Northern Star Resources: Nicely Humming Along With Gold At AU$2,700/Oz (US$1720/Oz)

Introduction

As it has been a year since I discussed Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) (OTC:NHRNY) here on Seeking Alpha, the recent strength in the gold price is a good enough reason to revisit this company to check up on its cash flow profile and how the higher gold price is having a positive impact on its financial results.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Northern Star Resources (not to be confused with Northern Star Mining) is an Australian company and despite having reached a market capitalization of almost A$9.7B, it still has just the Australian listing as its main listing. The ticker symbol in Australia is NST, and the average daily volume is approximately 6.1M shares, giving Northern Star a current market capitalization of A$8.51B based on a current share count of approximately 740M shares after taking the most recent capital raise into consideration.

The first half of the year was excellent…

In the first half of its financial year (which ends in June 2020), Northern Star sold almost 400,000 ounces of gold, generating a total revenue of A$827M. Thanks to the higher gold price (A$2046/oz versus A$1,700/oz in H1 FY 2019), the gross operating income (revenue – cost of goods sold) actually increased by in excess of 30% although Northern Star sold 6% fewer ounces.

And despite higher impairment charges and overhead expenses, the pre-tax income increased by more than 30% as well to A$148M, leaving almost A$127M on the table as net income. Given the lower average share count during the semester (approximately 85M shares were issued towards the end of the semester with an additional 6M shares in Q1 CY2020), the EPS came in at A$0.196.

Source: financial statements

A strong performance (predominantly due to the higher gold price) and this also resulted in an operating cash flow of A$297.5M. However, we need to make some adjustments to the reported cash flow as Northern Star paid A$8M more in taxes than it owed over the first half of the year, but it also excluded almost A$29M in lease payments.

Unfortunately, Australian companies don’t need to provide a detailed breakdown of their operating cash flows, so it is difficult to distillate the working capital changes from the cash flow statement. On the balance sheet, we see the receivables and inventory levels increased by a combined A$10.5M but we also see an increase in current liabilities. And to make things even more complicated, Northern Star closed an acquisition in the first half of its financial year, thereby assuming the working capital of the acquired asset. This makes it near impossible to try to determine the changes in the working capital position, and the adjusted operating cash flow of A$276M includes changes in the working capital position.

Source: financial statements

The total capex in the first half of the year was approximately A$128M (with an additional A$40M spent on capitalized exploration), resulting in a free cash flow result of approximately A$150M.

However, in its presentation discussing the H1 results, Northern Star also emphasizes approximately A$56M of the capex (other than the exploration capex) was qualified as non-sustaining, so the underlying sustaining free cash flow was just over A$200M.

Source: company presentation

… But COVID-19 will have a negative impact on the current semester

Northern Star initially guided for a gold production of 520,000-640,000 ounces in the current semester but due to the ongoing COVID-19 issue, the company has decided to withdraw its full-year production guidance while it has also deferred the payment of its interim dividend (A$0.075 per share) until further notice. Northern Star didn’t say it is effectively cancelling the dividend but it seems to be postponing the 7.5 cent dividend as it is now looking to pay the dividend in October (perhaps combined with a full-year dividend) after the full impact of the COVID-19 situation on the financial situation has become clear.

Fortunately, there is no urgent pressure to repay the existing debt of A$700M (consisting of an A$300M credit facility and an A$400M term loan), and the only requirement for Northern Star in the next 12 months is to make an A$25M payment on December 31st. Considering the company has in excess of half a billion Australian dollar in cash and bullion on the balance sheet, this shouldn’t be any issue at all.

Source: company presentation

It’s a pity the COVID-19 issue will postpone Northern Star’s ambition to become a 1Moz per year producer. The company had originally guided for a H2 gold production of 520,000-640,000 ounces of gold as the US$800M acquisition of the KCGM super pit in Kalgoorlie closed in January.

Investment thesis

With a H1 sustaining free cash flow of just over A$200M and an originally anticipated A$275-280M in the second half of the year, the annualized free cash flow of around A$550M doesn’t make Northern Star overly expensive right now. Additionally, the H1 free cash flow was generated based on a gold price of A$2,046/oz while the current spot price is closing in on A$2,700/oz. So despite an anticipated lower gold production in the current semester, the cash flows may not be impacted at all thanks to a higher revenue and higher operating cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.