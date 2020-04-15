Assa Abloy: A Company You Want To Own

At these valuations, I consider Assa Abloy a "BUY" for its relative cheapness despite some reservations regarding the dividend.

The company is rarely, if ever, undervalued. Valuation can't be argued to be "good" today, but merely acceptable. Still, for Assa Abloy, this could be good enough.

I've been focusing quite a bit on American/NA stocks as of late, so it's time to go back to Sweden and look at one of the great companies we have here. The corona crisis hasn't just made US companies appealing, but certainly European ones as well.

One of the investment strategies I've adopted during the past 3 months is the investment into more conservative names. Unlike other investors who load up on high-yielders even more during a crisis like this, I take the opportunity to buy stocks that otherwise aren't on sale.

In this article, we'll look at the quintessential stock like that - Assa Abloy (OTCPK:ASAZF)

Assa Abloy - What does the company do?

The logo for Assa couldn't really be more simple - and the company itself can be said to be somewhat simple as well in terms of its business. The company's business is that of locks.

To be fair, of course, there's more to it than that. The company Assa Abloy AB was formed back in 1994 in a merger between Assa AB, which was split from Securitas (OTCPK:SCTBF) merged with Finnish company Abloy Oy. It was listed on the OMXS that same year, and since that time, the company has performed over 200 M&As, the most prominent of which include Yale Lock, Chubb Locks, Medeco, Mul-T-Lock out of Israel and Fichet-Bauche in France.

The company now holds brands such as Assa, Abloy, August Home, Besam, HID, Medeco, VingCard, Yale, HKC Security, Lockwood Locks, and many more.

The company flaunts itself as the largest global supplier of intelligent access solutions.

(Source: Assa Abloy Annual Report 2019)

Operations are, as we can see, split between NA and Europe for the most part, with reportable segments using a geographical split, with the exception of the segments Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. Aside from these divisions, we also have a product group slit (perhaps more interesting), which is as follows:

Mechanical Locks

Entrance Automation

Electromechanical & Electronic locks

Security Doors & Hardware

Out of these segments, which includes every product Assa sells, Electromechanical and Electronic locks have grown to overtake other segments and now represent nearly 32% of annual sales. This represents a nearly 9% growth in only 10 years, during which the business of Assa has changed somewhat. While sales in mechanical locks also increase, at least in numbers, they do so slower than electronic locks.

While we may be more familiar with locks on the consumer side, the fact is that Assa Abloy's business is mostly commercial, with 75% of sales. Assa Abloy does a bit of business in newly-built properties, but for the most part, its products and solutions (67%) are used in the aftermarket, such as renovations, remodeling, additions, and replacements as well as ongoing service.

A huge part of the company sales, over 70%, are actually done under the Assa Abloy Brand, which includes endorsed brands such as these.

(Source: Assa Abloy Annual Report 2019)

All of the company's brands are found under the "Group" and employer brand of Assa Abloy. There are also "Master Brands", which include HID and Yale (as they aren't found above in Endorsed brands).

The company sells its products mostly through distributors. The fragmented end customer market in these products means that Assa sells to many distributors across the world, and work proactively with them in terms of marketing and product development. The company has achieved what we in the business like to see - a combination of an appealing push and pull effect which serves to not only improve the products but sales, development and customer relationships as well.

(Source: Assa Abloy Annual Report 2019)

Despite having completed 200 M&As since 1994, the company continues to grow not only organically but through acquisitions as well. In 2019, the company completed twelve M&As, contributing a net growth of 3% for the year.

Assa Abloy also holds a very high number of patents - and continues to file more. 202 new patents were filed during the year, and CapEx for R&D was increased as Assa employed almost 400 new people in Research & Development, in line with the company's long-term goals.

The appeal in Assa Abloy's business, as I see it, lies in the combined perceived simplicity of the business with the underlying complexity and timelessness of the product. What I mean by that is that:

Everyone needs locks/access solutions, and it doesn't matter if we're in an up- or down-cycle. While building and construction activity does affect sales to some extent, most of the company's business is aftermarket.

needs locks/access solutions, and it doesn't matter if we're in an up- or down-cycle. While building and construction activity does affect sales to some extent, most of the company's business is aftermarket. Products range from a simple mechanical lock, to advanced access solutions for entire buildings. They can be incredibly simple and appeal to the stay-at-home mom who wants a safer doorlock, but they can also be sold to multi-billion dollar companies who want to secure their entire campus.

You might think that this business has little to no moat - and that might have been the case a century ago when any blacksmith could bang out a lock. New technologies and regulations, however, have made certain that the hurdles and complexity of operating an international business in this field are left to the largest players, who in turn buy out the smaller ones - much like Assa Abloy is doing.

