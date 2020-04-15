STMicroelectronics: Spread Too Thin

With Europe’s poor economic health even before the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like this might be the year we see negative free cash flow for the company.

However, the company has failed to build a lead in any of its segments and faces huge competition from its peers.

Source: STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics (STM) has enjoyed a decent run of revenue growth over the past 5 years to become one of Europe’s leading semiconductor companies. Accordingly, the company’s stock price has more than doubled during that period. However, we feel the price is higher than justified even after considering the recent sell-down.

While the company has an extremely wide portfolio of products consisting of more than 18,000 patents, this has come at the cost of high R&D expenditure to maintain these product lines. While its diversified portfolio serves extremely well in providing short-term revenue growth, it has prevented the company from dominating any one of the markets it operates in. With the nature of the semiconductor industry being highly competitive, this may prove to be its Achilles' heel in the long term. Add to consideration the current economic environment in Europe, not to mention the rest of the world, and you get a company with uncertain prospects at a very high valuation.

Jack of all trades, Master of none

The company operates under three main segments; 1) Automotive & Discrete Group (‘ADG’), 2) Analog, MEMS and Sensor Group (‘AMS’), and 3) Microcontrollers and Digital IC’s Group (‘MDG’).

Source: STMicroelectronics

As the names suggest, each of these segments actually consists of multiple product lines. Its Automotive & Discrete Group sells both power transistor products and digital/analog automotive ICs. Its Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group provides analog power devices, MEMS products and sensor products. Finally, its Microcontrollers & Digital ICs group manufactures general microcontrollers and digital ASICs. Many of these product markets actually exist as an entire segment of their own in other competitors’ structures. Some companies even specialize in a single product such as NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) with automotive chips, ams AG (OTCPK:AMSSY) with sensors, and Texas Instruments (TXN) with analog devices. This gives STMicro’s competitors an edge as they are able to focus their R&D to develop better core products.

Now to be fair, compared to semiconductor chips such as FPGAs, CPUs, GPUs and ADAS SoCs, some of STMicro’s chips such as power transistor products, microcontrollers, analog chips and sensors are more general in design and complexity. This means STMicro does not need to have the latest technological advances in these products to successfully sell them in the market. However, even in these general product markets STMicro has failed to capture a dominant share of the market.

The table below shows the extent of STMicro’s competitor dominance in their shared markets.

STMicroelectronics Competitors Segment Segment Revenue Company Segment Segment Revenue Automotive, Discrete $3,606 mln NXP Semiconductors Automotive $4,212 mln Infineon Technologies Automotive €3,533 mln Analog, MEMS, Sensors $3,299 mln Texas Instruments Analog $10,223 mln Analog Devices Industrial, Communications & Consumer $5,032 mln ON Semiconductor PSG $2,788 mln ams AG Consumer & Non-Consumer €1,843 mln Microcontrollers, Digital ICs $2,638 mln Microchip Technology Microcontrollers 2,922 mln

Source: Company Annual Reports

As seen above, STMicro’s segments consisting of many product lines fail to capture revenues higher than its competitors’ segments of just single product lines. This on its own is not an issue, as companies with smaller market share can certainly operate successfully. The issue is that most of its competitors with larger market share trade at similar or better valuations and have higher growth rates.

Companies P/E P/S P/B CAGR (5-Year) STMicro 19.33x 2.10x 2.82x 5.24% Infineon 20.41x 2.16x 1.81x 12.31% NXP 11.14x 2.68x 2.51x 9.47% ams AG 2.22x 0.34x 0.39x 32.34% Texas Instruments 20.17x 6.92x 11.12x 1.97% Analog Devices 19.89x 6.17x 3.03x 13.85% ON Semiconductor 8.64x 0.95x 1.59x 11.78% Microchip 13x 3.31x 3.13x 20.27% Average 14.35x 3.08x 3.30x 13.40%

Source: Seeking Alpha

As seen, STMicro’s P/E is higher than most of its competitors' despite lower market share. While its P/S and P/B ratios are better than the industry average, its 5-year compounded annual growth rate is lower than that of all its competitors except for Texas Instruments. When further looking into its business model, we see no cost advantages that would justify a higher valuation. Additionally, STMicro’s net debt has increased from $0.83 bln in 2014 to $1.2 bln at the end of 2019.

Capital-Intensive Business

The semiconductor industry is characterised as one of the most capital- and research-intensive industries, owing to the fact that rapid technological developments require these companies to develop more advanced and complex designs to keep up with competitors. While STMicro has a portfolio of products that are more standardised, it still has to incur a high degree of expenses to maintain its very wide portfolio of products. As a result, STMicro has even larger annual allocations to R&D spending compared to its peers.

If we take a look at STMicro’s R&D spending as a percentage of sales, it stood at 15.7% in 2019, higher than the European average of 14% for the semiconductor industry. Additionally, its rival Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) has even lower R&D spend % of sales at 11.8%. At first glance, it may seem STMicro comes up on top here; however, we would argue that higher R&D spending does not necessarily lead to better innovation and profitability prospects. We can see that, although the company has higher R&D, it does not really have a technological edge over competitors and overall lacks dominant market share in any of its end markets. Rather, the higher R&D spend is attributed to the company’s diverse portfolio of products.

Source: STMicroelectronics

As seen, CapEx and operating cash flow have both been increasing over the years. While free cash flow has been on average positive, it does not leave much room for higher CapEx and is still lower than its competitors'.

STMicro’s R&D scope involves both front-end and back-end manufacturing and technologies. While the COVID-19 pandemic is sure to negatively impact the company’s earnings, management still reaffirmed the need for $1.5 bln in capex this year to support its strategic initiatives. A large portion of it has been allocated for 1) investment in new 300mm fab in Agrate, Italy, to support next generation of mixed signal technologies, transistors and power module ICs, 2) R&D and production ramp-up for Gan RF power technologies, and 3) investments in Silicon Carbide. As such, we see operating cash flow decreasing this year while CapEx increasing, resulting in a high likelihood of negative free cash flow for 2020.

Valuation

Beyond 2020, we see markets stabilising, but not any specific drivers for higher growth for STMicro relative to its peers. Even in the optimistic growth case of 6.42% for 2021 and beyond, our valuation indicates a downside of 18%. With just 30% of its sales derived from third-party distributors, the remaining come directly from OEMs. Its largest customer, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), contributes around 10% of its sales. While STMicro operates in an industry exposed to many emerging technologies, the company does not have the technological advantage to compete with its peers. Should Apple or its other customers switch to one of its competitors, it would chip a huge chunk off the company’s sales. Combined with the uncertain economic landscape, bloated debt balance and high valuation, we rate STMicro as a Sell with a price target of $18.75.

Note: For more research and analysis of top companies within the global semiconductor industry, please click the "Follow" icon at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.