Lynas Corporation Limited (LYSCF) CEO Amanda Lacaze on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jennifer Parker - Cannings Strategic Communications

Amanda Lacaze - CEO and Managing Director

Andrew Arnold - General Counsel and Company Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Dylan Kelly - Ord Minnett Limited

Andrew White - Curran & Co.

Matthew Chen - Foster Stockbroking Pty Ltd

Michael Evans - Acova Capital

Jennifer Parker

Good morning, and welcome to the Lynas Investor Briefing for the March 2020 quarter. Today's the presentation -- the briefing will be presented by Amanda Lacaze, CEO and Managing Director. Amanda is joined by Andrew Arnold, General Counsel and Company Secretary; and Gaudenz Sturzenegger, CFO.

Please go ahead, Amanda.

Amanda Lacaze

Good morning, Jen. Well, good morning, everybody. Isn't this a slightly different way of doing things. I'm trusting that everybody on the other end of the line has dressed appropriately for this -- to this teleconference and that there is a minimal amount of Lycra amongst particularly our middle-aged males and that everybody is truly dressed for success. Well, what a quarter half we've had. We started with a Malaysian operations shutdown and we finished the quarter with a Malaysian operations shutdown, but for two different reasons. And in between these two bookends, we delivered some excellent outcomes for our business. Certainly during the quarter external factors continue to be very varied and challenging.

But we're paid to manage our performance to these sorts of external challenges to ensure that our business comes through it hopefully stronger than we went into it. So today, we're all subsumed with the issues of the Covid-19 challenges but remember during this call quarter, our business is dealt with licensing challenges, very dynamic Malaysian politics, some influences on the market have demand from the early effects of Covid-19 in China. The change in government in Malaysia and of course, ultimately the movement control order in Malaysia, which has seen us, shut our Malaysian operations.

But as I said, we're paid to manage our response and our approach of forming small, focused and expert teams to deal with each of these challenges has paid off for our business. Taken first of all, because it was the thing before Covid-19 that tended to engage everyone most was really understanding where we're at and progress on the licensing, which of course as you would recall our license was due for renewal on the 3rd of March. Our Malaysian license team ably led by Dato' Mashal and Professor Ismail really delivered some outstanding outcomes, continued engagement with relevant regulatory bodies and ensuring that we met the conditions that were associated with the renewal in August last year.

So as with the renewal of our licence for a three-year period. Alongside that Mashal and Ismail and other members of their team ensured that we had a resolution to matters associated with the PDF requirements in Malaysia. We have a very clear plan and a pathway to success for that and issued a contract for the management of that project to GSSB. In terms of production, we started up very well and then of course we shut down. But we've been able use our time to really ensure that when we stand up even stronger than we did in January. And I was particularly pleased with our startup process at that time. So if we look at just some of our results and the highlights of those. And I know you'll have all read the report, but nonetheless, we are in, I think, and it's one most overused expression at present but very challenging times for us.

We've gone into this in the strongest position that our company has ever been financially. We've got a strong balance sheet. We've got excellent cash balance which enables us to manage our way through this process. But during the quarter, production notwithstanding that we lost probably up to about 21 days of production including 169 tons for NDP our production was truly excellent. And we were on track to really an outstanding quarter in terms of production given that the first two weeks was much slower with the startup from our shutdown at the end of December. We, also our total REO production were up on the previous quarter. And so this is a reflection of improved management. We are in -- always the state of looking at continuous improvement so improved management at both sites and indeed improved management in terms of the way that we are integrating between both of our sites. So for example, one of the things that we implemented which seems small and maybe gets lost among many of the other things we're doing is a new circuit and map wells to deal with the Covid-19 and our raw material, which saw us being able to deliver a better outcome in Malaysia.

In terms of sales, certainly the market in general has been subdued and that has reflected some of the early challenges in China as a result of the early influences from Covid-19 in China, but demand side China remained strong even though prices were not as robust as we would like them to be. But the outcome is that we had good sales revenue, as well as excellent cash conversion of those sales. One of the things we're particularly proud of last quarter, I think we talked about the fact that we were starting to see really benefit from our a long-term strategy of contracted sales and outside China sales on price and we're really pleased to be able to report that we reached a new low on our sales inside China. Many of you will know that I've often said Pol's KPIs go like this. Sell everything we've produce, then second one is sell everything we produced outside China. And the third is sell everything we produced at a premium to the published price.

