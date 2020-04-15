Long Ideas | Tech | Israel
CyberArk: The Stock You're Still Looking For Amid Coronavirus
About: CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)
by: Joe Albano
Summary
CyberArk dropped after earnings, but dropped another 27% after the broad market priced in the coronavirus impact.
Cybersecurity is not discretionary spending, it is needed and required - these budgets won't see cuts.
The stock remains in the doldrums as analysts and the market expect terrible updates to guidance in a month.
The stock will regain a footing; under $85 is a good buying opportunity.
CyberArk (CYBR) is a stock I've been following during the coronavirus story and have continued to look at thinking, "There's no way it can be this cheap this long." CyberArk was hit twice