Shiseido: Japan Cosmetics Giant's Outlook Is Less Pretty This Year, But Share Price Has Yet To Look In The Mirror

Shiseido Company Ltd. (4911 JP on Tokyo Stock Exchange) (OTCPK:SSDOY) is the leading Japanese cosmetics and personal care company, renowned in Asia with a portfolio of brands and is the fifth largest cosmetics company globally. Its namesake brand Shiseido is a leading and iconic prestige cosmetics brand in Asia. However, the company also owns many other brands in the prestige, mid and low-priced cosmetics segments, as well as in fragrances. At its closing price on 8 April 2020 of JPY6,645, Shiseido trades at a price-earnings ratio of 33.71x based on FY 31 December 2019 net profit of JPY73,562m, forward price-earnings ratio of 32x based on forecast FY 31 December 2020 net profit of JPY77,500m, EV/EBITDA of 16.92x (FY 2019 EBITDA) and price to book ratio of 4.78x based on net assets of JPY517,857m as at 31 December 2019. Note that Shiseido's forecast net profit and EBITDA for 2020 was made in early February, excluding the COVID-19 impact (and projecting 5.4% YoY net profit growth), and these figures have to be revised down substantially to reflect the ongoing COVID-19 impact in due course. For the purposes of this article, all references are to its Tokyo listing.

Since the start of February, Shiseido's stock price is down only a muted 2.56%. Notwithstanding Shiseido's iconic cosmetic business in Asia and significant sales growth and operating margin improvement it has experienced in its last three financial years, there is a variety of broader macro, industry, and company-specific factors that will likely impact the company across its business segments in the rest of the financial year ahead. Therein, at its current price and valuation multiples, I view its stock price to rerate down to a lower fair value in the nearer term to reflect this ongoing adverse environment, before its price starts to look more attractive.

On the macro front, there is the impending global economic recession, and more specifically, the ongoing economic contraction in Shiseido's core markets Japan (80% contribution to FY 2019 operating profit), as well as China (25.7% contribution to operating profit although indirectly more) and Asia (6.5% contribution), with the economic contraction in Japan also being particularly pronounced. Global travel's grinding to a halt affects both Shiseido's highest margin segment of Travel Retail (19.4% of FY2019 operating profit) and the significant amount of sales in Japan from inbound tourist purchases when tourism has now essentially ceased.

Industry specific, there is slower demand for makeup amidst the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as i) people stay at home and use face masks more widely, ii) a decline in customers due to social distancing and department stores being closed, iii) belt-tightening consumers moving down from premium priced products to more cost-effective brands that are lower margin in the ongoing global economic contraction and impending recession. Shiseido derived 45% of sales in FY 2018 from its prestige cosmetic brands, 9% from fragrances (a premium segment), whilst 31% was from mid and low-priced cosmetics, 9% from personal care, and 2% from hair products. Shiseido has increased its focus in recent years on the higher margin prestige segment. However, the mass cosmetic segment, although lower margin, will see relatively less impact as consumers downshift to cost-effective brands in the current environment.

Shiseido has also been embarking on a multi-year strategy to grow its business in the Americas and EMEA to become a global cosmetic company; however, its Americas and EMEA operations which have been loss-making will see a significant sales decline and probable widening in red this year without the benefit of strong sales in its core Japan/China/Travel Retail markets. Shiseido also recently completed a sizable acquisition in the US, at one of the highest industry valuation multiples, as part of its US expansion strategy; buying US clean beauty prestige brand Drunk Elephant for USD845million late last year, a multiple of almost 10x sales.

Given the change since in the US economy from one of solid growth to an impending economic recession, the acquisition's valuation conducted during a euphoric year of clean beauty M&A by the global cosmetic giants may be somewhat more challenging to justify and derive an appropriate return.

In the absence of revised company guidance, I assume a YoY decline of EBITDA in FY 2020 by 10% from FY2019 figures, for forecast FY2020 EBITDA of JPY152.37billion, compared to the company's last forecast in February, excluding the COVID-19 impact of JPY195.7billion (projecting YoY growth of 16%). I view the assumption of a 10% EBITDA decline in FY2020 to be a conservative estimate in view of the above described various factors. Based on a still premium EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x would bring a fair value for the nearer term of JPY4,921, representing about 26% downside from its price on 8 April 2020, which would be more reflective of the current change in business environment.

First established in 1872 as a western-style pharmacy in Japan, Shiseido entered into cosmetics at the end of the 19th century and expanded its cosmetics products in the ensuing decades, listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1949. It expanded in Asia and internationally from 1957 to 1976, becoming a premier prestige cosmetic brand of choice in Asia, and entered China in 1981. Shiseido also acquired a number of other cosmetic companies over the course of the 1980s to present. Its portfolio of brands are shown below.