So only 10% of our sales in this quarter were made into the China market. Pol assured me that this will stop at about 1% because he doesn't want to lose his job. And I think we can negotiate that. At the same time, we continued the Lynas 2025 continued to focus on the development of all of our growth projects including of course Kalgoorlie, where the project team is very capable to be working on a distributed basis as they plan and design our plant. We went for a virtual walkthrough of the designers at our last steering committee meeting and that stands to really bring the whole project to life. We've released our first tender for a long lead-time product in particular; the kiln and those tenders have been received. And we're now proceeding to detailed tender evaluation. We, in addition to the heavy rare earths tender that we lodged in the previous quarter in the US there was a further tender, set of tender documentation released by the US government for a lot rare operation in the US and we have submitted that during the March quarter.

So we have remained very, very busy through all of these various external challenges. And I think that the outcome that we see today was certainly we've seen some benefits from foreign exchange. In fact that we were able to notwithstanding a number of sort of significant calls on our cash as well as the limitations on production at the beginning and end of the quarter. We've been able to generate positive cash flow. And we're very proud about that. So where to from here? As we've also announced today, the Malaysian movement control order has been extended through to the end of April. However, the Malaysian government has also provided new guidelines on those industries, which may be able to start up. So we believe that we fit within a number of those criteria. And have lodged our application and are waiting for that at present.

Of course, the importance is how do we start up and I did a presentation last week to SEDAR where I was widely quoted, quoting that old saying which is never waste a good crisis. And certainly we have been certain that we are not wasting this time. So whilst the Malaysian operations are shut down at present, we have spent the time ensuring, a; that we have operating procedures, which ensure that we are protecting the health and safety of our people, their families and our local communities. We have temperature checking on-site. We have enhanced operations intensive cleaning and hygiene procedures. But we have also been using this time to ensure that our knowledge workers particularly our process engineers are doing work, which will ensure that we are operating better and more safely. Again once we start up and we have also been using a variety of different mechanisms to ensure that our operators who can't normally do their work remotely are engaged in training activities and remaining very engaged with the business.

So that when we do start up, they will be well prepared for that startup process. The other thing that this gives us an opportunity to do is even with some of them the shutdown with the regulatory constraint and we were never completely shut down. And we still had activities on site. Our leadership team we're still very much engaged with managing daily activities. They've had a lot of more time opened up to really rethink our operating parameters and think through and model how they're going to restart this business. We would expect that there's going to continue to be somewhat muted demand in the market for at least a six months period. And so making decisions on what sort of throughput rates we will target and how we can do that in the most cost effective way is something that our operations team in Kuantan has dedicated their time to over the past couple of weeks.

We have an excellent startup plan and we're very confident that we can start up in a way which is both cost-effective whilst ensuring that we meant the fresh demand from our key customers. At that well we have continued to operate because West Australian government has nominated the resources industry as an essential industry. There too we have implemented a number of new protocols to ensure the safety and health of our workforce and our local community. At present, Mt Weld's processing operations are shut down. We've built some quite good process stock in terms of concentrate and our team is focusing on using this time productively to complete a number of improvement projects that we may otherwise have had to outsource. So once again improving cost effectiveness.

So we are hopeful that we will be starting up in the near future. We have a plan to that start up. We're confident that we will be able to do it both cost-effectively and in an operating sense very efficiently. So once again just reflecting on the fact that we had really an excellent production quarter. It showed the benefits of a number of our investments that we've made to improve things like reliability, recoveries. We've had an excellent outcome in terms of our sales development and our portfolio of customers and the markets into which we sell. We certainly seeing the benefit of the efforts that we have put into the outside of the development of the rare-earth industry outside China. And Japanese demand remains steady and we think given the fact that we are so important to the hybrid and electric automotive segment that we will see that and balance out to some extent some of the subdued demand in other sectors.

So finishing the quarter in pretty good shape financially and feeling pretty confident about our ability to continue to weather the Covid-19 challenges.

