Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/13/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/13/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Williams-Sonoma (WSM);

Winnebago Industries (WGO);

Simply Good Foods (SMPL);

Stitch Fix (SFIX), and;

Myovant Sciences (MYOV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX);

Nvidia (NVDA);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM);

Ares Management Corp. (ARES), and;

Apollo Global Management (APO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR);

Kellogg Co. (K), and;

Cloudera (CLDR).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Keros Therapeutics (KROS).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Gulf Hungary Holding Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasa BO Quaker Chemical Corp. KWR JB* $458,171,296 2 Gurley J William DIR, BO Stitch Fix SFIX B $15,804,650 3 Spurlock Steven BO Stitch Fix SFIX B $15,804,650 4 Kariv Tomer DIR, BO Keros Therapeutics KROS JB* $6,999,984 5 Orbimed Advisors DIR Keros Therapeutics KROS JB* $6,003,200 6 Sumitomo Chemical BO Myovant Sciences MYOV AB $655,669 7 Bellamy Adrian D P DIR Williams-Sonoma WSM B $485,250 8 Ratzan Brian K DIR Simply Good Foods SMPL B $240,000 9 Schwartz Aharon DIR Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX B $155,264 10 Happe Michael J CEO, DIR Winnebago Industries WGO B $112,577

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Gulf Hungary Holding Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasa BO Quaker Chemical Corp. KWR JS* $458,171,296 2 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $33,445,542 3 Rosenthal Bennett F, CB, DIR Ares Management Corp. ARES AS $9,428,959 4 Icahn Carl C BO Cloudera CLDR S $8,436,873 5 Kellogg WK Fdn BO Kellogg Co. K AS $6,214,330 6 Rowan Marc J MD, DIR, BO Apollo Global Management APO AS $3,445,495 7 Stevens Mark A DIR Nvidia NVDA S $2,638,678 8 Kaplan David B F, CB, DIR Ares Management Corp. ARES AS $1,588,075 9 Arougheti Michael F, CEO, PR, DIR Ares Management Corp. ARES AS $1,587,338 10 Bany Sarah BO Columbia Sportswear Company COLM S $1,026,865

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