So, in closing this segment, it should be clear that I consider Assa Abloy to be a fundamentally attractive business. It earns money through:

Researching, developing, manufacturing and selling locks and access solutions on a global scale. Sales are handled primarily through distributors across the planet and skewed more towards aftermarket and commercial applications as opposed to consumer and construction markets.

Let's look at how the company has been doing.

Assa Abloy - How has the company been doing?

There's extremely little negative to say about Assa Abloy from a financial perspective. The company combines a 10% annual organic and acquired growth in sales with a steady 16-17% operating margin. Sales increases are more or less directly found in EPS increases, marking a very efficient operation.

(Source: Assa Abloy Annual Report 2019)

Over the course of 10 years, the company has increased EPS by 200% and sales by 169%. For 2019, the company reached record sales levels of nearly 100B SEK and earnings of 9.22 SEK/Share.

This represents a 12% increase YoY, driven by strong organic growth, as only 3% came from M&A. It also represents a love for the company's innovations, as 27% of sales came from products launched over the last three years.

Like many other businesses, Assa Abloy is currently undergoing and efficiency program. For the company, this meant 710M SEK saved from improvements in operations, a 10% increase in sales per employee, and the closure of 5 factories.

(Source: Assa Abloy Annual Report 2019)

Assa Abloy is a steady dividend grower, and for the year of 2019, the company suggested a dividend of nearly 4 SEK/share.

No company segment is excluded from the success found in results. While the company's Asia Pacific solutions have been far slower in growing, development is nonetheless positive. Asia also represents the company's smallest segment.

(Source: Assa Abloy Annual Report 2019)

The company's two non-geographical segments performed with excellence as well.

(Source: Assa Abloy Annual Report 2019)

A similar development - stair-stepping in the right direction - can be found in virtually every key metric in the company. Revenues are up much the same way, shareholder book value keeps growing, and the average dividend yield, unfortunately, keeps dropping as valuations become richer and richer. Finding this company trading at 28-32 times earnings isn't all that uncommon, and up until corona, it was indeed trading close to those multiples.

There's nearly no debt worth discussing. The company has a 0.51X debt/equity ratio, a current ratio of 1.14X, and interest coverage of nearly 15X. Unlike many companies in Sweden, Assa Abloy does maintain S&P and Moody's credit ratings. Here we're looking at an excellent A- credit rating from S&P with a stable outlook.

With the drive towards software-driven solutions and products and linking products with other systems, Assa has significant growth potential going forward. That's also why so many of the company's new products are indeed in part software-driven. There is also growth potential in the company's EMEA segments - with Asia being one of them.

I agree with Morningstar on the company's moat, which the service characterizes as "Wide". The reasoning here is due to switching cost, aftermarket sales, and the company's extremely high-quality brands as well as the relationships with installers and security system operators which have been built over decades. Examples of buildings protected by Assa Abloy include the EU Parliament, the Mexico City Airport, The Rolls-Royce Aerospace Division in the UK and the Whitney Museum in NYC.

In short, the company has done extremely well for itself. It's a trusted business across the globe, and 2019 was another record year for Assa Abloy with few clouds on the horizon going forward. Instead, each new year seems to bring about new opportunities for a company such as Assa Abloy.

Let's look at risks.

Assa Abloy - What are the risks

No company is without risks. Here is one of Assa Abloy's.

Being a serial M&A'er has is risks. Assa Abloy needs to maintain an efficient headcount reduction and cost savings program as they continue to acquire businesses which may suffer from excess "fat". There's also the risk of company culture clash or criminal conduct. Recently the company acquired a Chinese subsidiary which was found to have overstated the revenues. There are risks in growing through acquisitions - debt and target quality among them.

Based on the company's overall safeties, low debt, strong brands, and excellent market presence, I see no significant risk beyond this.

Assa Abloy - What is the valuation?

Unfortunately, this is the problem with Assa Abloy. While it shouldn't be a surprise, it's nonetheless a sad fact that Assa Abloy, because of all the wonderful qualities it has, rarely if ever is at even a close-to-appealing valuation.

The valuation that I find appealing here is just a hair's breadth below 20X earnings. At 179.65 SEK/share, the company is what I would consider being just in the "middle" of fair value, given the company's growth. For the briefest time during the worst of the crash, which also was when I bought the company, P/E touched 17.8X, when the price dropped to under 160 SEK/share. I bought my shares for 163.20 SEK/share and increased my position.