So with that, I would be happy to hand over and take questions.

The first question comes from Dylan Kelly of Ord Minnett. Please go ahead, Dylan.

DylanKelly

Good morning, Amanda. Hope you're well. Three questions from me. And so just talking, you mentioned before that you've trying to estimate what your production rate should be over the next six months and what market demand outlook is like. How's the team thinking about this at the moment? I do more concern around, but if you were to run it over 600 tons per month the market may not, may not actually be there for that. How are you trying to quantify this?

AmandaLacaze

Okay. So there are a few inputs to that decisions and production rate. The first which is important to deal with is the framework which is set by the Malaysian government, which is that we should have no more than 50% of our normal workforce on site. And that support a reflection of seeking to minimize movement within the community. So that becomes sort of a first criteria for us to think about, well, really how can we run the plant with sort of 50% on site.

And the second piece then comes down to really what is the fresh demand in the market and particularly in our key markets as opposed to maybe areas where people are thinking to continue to either hold the high levels of inventory or build high levels of inventory. We have no great desire to be depleting our resource at very low prices. So really understanding fresh demand levels and making sure that we meet those is really important. And the third piece is really having a very deep understanding of when and how demand particularly in the automotive sector is likely to be affected by above the continued impact of Covid-19. So on balance, we expect that we're going to run the plant at probably between 60% and 70% capacity.

We think that we can do that safely. And we can do that very, to give us really an optimum financial outcome rather than sort of consuming financial resources to build inventory either in our own warehouses or in others warehouses.

DylanKelly

Okay. Great. That's some good answer there, Amanda. Just then turning to how this is impacting the business. So it seems pretty clear to me that Australia's got also Mt Weld has reasonable stockpiles and so long as that supply chain continues. There's a lot of that, that's not really the issue this is about Malaysia and being able to operate there. When you said that Malaysia never really shuts, what do you mean by that? And can you break down what you are able to do on the site? Can you still get put tons on the back of the flatbed and put a put them into the port? Can you do perform any sort of long lead time model so bring forward some maintenance or is this effectively there's only skills and staff and no one's there?

AmandaLacaze

It is an absolutely skeleton staff at present. And what we had been able to do is that we do have function site both in the port and on the water. And so, I guess, we have been able to bring all of that on site and have that properly stored. One of the things which are helpful for us is that, as you know we're processing a natural resource and there is always some variability. This is an opportunity to really assess all of that material we've gotten. And if necessary to blend for sort of optimum production outcomes. We have, of course, all of our security staff on site. We have a skeleton maintenance team who are able to do some small activities, but primarily are there to ensure that we're testing systems making sure that we've got sort of our systems, all of our safety and alarm systems working well. And we are able to do some tests which are harder to do when you're engaged in normal operations. And of course, we have our, as I said our knowledge workers so that our production leadership team, as well as our engineering teams able to do a lot of work, if not a lot of physical work but a lot of work on really developing and our plants to better and more efficient throughput.

But it is a very small on-site number at present. It's across sort of 24 hours. We've got less than 100 people. So slightly more during the day and then a smaller number at night.

DylanKelly

Okay. Great. And just in terms of, sorry in your latest update you mentioned this notion that you could--you can apply for an exemption to continue producing because of your end use supply going into things such as ventilators. What's the decision-making process that goes or the application process like for that? And could you lead us into exactly what goes into a ventilator in terms of railroads? Just at a high-level.

AmandaLacaze

So actually what I'd rather do is set back to the fact that the Malaysian government in the extension of the movement control order also provided a new set of industries that would be considered to restart operations. This included those involved in the automotive supply chain. Most importantly those who were involved in export and of course, most of their materials are exported. Those involved in the oil and gas supply chain and then of course, there are some of the medical supply chains including medical devices. So we think that we sort of clearly fit under automotive supply chain, export, oil and gas whilst most of the catalysts, which you use in big refineries, are produced in by the three big companies in North America. They then find their ways to refineries all over the world.

