MGIC: Mortgage Insurers Sobering Up

Based on this tool, mortgage insurer valuations are way down from my pre-pandemic view.

I’ve been a big fan, and big owner of mortgage insurance stocks MGIC (MTG), Radian (RDN), Essent (ESNT) and NMI (NMIH) for several years. What was not to like? Conservative business models, profitable pricing, growing free cash flow, all for low valuations… Everything a value investor seeks. I called for a $25 price target.

Then came the pandemic. Throw out the $25 price target and start all over again. My last piece focused on MGIC’s ability to survive. Now what is a reasonable price target? Some new analysis I’ve done gives me the sense of a reasonable range. I’m going with $14 for the medium term, which for me is 2-3 years from now.

Applying a New Age valuation tool to a traditional business

We buy stocks to get access to their earnings, so using a price/earnings ratio is the standard valuation tool. But in the New Age, some companies are willing and even eager to delay earnings to pursue revenue growth and market share. These companies are therefore often valued on a price/sales ratio.

The mortgage insurers are going to be in the same boat as the New Age companies for a few years. Their revenues will be reasonably predictable, but losses and therefore earnings will not. So let’s look at their historic price/revenue ratio and see where we currently are in the range.

No sooner said than done. Okay, it took me a while to sort through old press releases and 10-Qs, but I am here on earth to serve you the reader. Here’s the result:

Sources: Company reports and Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that back in the ‘90s MGIC’s market cap averaged about 5 times revenues. That slipped to 4 times after MGIC and its peers committed to the subprime business, then to near 0 as it fought off bankruptcy threatened by that same subprime business. MGIC’s valuation got back to about 4 times in recent years. COVID-19 has taken it below 2 times revenues.

Pre-pandemic, I’d argued for a 6-7 multiple, based on a far more conservative business model. As I noted in my last blog on MGIC:

The mortgage insurers’ – MIs – underwriting standards over the past decade have been excellent, the best in their history. The MIs then reinsured a material amount of their already lower risks. Homebuilders have also been more conservative in adding housing units, so the housing market has a healthy supply/demand balance. The federal government and the Federal Reserve have become remarkably proactive in supporting the economy.

Let’s see how these issues influenced MGIC’s price/revenues history. First, let’s look at insurance in force:

Sources: Company reports and Yahoo Finance

Private mortgage insurance is a mature business; it has been around for about 50 years, and mortgage debt has been a mature product since the 1980s. Fast growth is therefore almost always dangerous; it only occurs when the industry or one player does something stupid. The MIs did those stupid things by chasing credit risk, during ’00-’02 and especially from ’05-’08. During both periods, MGIC’s insurance in force grew by over 10% a year. Not good when sustainable growth is less than half that level. Since MGIC began growing again in 2015, growth has averaged 6%.

We now move to revenues as a percent of insurance in force, which is a good proxy for pricing:

Sources: Company reports and Yahoo Finance

This chart seems counter-intuitive – why is pricing inversely related to valuation? Higher pricing = more earnings, right? Usually wrong for lenders because higher pricing means accepting more credit risk. The sharp increase in pricing from 1995 to 2005 captures MGIC’s disastrous foray into subprime and other risky mortgage loans. The current near-record-low pricing reflects MGIC’s low credit risk profile.

One last look, at the housing supply/demand balance.

Sources: Company reports and Yahoo Finance

Again an inverse relationship, but this one makes common sense. The greater the excess of housing units, the greater the risk of a home price decline. With nearly 3 million fewer excess homes today than the ’07 bubble peak, it is almost certain that home prices will fall far less than the 26% decline from ’06 to ’11. My guess is 10% this time around.

Arriving at my new $14 price target for MGIC

A revenue forecast. During Q4, MGIC’s annualized revenues (insurance premiums earned and investment income) was $1.25 billion. I’m forecasting 2022 revenues of $1.1 billion, and I’ll take the under if I’m wrong (yes, it happens!). Depressing revenues should be:

A decline in insurance in force. Let’s get real – the next three years will not be a golden era for home sales and mortgage debt creation. Lenders have already begun to tighten lending standard in response to the unemployment surge. MGIC’s year-end ’19 insurance in force of $222 billion could easily be down to $200 billion by 2022.

A decline in investment yields. The Fed’s actions – 0% Fed Funds and massive debt purchases – will obviously lower returns on the safe fixed income assets that MGIC favors.

A partial offset might be insurance premium price increases to recognize today’s higher credit risks. I haven’t heard this yet, but it’s logical.

A valuation forecast. In my heart of hearts (a pretty curious phrase when you think about it), I believe that the MIs will reach 6-7 times revenue valuations one day. The MIs will obviously respond to the pandemic by making their conservative business models even more conservative. But betting on dreams isn’t an investment strategy. More reasonable is assuming that by 2022 the world is close to normal again and that investors return MI valuations to a normal 4-5 times revenues.

Putting the math together. Assuming $1.1 billion of revenues and a 4.5 multiple creates a $5 billion market capitalization. Dividing by 365 million shares means a $14 target price. A double from the current price.

Price targets for the other MIs. Using the same methodology, here they are:

Sources: Company reports

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTG, NMIH, RDN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.