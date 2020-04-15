Don't Be Fooled. Carnival Will Crash Again

Unfortunately, the light at the end of the tunnel is still far away and as cancellations last longer, Carnival stock will experience a second wave of massive declines.

It’s no secret that Carnival (CCL) is in trouble. Not only has the coronavirus pandemic ground the cruise industry to a halt, the company has been at the center of the disaster with hundreds of cases on Carnival-owned ships including the Diamond Princess, as pictured below.

Diamond Princess, pictured above, docked in Japan, has over 700 positive COVID-19 cases among its passengers and crew. It is just one of many other Carnival-owned cruise ships with positive cases including the Ruby Princess and Zaandam. Image Source CNBC.

Recently, the announcement that Saudi Arabia has taken a stake in Carnival has reignited hope in the company. The stock in a span of just days popped 50% from its early April lows and sentiment surrounding the stock has improved.

Unfortunately, Carnival is nowhere near the end of what has been a very dark tunnel. This article will discuss the company’s financial conditions and explain that although bankruptcy is unlikely, the severe measures it is taking to survive come at a great cost and have hurt and will continue to hurt shareholders for the foreseeable future. In addition, I believe the length of the disruption is underestimated and should it last into 2020, which I see as likely, it will put additional financing pressures on Carnival that will further hurt shareholders. Therefore, despite being down 80%, Carnival stock is not a buy at current prices of around $11-13 and will fall again in a second wave as the Saudi boost fades away.

Financials: Staying Afloat, But At A High Cost

Among all the major cruise lines, Carnival is definitely the most financially healthy in terms of lower leverage, more assets, and a bigger and more robust business. However, this is only among its cruise line peers and in the big picture means little. With its entire operations halted, Carnival is suffering a cash burn of around $500 million each month with just $518 million in cash at the end of 2019. Combine this with its record high debt amassed from shipbuilding projects and investments made in more prosperous times not too long ago, the company has been put in a dire situation. The situation is also going to get worse soon with $1.83 billion in debt coming due this year and another $1.92 billion maturing in 2021 (Note that debt maturities are as of the end of 2019).

On top of all its other costs, Carnival is set to take delivery of four ships in 2020 and more in 2021. The company will certainly try to delay these deliveries but shipbuilding projects such as these are planned many years in advance and any flexibility it has is unclear.

To survive financially, Carnival was forced to undertake a series of financing actions to raise in aggregate upwards of $9 billion. These actions were conducted mostly in April 2020 and are summarized in the following points:

Fully drawing on a $3 billion credit facility expiring in 2024 (For reference, $2.8 billion was still available at the end of 2019)

Issuing $4 billion in debt due 2023 yielding 11.5%

Issuing $1.75 billion in senior convertible notes due 2023 yielding 5.75%

Selling 71.875 million shares of common stock at $8 per share (worth $575 million)

Certainly, these actions are a breather and give confidence to shareholders that the company will be able to weather this storm. Management has expressed that they expect to be liquid for at least another year and UBS believes so as well, estimating that Carnival can survive 12-13 months in a ”zero-revenue scenario.” This forecast is greater than both of Carnival’s peers. For comparison, UBS expects Royal Caribbean (RCL) to last 10 months and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to last 7-8 months.

While survival is important, investors must also consider the cost that this survival comes at. For the $4 billion in senior notes it issued, the interest rate is a staggering 11.5%. To put this in perspective, this yield is more than double the highest yielding debt it previously had on its balance sheet. The convertible note comes at a heavy price as well and its interest rate of 5.75% is at the very high end of its current interest rates.

An 11.5% yield means Carnival’s annual interest expense, which was $206 million in 2019, will triple to over $600 million as the new debt adds an additional $460 million in annual interest expense for Carnival. At a time when the company is strapped for cash, this additional interest cost is not minor and cannot be ignored.

Granted, this massive interest rate increase was due to a lower credit rating (downgraded by S&P to BBB-), though it is still high considering Carnival put up its ships and other assets as collateral for the loan. Additionally, this debt is concerning because it is both high yielding and has a quick maturity, coming due in just three years and raising the debt due in 2023 to over $6 billion.

Beyond just the heavy burden of debt the company is taking on, dilution is another serious issue. After the sale of 71.875 million shares, total shares outstanding has skyrocketed and shareholders have already been diluted by over 10%.

On top of this, the convertible debt will dilute shareholders in the near future at an even greater scale. The convertible notes have a conversion price of $10 and with the stock trading well above that amount, another 175 million shares will likely flood the market. Altogether, total dilution will be over 30%.

Bankruptcy Not Likely

Carnival’s recent financing actions buy it time to weather this global shutdown. However, bankruptcy has been a persistent fear since this zero revenue climate began for Carnival. In its Q1 filing, management detailed what could lead the company to go bankrupt.

We expect to remain in compliance with our current minimum debt service coverage ratio in certain of our debt instruments that requires a minimum of 3:1 ratio of EBITDA to Consolidated Net Interest Charges. If we expected to be out of compliance, we would seek waivers from the lenders prior to any covenant violation. Any covenant waiver may lead to increased costs, increased interest rates, additional restrictive covenants and other available lender protections that would be applicable. There can be no assurance that we would be able to obtain waivers in a timely manner, or on acceptable terms at all. If we were not able to obtain waivers or repay the debt facilities, this would lead to an event of default and potential acceleration of amounts due under all of our outstanding debt.” (Q1 2020 10-Q Page 8)

This statement by itself is still quite vague though and doesn’t provide much context to investors as to how the 3:1 ratio of EBITDA to interest charge could be breached. Management provides more context later on in the filing.