In terms of medical supply chains, it's really not just ventilators which are relevant to Covid-19, but it's also other diagnostic processes and equipment including MRIs and a variety of other areas as well. So materials which find their way there include magnets, clear leads but also some of the half purity cerium and lanthanum materials which go into diagnostic testing for, yes, things like kidney disease and those sorts of things. So I think we often talk about this and the importance of rare earths and the famous phrase about being the vitamins of 21st century industry we see that again today, which is so much as this is actually our materials go into a variety of important supply chains.

So we think that with the middies industries list which has been published that we fit within that list. There's a process for making application. We have done that, but we know that just like the Australian Government dealing with its 800,000 applications for job seeker allowance, the Malaysian government is dealing with a very large volume of applications to restart. And so I would not make a recommendation or a forecast on when we may or may not to get that approval. But we think that we will -- that we will satisfy the conditions as the Malaysian government works through the various backlog of approvals.

The next question comes from Andrew White of Curran & Co. Please go ahead, Andrew.

AndrewWhite

Hi, there. Amanda and team. Just a question on, I know you've outlined the tender that's been put out on the long lead item. Can you give me an idea on the timeframe? Did you expect submissions that to come back? And then when they do come back just what it looks like in terms of where you prioritize the capital outlay in the near term on that?

AmandaLacaze

So the submissions have come back. We've received the tenders. And we are proceeding to detail tender evaluation with the tenders. I actually can't tell you just straight off the top of my head how long we think that process is going to continue. And in terms of use of funds, clearly, we will be prioritizing those areas where we need to ensure that we have these long-lead time articles items sort of funded now because it's too late if we don't do it sort of, if we put it off for another 6 or 12 months. We're doing this sort of process alongside next to go relatively short timeline. We're running parallel processes with also doing all of our regulatory and approvals work.

AndrewWhite

Okay. Yes. No problem. So, yes, that's pretty much answers that. Next question just on the sense of urgency on getting Western Australia going. So, yes, did I guess the question I can ask is just what sort of you trying to push that ahead as fast as you can? What are sort of the major tasks that we can look to expecting on the Mt Weld project or sorry Mt Cracking and Leaching project?

AmandaLacaze

Okay. So as I said this is really sort of two pathways here. I mean there's one which is really about approvals and as I mean it's pretty exciting for us but with everything else that's gone on, I even forgot to say it in the introduction. Getting the major status project, status by the Australian government and the lead agency status by the Western Australian government is really important for us. The fact is Australian Government to set up a critical minerals office is beneficial for us as well. And we are very engaged with government and also with sort of relevant public service departments through this process. And I would say that we've been really very pleased with the quality of the engagement in those areas.

On the other hand, the engineering which include plant design and plant layout is progressing at pace and pretty exciting. Very often get to fundamentally sort of -- I guess what I would say is that our project team is pretty excited about it. We have steering committee meeting and I said to project lead, Grant, he was having a good time he said really, yes, actually I'm having a really good time, bear in mind that Grant running our Cracking and Leaching before then becoming site manager in Kuantan, he ran cracking and leaching from 2013 at a time that plant was really suffering from some of the sub optimal design features. And so he has an opportunity now to design a plant which addresses all of those issues and makes it better again.

So we don't see any slippage in our timeline at this stage on the Kalgoorlie project. What we do see is the importance of understanding how an extended economic effect from sort of Covid-19 pandemic may affect our funding requirements. And so we're doing the work on that at present.

AndrewWhite

Okay. Thanks a lot. Just on what's happening at the land with it being in care and maintenance? I understand that chemical costs are a major component of the input costs. What sort of a magnitude of reduction that you've got at the moment? Is there as chemical inputs completely stopped on the process at the moment or what sort of percentage reduction would you say there has been on those inputs right now?

AmandaLacaze

Yes. So we've avoided a 100% of the chemical input costs. We're not purchasing. We don't need to buy them. There's some, of course, and as we look at cash in April we're paying the invoices for material that we consumed in March, but we have no chemicals of any substandard nature coming on our two big reagents sulfuric acid and hydrochloric acid. And both of those gone, essentially the only cost that we are sustaining through this period of labor cost with a few other sort of small additions. But we're fortunate compared to many other businesses that labor is sending to our total inputs is a relatively small number.

