million and dividing by 87,862,002‬ shares, we get an NAV of $3.00 or £2.41 per share. Using the share price from the LSE as liquidity is higher, the discount to NAV as of time of writing is almost 18%.

The effect from Covid-19 on uranium supply

In 2019, global uranium mine supply rose by just two million pounds to 140 million pounds in, according to data from market analyst UxC.

Some 175 million pounds of uranium is needed every year to power today's fleet of 442 nuclear reactors around the world. However, the market has been in oversupply for years due to secondary sources.

(Source: Yellow Cake)

As you can see from the chart above, the market was expected to be in balance by around 2023. Well, the coronavirus might have moved the timeline by a few years.

Kazatomprom alone cut its 2020 production forecast by 4,000t or around 10.4m pounds. This is equivalent to 7.4% of global mine supply.

Cameco followed suit by closing Cigar Lake for a month. The latter is the world's largest uranium mine, with 13% of global supply. The company is also shutting down its Port Hope conversion facility in Ontario as well as its Blind River refinery.

The Rossing uranium mine in Namibia is also shutting down.

Overall, the coronavirus has so far affected 30-35% of global uranium supply and is unknown when mines will reopen. At the moment, it seems that there will be a deficit of at least 40 million pounds of uranium in 2020. This will significantly decrease stockpiles.

Looking at uranium prices, the long-term market is so far unaffected, but spot prices have begun rising. In fact, the rebound from the March 2020 lows is over 20%, which means that uranium has technically entered a bull market.

(Source: Cameco)

Uranium does not trade on an open market like other commodities and buyers and sellers negotiate contracts privately. However, prices are published weekly by independent market consultants Ux Consulting and TradeTech.

Conclusion

The coronavirus epidemic is causing a supply disruption in the uranium mining industry due to the closure of several large mines. This is leading to a decrease in stockpiles as well as an increase in spot price of uranium. Yellow Cake is a beneficiary from the latter as its business is structured in such a way that its shares are meant to follow the price of uranium.

I think that the supply disruptions could lead to an increase in uranium prices to at least $35 per pound, which means that the NAV of Yellow Cake's shares would reach around $3.90.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.