A summary of Shiseido's financials over the past five years is as follows:

Breakdown of net sales by market segments in FY 2019

Shiseido's net sales in FY 2019 are shown below. Shiseido experienced an overall sales growth of 3.4% YoY in FY 2019, and like-for-like sales growth of 6.8% YoY. Prestige sales were the main driver of its global growth and were up 10% YoY like-for-like. The company saw significant growth in China, with 19% growth in net sales, with the company seeing continued strong demand for its prestige brands. Travel retail was the other segment that saw a significant rise, with 19.4% growth in net sales. EMEA and Asia Pacific also experienced good and steady sales growth, respectively, albeit EMEA still being loss-making, whilst Japan and America's performance was challenging and in decline.

Shiseido's operating profit and operating profit margin by segment in FY 2019 is shown below.

Shiseido's overall operating margin of 10.1% in FY 2019 is substantially lower than its larger peers such as Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) and L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF), although it has improved considerably from margins in the 4-5% range in 2016. Its overall margins in the last financial year are brought down by the operating loss in the Americas and EMEA markets, whereas it's Japan, China, and Travel Retail markets enjoy higher margins. It should be noted that sales in each of Shiseido's core market segments of Japan, China, Travel Retail and Asia Pacific have a certain interlink between their customers. For instance, sales to inbound visitors are a significant contributor to sales in Japan; visitors from China and South Korea are the largest two inbound visitor segments in Japan.

China - the major driver of growth

China has been a major driver of growth in sales and profit for Shiseido wherein the company has successfully focused its strategy on the market over the past number of years; the China segment saw the largest rise in YoY sales in FY2019, with 19% growth. Sales to Mainland Chinese customers also form part of the company's sales in its Japan and Travel Retail segments; tourists from China being the largest inbound tourism market to Japan. The China business segment directly accounted for 19.1% of sales for Shiseido in FY 2019, although the total figure of sales to consumers from China is estimated at 35% (sales in Japan and in Travel Retail to consumers from China). Notwithstanding Shiseido's success in China which has helped to drive its operating performance and stock valuation multiple expansion over the past few years, there are various potential risks that can arise to its main growth driver. China is a competitive market and domestic cosmetic companies which began in the 2000s have been growing market share. Other global cosmetic giants like L'Oreal and Estee Lauder have also been expanding in and experiencing rapid growth in China. Occurrences of geopolitical disputes in North Asia are also a grey swan risk that affects commerce between the countries involved; in the more recent years, the China and South Korea THAAD missile dispute in 2017, resulting in a major impact to South Korean businesses' sales in China amidst a consumer boycott, whilst the ongoing trade war between Japan and South Korea is similarly impacting Japanese companies, including Shiseido amidst a consumer boycott in South Korea. Relations between China and Japan have seen a warming since 2017 till present, notwithstanding that the relationship has often been testy.

The current and potential headwinds for Shiseido this financial year

Shiseido, like most businesses, is currently facing an impact across each of its business segments from the COVID-19 pandemic. Its Travel Retail segment, which comprises sales of its prestige and fragrance segment through duty-free channels (including airports, airlines, downtown stores, cruise ships and border shops) is impacted from the current plunge in global travel. US and Europe are seeing major declines in cosmetic sales amidst the ongoing lockdowns. Japan, which saw a significant economic contraction in Q4 of 2019, has just begun a declaration of a month long state of emergency to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, and has also banned foreign nationals from a large number of countries, including China and South Korea, the two largest inbound visitor markets.

China

Shiseido saw a major plunge in sales in China in January, and although the company describes strong online sales during the lockdown, this will not offset the major in-store sales decline. Industry cosmetic sales in China in March have seen a recovery, with a smaller decline of 20% vs a massive 60-80% decline in February. However, overall sales for China this financial year can still be expected to be down significantly from the previous sales target that excluded the COVID-19 impact. There is also a question of how, coming out of the outbreak, cosmetic product preferences may see a degree of shift away from colour cosmetics to health benefit associated beauty products, as well as indications of growing mid-range sales as some consumers may opt for lower priced alternatives to prestige brands.

Americas and EMEA

Shiseido has been working on a medium-to-long-term strategy to grow its business globally beyond its core Japan, China and Asia markets and become a global beauty company. The challenge is that Americas and EMEA have been consistently unprofitable for Shiseido, although the metrics have been improving in its turnaround efforts in the last financial year.

Shiseido has more recently embarked on a significant acquisition to grow in the US; its December 2019 purchase of clean beauty prestige cosmetic brand Drunk Elephant for USD845m or close to 10x sales. The clean beauty space in the US has seen major growth over the past years, and it is in the context of this environment that there have been significant M&A activities by global cosmetic giants of clean beauty upstarts, at what appear to be high valuations. Nonetheless, Shiseido's acquisition places it as potentially the highest valuation multiple for an acquisition in the space. As a comparison, in June 2019, Unilever (NYSE:UL) (NYSE:UN) acquired Tatcha, another clean beauty brand distributed through Sephora, for USD500m or about 7x its sales of USD70m. Shiseido's acquisition of Drunk Elephant is not the first sizable acquisition it has made to expand in the US. In 2010, under its previous CEO, Shiseido acquired Bare Escentuals (also a clean beauty brand started in an earlier era) for USD1.7billion. Shiseido later booked a major write-down on this acquisition, as well as closing a large number of stores, and the operating loss of Bare Escentuals continues to weigh on Shiseido's US business segment.