Your next question comes from Chris Hugh, a Private Investor. Please go ahead, Chris.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Good morning, Amanda and your team. Delighted to hear everybody's well and I just feel your frustration and yet another quarter cost reductions in production. So absolutely no cause whatsoever anybody on the ground. It's just sad for Australia, for everybody and I guess from my perspective and can even put in the numbers the big positive is what you've actually produced and sold. And whilst some of that's come from inventory. The potential is obviously there in really running at the level it has obviously at the days that you're allowed to operate are very encouraging. But a very simple question, Amanda, and I know you have extensive insurance coverage. I'm just asking with your loss of profits insurance cover and business interruption caused by this virus and the imposition put on you by the requirement to close down?

AmandaLacaze

I'll now let Andrew answer that. And as I understand that we're probably not going to get a lot of jaws there. But Andrew can you address that.

AndrewArnold

Certainly. Good morning, Chris. And thank you for the question. General position on the business interruption insurance is that it's part of your property policy and that usually you need underlying property damage in order to trigger recovery. And so the general position for all companies would be I cover is that they would have limited capacity to recover in this situation. We are the same.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Okay. Unfortunately I think the answer I thought I'd get, but I bet sort of - I should at least ask it anyway. All I can say is good luck and I hope you guys [Indiscernible]

Your next question comes from Matthew Chen of Foster Stockbroking. Please go ahead, Matthew.

MatthewChen

Good morning, Lynas team. And I just want to ask -- or I wanted to reconcile what you're saying about a fresh demand over the next six months against, I guess, the sort of sales volume in the last quarter that seems sort of pretty strong to me. And obviously in comparison to Q2, Q2 is bit an anomaly because that was the tail end of the processing limit calendar 2019 year. But that didn't seem to be sort of any issues getting product out through your chain over the last quarter. Just wanted to reconcile that with what you're saying about fresh demand and the inventory build.

AmandaLacaze

Oh, well, we clearly have to think about what's likely to happen to demand coming out of the restart from the various Covid-19 shutdowns. And so that's really what we're going to be focusing on making sure that we meet that demand.

MatthewChen

Yes. Okay. And just to clarify because my phone dropped out for a bit there, it was to 60% to 70% of capacity wasn't it?

AmandaLacaze

Yes.

MatthewChen

That's how are you thinking about it.

AmandaLacaze

Yes. So we're still doing some sort of work on that. And that said what we want to make sure is that we're able to satisfy the demand for our strategic customers, but we also want to make sure that as we start up, we do it and sort of a with a focus on costs which see this being giving us really an optimum financial outcome. Because the world is an uncertain place and preserving our strong financial position and balance sheet to allow us to come out of this. Our objective is not to come out of this alive. It's to come out of this stronger is sort of one of the things that is really exercising the minds of everybody in our production team.

MatthewChen

Fain enough. And just wanted to clarify, you said at the start of the call was 21 days lost production in last quarter.

AmandaLacaze

Yes. They're -- no, we actually talk about, yes, it was effectively 10 days at the end of the quarter and when we talked about the time to get should have everything filled up and running smoothly at the beginning of the quarter. That's not a precise number, but it's around about that sort of number that we're talking about.

MatthewChen

And with the Malaysian government exemption in process could you specify which government department is handling that?

AmandaLacaze

MITI

MatthewChen

All right, MITI. So you've got a fair bit of - you've got the relationship there and you got a fair bit of experience dealing with them, haven't you?

AmandaLacaze

Yes. Look, I think that if we look at the way that Malaysia has responded and many of my friends here in Australia will ask me about it and ask about it compared to say some of what's been printed about Indonesia. And I'm not as familiar with Indonesia clearly, but Malaysia has demonstrated, I think, again that it is whilst you're still classified as a developing economy that it is a very mature community. Its response as being actually very similar to the sort of response that we've seen here in Australia. Its infection rates have been pretty low, sort of comparable to what we see in Australia. The decisions are being made by the Ministry of Health, but within those critical decisions just like you're in Australia, it's the Chief Medical Officer. The Ministry of Health is setting the framework but the implementation of that activity then sits was with MITI.

And so I would say that Malaysia has performed, the new Malaysian government has performed really very creditably through this process.

MatthewChen

It's quite a challenge for a new incoming governor, isn't it? And just -- that's just one cabinet, and that's been dealt with, this hand.