When looking at Assa Abloy, consensus fair value estimates range between 176 and 185 SEK/share for the Swedish listed shares, bringing fair value to around 20 times earnings. That's where we currently are.

(Source: Börsdata, P/E valuation)

At this valuation, the company trades at a price to book of 3.4X - which is below the average over the past few years, lest we go back farther than 2013, and at a sales multiple of 2.12, which again is below the last year's averages, but still rich in the bigger picture. Dividend growth over the past few years has been stellar, averaging just above 10-11% every year. It's not on the order of some of the fastest-growing stocks - but Assa Abloy is an old business with very conservative metrics.

Payout is also very low for a Scandinavian business. Prior to the new dividend proposal due to corona, Assa Abloy was suggesting a payout of around ~41%. Because of corona, and not because of the company's balance sheet, the company just reduced this to 2 SEK/share (from 3.85 proposed), making it a payout ratio of 21.6% and even at this valuation yielding no more than 1.1% per year.

(Source: TIKR.com)

By the time this article comes out, it's likely that even the slight opportunity presented here might already be past. It's also likely that some readers find themselves asking "what opportunity?", as there is very little yield to be had here.

While analyst estimates do expect Assa to take a small EPS hit of 9.9% for FY20 due to corona, they expect the following year to go up nearly 20% to almost 10 SEK/share in EPS (9.75) (Source: S&P Global).

If we assume previous market premiums hold for this company, and given their business, I see no reason why, in a post-corona situation, they would not, we can expect share prices of 240 SEK/share within 2 years - and this is not odd, given that the company traded at this share price less than 2 months ago. The richest valuation the company has held for an extended period of time is right around 26-28 times earnings - such a valuation would indicate a potential upside to a share price of 270 SEK/share, or 56% from today's price - and that doesn't include potential dividend growth which is likely to continue once corona is over.

I also want to assure you that Assa Abloy's dividend cut isn't something common - nor is it set in stone. The exact wording is:

The Board proposes a first dividend of SEK 2.00 per share to be decided at the Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2020. It is the clear ambition of the Board to propose a second dividend of SEK 1.85 per share later during 2020 when the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic can be better assessed and given that the financial position of the Group allows this. In this event the Board will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting. (Source: Assa Abloy IR)

So, the characterization of the dividend as 2.00 SEK per share or a yield of 1% could be said to be unfair - the company clearly intends to fully pay out the dividend. As this isn't 100% yet, however, it's not something I intend to "sell" you on.

Know, however, that the "true" yield for Assa Abloy, once this crisis is over, is closer to 2% at today's share price. My own YoC, and I've only bought Assa Abloy at 2 times, is 2.6%, and I consider that to be one of the most conservative and long-term safe dividends that I own.

Assa Abloy is the perfect example of the adage "You pay for quality". There are plenty of NA/international examples of this as well, but this is the best example I can think of in Sweden besides some of the better-known investment companies.

My price target for buying Assa Abloy is below 180 SEK/Share, which makes shares 0.56% below "fair" value.

Thesis

While others have been loading up on high-yielders, I and like-minded investors have been sticking for the most part to quality companies, even if some of these companies don't reward investors with fantastic yields. However, since not even corona could bring Assa Abloy down to a sort of "humane" valuation, it stands on a pedestal with other stalwarts such as Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), which we find in the US and similar companies the rest of the world.

Some of my latest investments or additions have been far from the highest yielders out there. I'm talking about companies like Oracle (ORCL), Lowe's (LOW), Visa (V), Starbucks (SBUX) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH). Many of these yield below 2%, and some even below 1% at current levels. I am convinced, however, that these dividend growth stocks, as I categorize them (as opposed to "Core" dividend stocks), will play a big part in securing my financial future, regardless of where I live or invest.

I encourage you all to focus on investing in quality. Quality can come in many shapes - and some even pay appealing dividends of 5%+ - but I try and lead by clear example, and not ignore the firms like Assa Abloy, just because they pay a 1.5-2% dividend, or even lower.

They're still excellent companies, deserving of your attention. Remember, compounded growth year on year is the key. An investment of $10,000 in 2009 in Assa Abloy would be worth $42,334 today, just from capital appreciation, and after corona. Not just that, you would have also made well over $5,000 in dividends in that time, and this is all without reinvestment.

I intend to position myself for similar returns going forward - and I encourage you to consider doing the same.

Thank you for reading

Stance

Due to slight undervaluation in terms of premium fair value, Assa Abloy is now a "BUY".

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASAZF, ASAZY, KO, LOW, ORCL, PEP, SBUX, UNH, V, SCTBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.