Shiseido is also in the midst of a major increase in domestic production capacity and shifting some outsourced production to producing via its own domestic plants in a USD1.5billion expansion, which was embarked on in 2018 when domestic demand was strong to the point of demand outstripping supply. However, with demand since declining amidst geopolitical factors last year and, now, the COVID-19 impact, the cost and depreciation of the expansion will weigh in without the continued expected level of demand.

Valuation

Much of the current headwinds that Shiseido faces this financial year are certainly not unique; the large part of sectors globally is facing a significant adverse impact from COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic contraction and impending recession. However, the question is, whether Shiseido's share price is reflective of a fair value that reflects this impact. Shiseido's price drop has been muted since the start of February, down only 2.56% and 2.68% since 3 February and 24 February, respectively, vs a decline in Estee Lauder of 15.98% and 17.07% over the same period, respectively. Although Shiseido's operating margins, sales growth, and operating profit growth in FY 2019 trails significantly that of its larger peers L'Oreal and Estee Lauder, Shiseido's valuation on a price to earnings basis is higher than both, whilst EV/EBITDA multiple is slightly lower. Note that the valuation multiples are based on FY2019 results, given the current industry challenge in providing updated guidance for this FY at this stage.

L'Oreal's share price decline has also been muted, albeit still down more than Shiseido over aforesaid time periods. However, I would attribute L'Oreal's muted decline to being reflective of its ability to weather the current adverse environment better; global market leader L'Oreal's high operating margins, diversified geographical markets and business segments (strong positions across both mass market consumer products and prestige cosmetics, with its significant business segments across skincare & sun protection, makeup, hair products and fragrances). L'Oreal also has an overall unleveraged, net cash position of EUR2.399billion (vs Shiseido and Estee Lauder's net debt balance sheets) and also holds a 9.44% equity stake in listed pharmaceutical company Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), currently worth EUR9.72billion, that could be monetised if in need to.

In the absence of revised guidance from Shiseido, I assume a YoY decline of EBITDA in FY 2020 by 10% from FY2019 figures, for forecast FY2020 EBITDA of JPY152.37billion, compared to the company's last forecast in February, excluding the COVID-19 impact of JPY195.7billion (projecting YoY growth of 16%). I view the assumption of a 10% EBITDA decline in FY2020 to be a conservative estimate in view of the previously described factors. I use an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x, which, although lower than current multiple, is still at a premium to the stock's historical average and still not an inexpensive multiple especially in view of the company's growth driver concentrated mostly in one market, losses in US and EMEA, and lower than peers operating margin. This would bring a fair value for the nearer term of JPY4,921, representing about 26% downside from its price on 8 April 2020. This is not a long-term price target but rather a nearer term fair value that I view would be more reflective of its current change in its business environment.

Characteristics of the Japan stock market

In a previous article, I have described characteristics of the stock market in Japan which has potentially provided recent price support for well-recognised large cap stocks with a history of steady growth in past financial years. In summary, the Bank of Japan's recent surge in ETF purchases and domestic pension fund buying, providing price support and signals that encourage domestic institutional and retail buying, but this allocation has a skew towards the iconic or well-recognised type large caps with prior steady growth history, notwithstanding that in the current environment their financial performance is being significantly impacted. Other additional characteristics such as a popular annual gift distribution ("Yutai") and therein loyal retail following, and those with a very large domestic shareholder composition of the shareholding base may also result in companies with such characteristics having seen muted declines presently in their stock prices since the market correction began. The stock market in Japan can be viewed as one of haves and have-nots from a market assigned valuation perspective presently. The haves comprise an elite group of "growth" large caps that are Nikkei or Topix index components, which have seen a relatively muted or no price decline at their current levels since February and not reflecting the current adverse financial performance impact. The have-nots, comprising groups that include cyclicals, small caps and no growth companies, that have seen significant price declines during the sell-off and resemble the traditional value investor desired type valuation metrics. Shiseido, of course, falls into the former category of favoured growth large caps (note though it does have an significantly higher than average foreign shareholder base of 39.5% as at last annual report FY 2018 and thus more potential risk of price downside if there is significant foreign selling). Whilst there is a paradox in the relatively muted or no declines in the price of this favoured growth category in Japan, such paradoxes are by no means unique to Japan. One can look at other markets such as China in early March when its major stock exchanges hit two year highs amidst major policy intervention and signs the worst of the outbreak was over, before the markets' correction to fresh year lows again, or the US market at its early February highs shrugging off the impending COVID-19 threat at the time. Ultimately, I view Japan's blue-eyed boy category of stocks will similarly see nearer term price downside that more reflects the ongoing impact to their financial performance, notwithstanding they will still continue to have some premium halo of sorts in their valuation.

Conclusion

Shiseido, the leading Japanese cosmetics and personal care company, has seen a muted price decline since the market correction in February. In spite of an iconic brand in Asia and significant growth in recent years driven largely by its successful China strategy, there are a variety of described factors that will affect its business across all its business segments this year. Therein, I view its nearer term price will reflect this downside to fair value.