AmandaLacaze

So I think the fact that the, in fact, the new government does have a lot of experienced and older hands in at. So a lot of the government ministers had been ministers previously. I think that that is certainly working in Malaysia's favor.

Your next question comes from Michael Evans of Acova Capital. Please go ahead, Michael.

MichaelEvans

Good morning, Amanda. Thanks very much. I'm a bit confused I think on the Malaysian government regulation. You mentioned, I understand this sort of extended to shutdown to about the 20th of April at this stage, but then you also mentioned that one of their, the first criteria that you have meet and getting it back to production it's no more than 50% of normal workforce on site. Is that the criteria today or is that the criteria post the 20th of April assuming they lift total restriction? Or and are you working on and confident that you can produce at 60% or 70% of 7,200 tons of NdPr capacity with 50% of your workforce? Are those questions clear?

AmandaLacaze

So I don't know what the Malaysian government is going to say on the 20th of April, right. What I do know is the conditions for any industry operating at present that it should have no more than 50% of normal staffing levels. And so sorry --

MichaelEvans

At present, okay, right now.

AmandaLacaze

At present, right. So if we get an approval to start up which is what we're sort of hoping within the latest guidelines, if we get an approval to start up in the end, before the 20th of April then we would expect that it is going to be under those very clear guidelines, which is 50% of staff on site. So that as I said is about really seeking to minimize the amount of movement that there is and therefore the opportunity for cross contamination. And we are supportive and compliant with that. Can we run at 60% to 70% under those conditions? Yes, we can.

MichaelEvans

Okay. So the current conditions really simplistic. You can't produce anything at the moment. And you can't have any more than 50% of your normal workforce on site. But you're under, in your request to start production you're assuming they'll -- you wanted them to ask, okay, you can produce but you still can't have, if you can produce with 50% of your normal workforce on site we will let you produce that sort of roughly what you're looking for.

AmandaLacaze

Sure, yes.

MichaelEvans

Okay and you're confident you can produce 60% to 70%, 7,200 tons NdPr with half of your workforce, okay. I've got your answers.

AmandaLacaze

Yes. That's it for me.

AmandaLacaze

And just sort of following that up a little bit. So that's no different from the sort of conditions here in Australia where we're being asked to ensure that all those who can work at home work at home. So when we talk about Mt Weld, we have only one of our metallurgical team on site. The others are working from home. Our planes have only, are only carrying 50% load. We've brought in additional buses so that we have no more than, you only have little sort of minibuses. We have no more than six passengers on each bus. So it is consistent with the same sorts of guidelines and constraints that we're dealing with here in Australia.

Your next question comes from Tim Ainworth, a Private Investor. Please go ahead, Tim.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hi, Amanda. Just wondering if you could update us on the Blue Line joint-venture, Amanda? What progress there at the moment? Or is it dependent only on US tender result?

AmandaLacaze

Oh, yes. We're waiting on the US tender result. And we've not got that at the stage. I think everybody knows that even got a passing consumption of news would know that the US government's pretty consumed with other matters at this stage. On the other hand, some of our team was in the US at the time that a number of the travel restrictions came in to play. And have been using that time very wisely with some product development and process development work. So I think that where we're looking here to develop a business there which is the combination as a heavy rare earths plant and separation plant as well as other specialty materials.

We're using our time now. I mean like with all these things how do we use this extra thinking and time that we've got to the best possible effect, but an update on that really is dependent upon new US government being open for business again.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Okay. Thanks. Just one other Japanese media comment middle of last month, it was about the last ship, Amanda was talking about the increasing the reserves in the site reserves. So I think we mentioned rare earths elements which I presume would be it. Any comment on that? Has the -- do you have any contact with that, that you can talk to us about?

AmandaLacaze

No comments.

Amanda Lacaze

Okay. Well, once again thank you all. I'm very pleased with our performance during this quarter. And potentially pleased with the way that everybody in the business has manned up to the various challenges with which we've been presented. And I remained very confident that we are going to come out of this in good shape. And actually with the work that's being done by our various teams with a really refreshed and energized and improved operating results. So thanks for your attendance today. And look forward to keeping you updated as we forward.