JETS: Too Early To Buy Airline Stocks

Bill Gates had warned the world was not ready for a pandemic and is operating in "uncharted territory."

Airline stocks have tanked as a result of the stay-at-home orders. The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) has collapsed about 50 percent over the past two months alone. Investors may be tempted to take a long bet as a result and because a financial support package was announced today by the president. But in my opinion, it is too early to do so because of key unknowns.

JETS is currently only a single ETF specifically focused on airlines. The bulk of its portfolio is domestic airline stocks, though it also includes related stocks, such as aircraft manufacturers, terminal services companies, and airports.

Relevant information about the ETF is as follows:

The key issue is whether the ETF is now a buy, given its collapse. That determination will depend on the outlook for air travel, which really depends on the depth and duration of the current pandemic and its effect on behavior.

Guidance from Bill Gates

“Well, there was the period when I and other health experts were saying that this was the greatest potential downfall the world faced,” Bill Gates told the BBC on Sunday. In 2015, Gates gave a TED talk saying the great risk to global catastrophe is a pandemic. And that the world was not ready for the next epidemic.

Very recently, Gates pointed out that the reason for the global spread of the coronavirus is people traveling. And so governments worldwide have imposed travel bans.

It was 1954 the last time airport traffic was so low in the United States, according to Airlines for America. Less than 100,000 people passed through TSA checkpoints in three of the last five days and that includes non-travelers, such as workers at airport stores.

The “throughput” reduction compared to the same day of the week a year ago has reached 96 percent.

Only about one in ten seats is occupied on domestic flights, and one passenger even got the entire plane to herself, being the only passenger from Washington to Boston.

The number of international flights has also fallen sharply. At the beginning of the year, there were about 111,000 daily commercial flights. That number has dropped to just 31,000, a reduction by more than two-thirds.

Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said global air travel is down 70 percent compared to last year and 90 percent in Europe. “And it could get even worse.”

Weekly statistics reporting a proxy for jet fuel consumption are lagged since they measure disappearance from primary inventories, not actual consumption during the week.

But the weekly data are beginning to show the size of the demand destruction. In the week ending April 3rd, jet fuel “product supplied” (i.e., demand) fell sharply. Compared to a base period, the 4 weeks ending April 5th, 2019, jet-kero fuel was down 55 percent.

President Trump wants to open the economy back up at the end of April, but Gates predicts that will not be possible without risking a rebound in infections. He says early June is probably the earliest possible, and that would only apply to certain types of industries, such as manufacturing and construction. Gates’ view is that not only does the “curve” have to flatten and drop, the number of cases has to get low enough that they can be tracked properly and quickly, so the people and their contacts can be quarantined.

He goes on to say that the country won’t really be safe until a vaccine is developed and administered broadly, which he thinks will be late 2021. Public Opinion Strategies, a polling firm, reported that "fewer than half the Americans it surveyed at the end of March said they would get on a plane within six months of the spread of the virus flattening.”

“No one should think the government can wave a wand and all of a sudden the economy is anything like it was before this happened,” Gates said in a CNBC interview. And that peoples’ fear of contracting a potentially fatal disease will determine behaviors, not the government.

The world is “in uncharted territory” due to a lack of investment and preparation for the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gates said.

Fitch Ratings Actions

On April 10th, Fitch downgraded eight North American airlines to Negative Outlook: Southwest Airlines (LUV) Delta Air Lines (DAL), United Airlines (UAL), Alaska Air Group (ALK), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF), and Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA). It put American Airlines (AAL) on a Rating Watch Negative.

Fitch now believes that the airline sector will experience a much slow rebound from the global pandemic and will not achieve the 2019 air traffic levels until 2022 or 2023. The airlines will also exit the worst of the crisis with higher debt and lower liquidity, leaving them more vulnerable to external shocks.

Cowen's Helane Becker, an airline sector authority, believes “it will take 3 to 5 years for domestic demand to return to 2019 levels and 4 to 6 years for international demand to get back to those levels. We believe airlines will be 30% smaller at the end of his year than they were at the start of the year. Also, we expect there will be between 100K and 200K fewer employees at the end of the year than there were at the beginning of the year," she adds.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF; OTCQX:DLAKY) also believes aviation will not return to the way it was, pre-coronavirus. It is moving to cut capacity permanently. It believes it will take several months until the global travel restrictions are completely lifted and years until the worldwide demand for air travel returns to pre-crisis levels.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) disclosed the sale of about 13M Delta shares and 2.3M Southwest Air shares earlier in April. Warren Buffett has said, “The best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble...We want to buy them when they're on the operating table."

Conclusions

No one knows the answers to many of the key questions such as how long it will take to develop and deploy an effective vaccine, and how behaviors may change as a result of this crisis. The light the president sees at the end of the tunnel, as he referenced today in his speech, may be the headlight of an oncoming train.

Air traffic may be disrupted to a greater or lesser degree for many years to come. Therefore, in my judgement, it is far too early to take a long position in JETS.