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have paused our global fleet cruise operations, and if we are unable to recommence normal operations in the near-term, we may be out of compliance with a maintenance covenant in certain of our debt facilities.” (Q1 2020 10-Q Page 22)

With recent CDC guidelines, Carnival has been forced to cancel all cruises through at least the end of June, making the above statement appear much more likely. Moreover, Carnival will experience a surge in net interest charges due to its newly issued senior notes which will pay out their first interest payments on October 1, 2020.

However, I expect that Carnival will receive some leniency from creditors and in the case that it does violate the 3:1 ratio, receive waivers. Not only is it in the best interest of its creditors to make a deal to keep the company afloat, as Carnival’s $4 billion debt sale demonstrated, there is still incredible demand for its debt. In its offering, the company attracted $17 billion in demand, far more than what it was seeking and allowing management to lower interest rates from 12.5% to 11.5%.

Perhaps of even bigger help to Carnival is that it also has Saudi Arabia as a significant investor. After the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) took a 8.2% stake, it is now the third-largest shareholder in Carnival and has a vested interest in ensuring the company survives. Not only that, Saudi Arabia has an added bonus of supporting Micky Arison, Carnival’s chairman and second-largest shareholder who has close ties to President Trump. Later, should additional capital raises be necessary, the PIF could perhaps provide support through additional equity purchases or preferred shares.

Future Is Still Bleak

While Carnival could theoretically survive the next 12 months in a zero-revenue scenario, the prospects of that are grueling but also increasingly likely. The CDC has already stopped all sailings into June and is signaling that date could be extended again.

In the most optimistic scenario, Carnival will be able to have a partial startup of its business in late July-August with more stringent health and safety procedures. In this scenario, cash flows will slowly rebound and more importantly, Carnival will be able to take deposits - essentially a zero interest loan - on future cruise bookings from customers who seek to take advantage of tremendous sales that will be offered. In this case, at $13, Carnival is a compelling buy because despite the great cost of the debt and dilution it was forced to take on, a recovery path is clear and no more painful financing actions will be necessary.

Unfortunately, I believe there is a slim possibility that the previous scenario takes place. Already, there is clear evidence that cruise ships, which pack thousands of passengers together in confined spaces, are petri dishes for the coronavirus. Not to mention the thousands of cases that have already resulted from cruise ship transmission and the PR disaster that has engulfed the industry, it would be political suicide for any government to allow such a dangerous practice to continue. Though the same can be said for planes, unlike airlines, cruises are not essential and are merely a leisurely item. This distinction makes it even more unlikely that any country would take the risk of allowing thousands of infections just so some people can have fun. All this is not to mention that the US is in an election year. Having already faced intense criticism for acting too late and facing a tough re-election campaign with several polls that show him lagging behind Joe Biden, it will be politically impossible for President Trump to justify allowing cruise ships to resume sailing while COVID-19 is still a pandemic.

I believe that the much more likely scenario is that all cruises will be shut down for 2020 and remain in port into 2021, perhaps even mid-2021. In this case, Carnival’s stockpile of cash built up from its April financing actions will not be enough. As cancellations last longer, more customers who cancel their cruises will choose to take refunds rather than accepting future cruise and onboard credits. Currently, Carnival reports that 45% have opted for future credits but as cancellations last longer, more people will want their money back through a full refund. On top of this, interest expenses will pick up as the first $230 million payment ($460 million interest is paid semi-annually) on its $4 billion debt comes due in October 2020. Inevitably, additional financing actions will be necessary and this time, they will come at an even greater cost than the onerous conditions accepted in this round.

The prediction that cruises will be cancelled well into 2021 may seem far-fetched considering some models predict COVID-19 has already peaked in several states and will peak in the majority of states by the end of April. However, it is important to remember that the peak of the curve does not mean travel restrictions will be eased. Social distancing will remain in place well into summer and the burden on the healthcare system is immense, even if the rate of new infections falls. In fact, there has already been several harbingers of the likely scenario for Carnival that I outlined above. Carnival has already cancelled all sailings from San Francisco and New York through 2020 along with several other ships into November. Clearly, both governments and cruise lines realize that the risk that cruises bring is just too great, considering it takes only one person to infect an entire ship. This simply cannot and will not be allowed to occur.

Conclusion

Carnival has been destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to survive, the company has raised over $6 billion in cash and as a result of this, will be able to survive the next year avoiding bankruptcy. This reassurance and the announcement of a major stake by Saudi Arabia have boosted investor sentiment and has shot the stock up 50% from its lows of around $8. Unfortunately, this recovery will not last and a second wave is coming. As restart deadlines continue to be pushed back and more cruises get cancelled, the situation for Carnival will get worse and last much longer than what many believe, forcing the company to once again take desperate actions that hurt common shareholders. Factoring in this risk, I believe a more reasonable valuation for Carnival is around $6-8 and soon the stock will be heading toward these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCL, CUK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.