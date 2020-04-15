Noble Corp.: Tough Headwinds Ahead

Despite this grim outlook, I see NE as an excellent opportunity for short-term trading using technical analysis, as long as you are aware of the risk involved.

Noble is struggling, and the bond market is predicting a restructuring under chapter 11. The question is not if, but when?

Noble Corp. released its fleet status report on April 9, 2020. The situation is getting darker, with no respite in sight.

Investment thesis

Noble Corp. (NE) released its fleet status on April 9, 2020. The offshore driller continues to struggle, and the recent oil debacle has worsened the offshore drilling business significantly. The company is fighting for survival literally as we speak, and the new fleet status is just what we expect in a time of extraordinary crisis.

What makes things worse is that this weakening situation is not going away anytime soon.

Thus, the investment strategy here has not changed much for the past two years. I do not recommend NE as a long-term investment due to the specific weakness of the offshore drilling industry and a risk certain of the company to be forced to restructure under chapter 11.

Despite this grim outlook, I see NE as an excellent opportunity for short-term trading using technical analysis, as long as you are aware of the risk involved.

April 2020 Fleet Status Detailed Analysis

The Semi-sub Noble Clyde Boudreaux has been awarded a new contract in Vietnam from an undisclosed operator. The rig will work from early June 2020 to late July 2020 at an estimated by Fun trading of $125k/d.

has been awarded a new contract in Vietnam from an undisclosed operator. The rig will work from early June 2020 to late July 2020 at an estimated by Fun trading of $125k/d. The Drillship Noble Tom Madden is on standby since April 2, 2020, for a period of up to 90 days with a day rate reduced by 50% of the operating day rate. The standby period is not part of the contract term.

is on standby since April 2, 2020, for a period of up to 90 days with a day rate reduced by 50% of the operating day rate. The standby period is not part of the contract term. The Drillship Noble Sam Croft has been removed from the Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) deal, and the one-year contract attached to the drillship has been transferred to drillship Noble Don Taylor .

has been removed from the Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) deal, and the one-year contract attached to the drillship has been transferred to drillship . The Drillship Noble Don Taylor is the recipient of the contract initially awarded to the drillship Noble Sam Croft.

is the recipient of the contract initially awarded to the drillship The Drillship Noble Bully II is now cold-stacked.

is now cold-stacked. The Semi-sub Noble Paul Romano is now cold-stacked.

is now cold-stacked. The Jack-up Noble Mick O'Brien got a contract extension with Qatar Gas until late August 2020.

got a contract extension with Qatar Gas until late August 2020. The Jack-up Noble Lloyd Noble will be potentially released about two months earlier by Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), from initially November 2020 to now early September. The rig will be on standby until April 15, which reduced the day rate by a little.

will be potentially released about two months earlier by Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), from initially November 2020 to now early September. The rig will be on standby until April 15, which reduced the day rate by a little. The Jack-up Noble Sam Hartley is now warm-stacked after completing its contract with Total (TOT).

is now warm-stacked after completing its contract with Total (TOT). The Jack-up Noble Sam Turner is now warm-stacked after ending its contract with Total in Denmark.

is now warm-stacked after ending its contract with Total in Denmark. The Jack-up Noble Houston Colbert will probably end its gig in mid-April instead of late May 2020.

will probably end its gig in mid-April instead of late May 2020. The Jack-up Noble Tom Prosser is now on standby for a period of up to 365 days at a reduced day rate of 47K-50K per day.

is now on standby for a period of up to 365 days at a reduced day rate of 47K-50K per day. The contract of the Jack-up Noble Regina Allen is extended to May 2021 (two months extra) and has been awarded three one-well options.

is extended to May 2021 (two months extra) and has been awarded three one-well options. The Jack-up Noble Hans Deul is now warm-stacked.

is now warm-stacked. The Jack-ups Noble Scott Marks , Noble Roger Lewis , Noble Joe Knight , Noble Johnny Whitstine, which are contracted long term with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), are in the process of being revised down at the client's request.

, , , which are contracted long term with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), are in the process of being revised down at the client's request. The Jack-up Noble Joe Beall has been retired.

The company is facing some serious financial matters

The fleet is fully contracted for the jack-ups and drillships, while the semi-submersibles segment is lagging. However, the concerning issue is that many rigs will drop off contracts in 2021, and the present situation is not inspiring.

The contract backlog as of April 2020 is difficult to estimate.

The 4Q'19 backlog was $1.5 billion. My quick estimate is a backlog for 1Q'20 at about $1.4-1.6 billion because the changes are not really reducing the backlog and instead add to the backlog (standby period). Also, while I see some negative from the possible discount applied to Saudi Aramco's contracts, we have to add the Exxon Mobil new deal with Noble even if Sam Croft was dropped out of the agreement.

Conclusion:

The real issue is the debt load and if Noble Corp. can avoid a restructuring. Hard to be optimistic with oil prices so low.

Net debt is $3.74 billion in Q4'19

Net debt increased to $3.74 billion as of December 31, 2019, which is not a tremendous threat with a limited CapEx for the next few years, as long as this crisis will decrease in a few months. The cash on hand has been cut more than half the most recent quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Noble is not in a favorable position right now, and we can say the same thing about the whole offshore drilling industry, which is under tremendous financial pressure.

The risks of restructuring are attached to the company's ability to continue operating under the $660 million borrowing set by the 2017 credit facility.

Failure to comply with the credit facility covenants could result in default, which in turn could result in the acceleration of all its debt if the covenants are not waived. It is called a "going concern," and we have to take it seriously. The question is if Noble will be able to get a covenants waiver or not.

Noble's bond market is not optimistic and trades at the bankruptcy level.

Technical Analysis

Let's be realistic here, technical analysis has its limits, and NE is testing those limits. However, NE is trading between $0.35 and $0.21, but we are approaching the apex, and we may experience a breakout soon. The question is in which direction. I wish I can tell you that, but it depends on events that have not happened yet.

The bullish situation for the short term is some good news regarding the covenants, and I see NE reaching at least $0.55 but could eventually go as high as $1.10 again.

The bearish situation, which seems more likely right now, is that the support at $0.21 is breached, and NE announced a restructuring negotiation in progress. In this case, we may trade well below $0.10 or even $0.05.

