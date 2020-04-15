Golar LNG: Force Majeure Will Cause Problems, But Not The End Of The World

On Tuesday, April 7, 2019, liquefied natural gas transportation and infrastructure company Golar LNG (GLNG) received a force majeure claim from oil giant BP plc (BP) with regard to its Gimi floating natural gas plant. As might be expected, the market did not respond very favorably to this news and sent the stock to a new 52-week low, although it did rebound a bit since then. This development is certainly bad news for the company and will hurt its growth story somewhat, but it may not be as bad as it seems at first, which could be the reason for the bounce. In addition, Golar LNG will likely fight this in court, so it may not even hold.

Force majeure is a Latin term that means "superior force." In the legal sense, it is a way of terminating a contract by claiming that one party was essentially compelled to do so by unforeseen circumstances or factors outside of its control. BP claims in the letter that it sent to Golar LNG that the force majeure event was the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of that. BP apparently did not elaborate beyond that, and Golar LNG is in contact with it to gain more details about exactly what the impact was on BP that resulted from this event.

BP has suggested that it will not be able to receive the Gimi until 2023, which is one year after the original date in 2022. Golar LNG is questioning why such a recent event would delay the start-up by one year. It is true that the outbreak of an epidemic is sufficient grounds for a force majeure claim, but it does matter exactly what impact the disease is having. The market has been dumping everything related to energy this year, and if BP is simply claiming that the lower prices for liquefied natural gas and oil would make this project uneconomic to develop, then that would not be sufficient grounds for a force majeure claim. That is true in spite of the fact that the oversupply of oil and natural gas worldwide, which is perhaps the biggest reason for the steep decline in energy prices that we have seen this year, was caused by nations around the world shutting down their economies in response to the coronavirus. The reason for this is that a decline in energy prices was a reasonably foreseeable event, especially for a company like BP that has seen energy prices drop many times over its history. If the true reason for this development was not actually a force majeure event, then it is not sufficient grounds for BP to cancel the contract. But this, unfortunately, may be something that the two companies have to resolve in court.

As I have discussed in various past articles on Golar LNG, the Gimi is a floating liquefied natural gas plant very similar to the Hilli Episeyo that is currently operating under a very long-term contract with BP. The Gimi was originally scheduled to begin work at BP's Greater Tortue field located off of the coast of Senegal and Mauritania in 2022. The vessel itself is a Moss Liquefied Natural Gas carrier that is being converted into a floating LNG plant by Keppel Corp. (OTCPK:KPELF) at a cost of $947 million. The shipyard began work on the conversion early last year after BP awarded the contract for it, following the company making its final investment decision to develop the field at the end of 2018. The contract itself is a very long one, boasting a twenty-year term, so it represents a significant amount of backlog for Golar LNG. BP has now decided to change the start-up date of this project to 2023 and then made the force majeure claim. Golar LNG's response is that a full-year delay in response to an event that has thus far only lasted two months (the coronavirus pandemic) makes no sense. Admittedly, Golar LNG does have a point here, and this could be an indication that BP is delaying due to economic reasons and not due to the pandemic.

It seems quite possible that this will be the argument that Golar LNG will use should this force majeure claim get taken to court. While it is certainly possible that this will be enough to stop BP to postpone deployment of the Gimi (or at least have to make restitution), the problem is that the court system works slowly in many cases. Any litigation related to this could take many months or even years to resolve and until that is done, Golar LNG is in limbo. As some commenters here at Seeking Alpha have pointed out, it is possible that BP is simply using this as a stall tactic to essentially force Golar LNG to renegotiate the contract and lower the dayrate. In such a case, the long-term profitability of this unit could be lower than we had hoped.

As I have pointed out in various previous articles, Golar LNG's other floating liquefaction plant, the Hilli Episeyo, is a very significant source of revenue for the company. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Hilli Episeyo alone produced $54.524 million in revenue, which was 39.21% of the company's total. The fourth quarter was somewhat unusual though, as a spike in dayrates caused the company's tanker fleet to produce more revenue than usual. In the second quarter of 2019, the Hilli Episeyo was responsible for over half of the company's revenues. This is partly because the revenues from this unit do not really fluctuate like the revenues from the tankers do. We can thus clearly see how the addition of a second similar unit to the company's fleet would be quite beneficial for its growth story.

After receiving the force majeure claim from BP, Golar LNG entered into talks with Keppel Corporation regarding the Gimi. This is important because Golar LNG still owes money to Keppel for construction of the unit. In 2019, the company borrowed $130 million for the unit and paid another $286 million out of its own pocket. In 2020, the company will borrow $265 million and pay $84 million out of its own pocket. In 2021, it will borrow $120 million and pay another $100 million itself. Finally, in 2022, the company is scheduled to borrow $115 million and pay another $42 million itself.

The company has already secured commitments from its banks for the debt portion of these payments. It is uncertain whether or not the force majeure claim will make the banks withdraw their commitments under this credit facility but it seems unlikely. Banks do not usually withdraw their commitments to a project like this, partly because they do not have an interest in the equity partner (Golar LNG, in this case) defaulting and leaving them with a partially built vessel on their hands. The bigger problem here would be that Golar LNG's ability to make the interest payments on the loan would be reduced should BP be allowed to delay the start of its contract for a year or is able to coerce Golar LNG to accept a lower dayrate. If Golar LNG can push off its capital spending on this project until it knows for sure how the force majeure claim will be resolved, then it would help the company's financial situation over the next few years.

Unfortunately, one of Golar LNG's biggest problems is its debt. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately $2.559 billion in total debt, with approximately $1.070 billion of it coming due over the next twelve months. This compares to $222 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. When we consider that the company only had an adjusted EBITDA of $255 million in 2019, it becomes fairly obvious that it will not be able to pay off this debt without some refinancing. Unfortunately, the market has not been entirely amenable to either shipping or energy companies lately, so this will probably not be as easy as it once was. With that said though, the company's $6.6 billion revenue backlog and the recent moves by the Federal Reserve to release liquidity into the capital markets should make it possible for the company to refinance, especially if it opts to keep its dividend suspended instead of reinstating it in the first quarter of 2020 like it originally planned.

In conclusion, BP attempting a force majeure on one of Golar LNG's major growth projects is certainly not what we wanted to see in a market that is rejecting pretty much anything related to energy or shipping. It may not be the end of the world though, as there may be some reasons to believe that BP's claims will be rejected by the courts. It will still take some time to resolve these claims though, and this delay would put some pressure on Golar LNG's finances. In particular, the company may be forced to keep the dividend suspended for longer than it originally planned to make it easier to cover the debt that is coming due.

