Gold's New Inflation Factor

When gold's latest bull market began in 2018, the metal's price has mainly been driven by deflation-related fears over the global economy. But now, for the first time in over 12 years, gold's main driver will soon be the fear of rising inflation. We'll discuss this outlook - and why the metal should see even bigger gains ahead - as a result of this new economic paradigm.

Historically, investors turn to gold at both extremes of the long-term economic cycle; those two extremities encompass both inflation and deflation. Although many consider gold as being mainly an inflation hedge, a historical overview of the metal's performance shows that gold tends to benefit just as much from the threat of deflation than from inflation. The proof of this can be seen by gold's outstanding performance during 2008-2011, and again in 2018-2020, when deflationary undercurrents were sweeping some of the world's biggest economies.

But gold also clearly has benefited when inflation becomes a problem for the U.S. economy in particular. The last time gold was driven by inflation concerns was during the years between 2002 and 2007 when commodity prices were booming as war time spending was massive, and the U.S. dollar was rapidly losing value.

In 2008, however, commodity prices collapsed as inflation was completely subsumed by the credit crisis and deflationary fears held sway. In the years that followed, one major country after another fell victim to the austerity policies of sovereign governments. As a result, gold was sought after as a hedge against economic weakness by investors and its price rose to an all-time high.

While deflation has reared its ugly head from time to time in the years since 2008, its evil twin was nowhere to be found in the U.S. economy. That's likely about to change, though, now that there's a real threat that inflation will flare up again due to unprecedented levels of central bank liquidity created to combat the latest crisis.

Indeed, the Federal Reserve has lately undertaken extraordinary liquidity measures, announcing an additional $2.3 trillion in financial aid just last week. The Fed stated that the purpose for the new loans was to "help state and local governments manage cash flow stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic." And as Ed Yardeni pointed out on April 13, the Fed's balance sheet has risen to a record $6 trillion since QE4 was announced a month ago. He also noted, "The Fed's liquidity facilities have increased by $689 billion to $1.1 trillion over the past four weeks."

Source: Yardeni Research

Gold has reacted to this massive liquidity surge by rallying to its highest level in seven years as investors are flocking to the yellow metal for safety in the wake of economic weakness in the U.S. and elsewhere. Jobless claims last week jumped by an astounding 6.6 million as 10% of the U.S. workforce has been laid off in the last three weeks, which accelerated the move into gold and making it the one of the best-performing assets so far this year.

Source: CNBC

Clearly, then, gold's latest move higher has been driven more by the "fear factor" than by a widespread fear that inflation is making an imminent comeback. But while fear is one of gold's chief allies, rising inflation can be every bit as powerful in driving prices higher, as we saw in the years prior to 2008. Could we be on the verge of another such inflationary trend in the U.S.?

To answer that question, we need only to consider how inflation is classically defined, to wit:

"Inflation occurs when too much money is chasing too few goods and services."

For many years now, pundits have viewed the Fed's attempt at keeping financial markets awash with liquidity as being inherently inflationary. Yet inflation has always provided elusive for the simple reason that there was a correspondingly steady increase in the production of goods and services, which kept the newly minted money from forcing prices significantly higher. The overproduction in some sectors of the economy in recent years was exacerbated by new technologies which allow for hyper-efficient mass production, as well as on-demand technology for producing goods in small quantities at the touch of a button.

But to use a hackneyed phrase, a "game changer" is afoot, namely the shutdown of huge sections of the global economy. Now, for the first time in decades, we have the actual ingredients for a bona fide inflationary trend to be established, namely too much money chasing a significantly diminished production of goods and services.

When - not if - inflation finally shows up in the economic numbers, gold will then have found a new ally, for the fear of inflation has historically driven gold demand among investors who want to protect their capital from the ravages of a devaluing dollar. And while it may take several months before the first effects of inflation become visible, the dramatic drop in global industrial output in COVID's wake will all but guarantee that central bank liquidity and fiscal stimulus measures will contribute to a palpable weakening of the U.S. dollar, thereby boosting gold's currency component and keeping its longer-term upward trend intact.

On a strategic note, gold has gained 20% from its March lows as the bulls show no signs of relinquishing their control over the latest rising trend. After hitting a multi-year high on April 13, now would probably be a good time to book a little profit in the yellow metal and in gold ETFs, given the extent and rapid nature of the rally. I expect gold prices to remain near the latest highs, however, and near-term price "corrections" should be short-lived.

Source: BigCharts

In summary, with unprecedented liquidity and stimulus measures underway, gold's outlook is as strong as it has been in years. The threat of inflation will also serve as an incentive for investors to turn to the metal's safety, as will concerns over the fragility of the global economy. Consequently, these factors should keep gold prices elevated in the coming months with additional new highs expected. A bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) stance toward the metal is therefore still justified.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.