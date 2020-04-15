JPMorgan: Still A 'Best Of The Rest' Banking Stock

While business fundamentals will be in flux for a while, I continue to believe that JPMorgan will come out of the current crisis a winner.

The results of the quarter were heavily influenced by markdowns and a reserve build of $6.8 billion that could rise in the next couple of quarters.

The first-quarter earnings season has started, and JPMorgan (JPM) was one of the first companies to take center stage. As expected, the next few weeks will be highly atypical, as stale analyst estimates will all but ensure that a disproportionate chunk of Corporate America delivers jaw-dropping revenue and earnings misses in 1Q20.

When numbers don't mean much

Trying to make sense of JPMorgan's quarter by analyzing the traditional earnings metrics does not make much sense at this point. The YOY revenue drop of 3% was the worst of the past 16 quarters, but it wouldn't have been so if not for a couple of one-off adjustments and markdowns, primarily in corporate banking. A massive credit reserve build of $6.8 billion pre-tax, most of it coming from the consumer card side of the business, made the GAAP EPS of $0.78 look meaningless compared to last year's $2.65 in the first quarter.

It was interesting to see a couple of themes play out between February and March. The chart on the left below clearly depicts consumer spending behavior that shifted fast to essential purchases at supermarkets and discount stores, but that eventually declined across the board as the quarter (along with the whole economy) came to a close. The generally downward trend helps to explain a sequential decline in credit card transactions and average loans outstanding.

The graph on the right illustrates two key trends: a rush by wholesale clients to access their revolving credit (blue bar), and a sharp growth in deposits that reflects short-term liquidity needs (green bar). A flow to cash was also observed in asset and wealth management - as clients ditched longer-term products right around the time that the market value of risk assets declined fast and in unison - in the first half of March.

It is important to note that JPMorgan's reserve build, the main driver behind sharply lower 1Q20 earnings (dwarfing interest rate headwinds and more than offsetting strength in fixed-income and equity markets), could climb in the coming quarters. The benchmark to keep in mind is the bank's current modeling assumptions for the foreseeable future: second-quarter GDP contraction of 25% and unemployment of more than 10%, followed by a sharp second-half recovery that I find speculative. Lower-for-longer crude oil prices could also cause wholesale reserves to rise.

On the stock

If I were to face off the different sectors of the US economy, I would be wary of picking financial services as a likely candidate to outperform in the foreseeable future. The catastrophic macroeconomic landscape and rock-bottom interest rate environment are toxic for banks. Reasons to run as far away as possible from the space would probably require a whole series of articles to be properly presented and discussed.

However, I am also a firm believer that a diversified portfolio should hold a risk-balanced blend of aggressive and defensive stocks. Also, the more sophisticated investor or trader could be enticed to sort through potential winners and losers in order to establish a market-neutral, long-short position.

That said, I maintain my position that JPM is probably an ideal name to buy and tuck away in a diversified equities portfolio for the next few years - a sort of "best of the rest" stock. While business fundamentals will be in flux over the next several months, I continue to believe that the New York City-based bank will come out of the current crisis a winner. The bank has a track record of performing well, having produced a sector-high ROTCE (a return metric) of nearly 20% historically, the result of best-in-class credit metrics and a robust corporate banking franchise.

