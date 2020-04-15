CyberArk: The Stock You're Still Looking For Amid Coronavirus

CyberArk (CYBR) is a stock I've been following during the coronavirus story and have continued to look at thinking, "There's no way it can be this cheap this long." CyberArk was hit twice - first by its earnings in February and then by the pandemic outbreak in late February and most of March. But the market has CyberArk entirely and utterly wrong.

The company does not sell discretionary products - quite the contrary, in fact. It sells products needed - required - for times like this when most of the nation and world are working from home. This massive stock decline since February is nothing but a buying opportunity better than many of the other stocks I have been following and letting my Tech Cache subscribers know about.

The earnings reaction was pretty typical for the stock, as management nine times out of ten guides very, very conservatively. So much so, you'd think the company was not in any shape to grow revenue more than a few percentage points. But come earnings, it blows out the numbers and lands where I typically estimate.

But the coronavirus impact is the focus as the earnings drop was roughly 15%, whereas the coronavirus impact has now mounted to 27% - that's after the earnings drop. The 15% drop was expected from a technical chart perspective, but what has interested me is the market's claim that CyberArk should be worth over 27% less because of the economic impact on the US and other countries from containing the virus.

But I don't think the market knows something I don't.

Cybersecurity Is Not Discretionary

From a technology perspective, security software, both in the cloud and on-prem (meaning it resides on the site of the customer), is not discretionary spending; it has become necessary and, I say, required. If you're big enough to have a cloud or server budget, you're big enough to be a target for network intruders. Now bring forth the remote work and play transition over the last several weeks, and there are many reasons to have security at the forefront. I've worked with CIOs to know it's essential, and a very recent Instinet survey confirms my thinking remains true.

Security was considered a higher priority by 86% [of CIOs], and 68% would prioritize cloud spending.

That higher priority was considered in the middle of March - as things started to get worse. The shift in priorities wasn't away from security and cloud. With hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of employees working from the comfort of their homes, it means companies don't have direct, physical control over their employees' behaviors. Companies must rely on technical solutions to prevent unintentional network intrusions. This means buying solutions for the first time or buying more of the solutions they already have.

From CyberArk's perspective, sure, selling to customers is a little more difficult when you can't come on-site and show in-house demos or proof of concepts. Perhaps support is more difficult when engineers can't look over the client's shoulder. But as we all have adapted in the technology working world, remote work continues to drive businesses forward. For me, my contract continues to operate at 100%, and I continue to move forward on my tasked projects as if I were at the office. This includes integrating new solutions from third-party vendors I was in the process of before directives to stay at home came down the line. Those vendors continue to support and work with me virtually.

The Market Is Pricing In A Terrible Year

Let's get into the numbers and what the market is telling us. The sell-off means CyberArk's revenue should be impacted by roughly $160 million over the course of the year, based on a trailing 7.9 price-to-sales ratio. Yikes! That's on a guided $515 million for 2020. Last year's full-year revenue was $434 million, so the market expects revenue to plummet. It's clear analysts are skeptical, as they have consensus estimates for $498 million for 2020 - well below the guidance range, a range I know to be conservative from the start.

What I can tell you is this: even if CyberArk didn't gain any new customers in this quarter or the next, it doesn't have customers leaving en masse, or at all, as if it was some sort of optional security software. IT spending will be cut, according to 46% of the CIOs surveyed, but I wonder if they had enough time to think it through considering many businesses purchased thousands of laptops at a time to equip their new remote workforce. But as they and I already agree, the cuts that will happen won't be from the security bucket.

But let me take it a step further. What you don't see are the attempts and the attacks happening right now. Hundreds a minute and up to three-quarters of a million attacks a day every day are happening. But factor in employees who used to be under one roof now scattered throughout their local regions. That's a magnitude more of potential entry points and attack vectors. While most, if not all, of these employees are using VPNs (virtual private networks) to connect as if they are at the office, the vulnerabilities have multiplied now using their private networks to connect. There are more incentives now than there were a month ago to hammer soft spots.

What I'm getting at is headlines are being written today that you won't see until months and years from now. Cracking, hacking, and phishing attempts successfully being executed right now in the newly formed remote world won't be known until companies discover them months - and sometimes years - down the road. The worst part is, 92% of firms have no idea where they stand with regard to protecting themselves from intruders.

That's today. Right now - years after seeing major companies make a debacle of themselves and get sued and forced to settle. This is complicated stuff. It requires intelligent people doing intelligent things with no mistakes to secure infrastructure. This is the cyber version of someone breaking into your storefront's backroom and taking your inventory. That inventory is data used to generate your revenue. The difference is, you don't know whether the door is locked and/or whether your employees are the only ones who have the key.

This is forming a continual potential energy of sorts for companies like CyberArk. It will turn into kinetic energy and reinvigorate the "Oh no, we need security, all the security" cycle which occurs every time a high-profile breach is brought to us by company press releases. The difference between now and several years ago when Home Depot (HD) and Target (TGT) (to name a few) were breached is everyone is aware they aren't prepared - there's a lot less arrogance and a lot more "I know I need to do something, but I don't know exactly what."

The products CyberArk sells have grown over the last few years, but the core of its business has been privileged access management. This means keeping the keys out of the hands of the user and instead creating a secure mechanism (a vault) to request elevated privileges. Once the elevated task is complete, the key is returned and changed for the next use. The user never knows the administrative password and doesn't have to handle it. If a user is compromised, the network and administrative privileges are not.

But the more relevant product is CyberArk's Alero, which is its most practical product during this remote work environment. Instead of VPNs and passwords, Alero allows employees and vendors remote access to the privilege management system using two-factor authentication from smartphones. This means less overhead in installing agents on each laptop and setting up VPN servers. Customers of CyberArk can use it free until the end of May. This might be a two-pronged marketing approach to woo customers into more purchases later. I, for one, know remote work won't end when the stay-at-home orders end. This is only ushering in a sped-up remote work environment as we head deeper into the 2020s. Remote work will continue as companies realize they can do without overhead building costs and downsize offices. It's a longer-term plan, but don't think this forced environment isn't making execs think about how to cut fixed costs.

Conservative Guidance Leads To Risk-Averse Buying

CYBR's valuation has decreased dramatically through the coronavirus market drop.

Data by YCharts

While I understand revenue growth is tapering off after accelerating in 2018, the company is continuing to push as hard on marketing as it ever has. It has increased marketing in Q4 by over 31%, accounting for some of the drop in operating income in 2019's Q4 over 2018's Q4. With acquisitions being fully absorbed and the continued need for more security products both on-prem and in the cloud, the company will be able to sell further to its customer base and continue to acquire new logos. It has room to invest more heavily, as it is fantastically profitable and not hurting to keep cash flow and the bottom line afloat.

The difference between the market and the business is reflected in analysts being well below the company's guidance, expecting a dramatic drop in year-over-year revenue growth. The market is even more pessimistic, expecting no growth. We'll know exactly how that pans out in another month when the company reports. But with the times being ever more uncertain in cyberspace, CyberArk isn't about to lose its business or growth.

Under $85, the stock is a buy, and in the $70s, it is a huge buy based on the company merely meeting its guidance - which, as I've reiterated, is conservative. Perhaps this time, its conservative guidance pays off and is met, still beating analysts' expectations by a wide margin.

This is a stock left for dead due to the coronavirus, but should be rallying like the rest that are critical in providing necessary services. If you're looking for a stock still in the depths of the bear market and it shouldn't be - this is it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CYBR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.