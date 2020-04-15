American States Water's Valuation Likely To Fall As Rates Bottom

A rise in inflation would likely hurt not only the company's valuation, but also cause significant potential cash flow volatility.

The company's growth has been dependent on winning military contracts, which carry greater risk than its other income streams.

Of all the companies I've looked at, American States Water Company (AWR) has the lowest EPS volatility. It is a water-dominant utility company with operations across California under various subsidiaries. The company also operates water utilities for U.S military bases across the country under 50-year contracts. Put simply, its low EPS volatility is a symptom of its ultra-low risk business model.

Paradoxically, the low-risk nature of the company's income has made its equity extremely expensive. Over the past decade, investors have been flocking toward "low-risk" dividend-payers like American States Water, which has caused its price and valuation to rise to extreme levels. As you can see below, AWR has outperformed not only the S&P 500 (SPY) and utilities (XLU), but also peers like California Water Service Group (CWT) and SJW Group (SJW):

Data by YCharts

As you can see below, AWR's tremendous outperformance over the past decade has caused it to be quite a bit more expensive than its peers by all metrics:

Data by YCharts

One could easily argue that AWR is overvalued. It has a low dividend yield of 1.3% and a very low earnings yield of 2.5%. This makes it among the highest-value utilities on the market.

That said, AWR has also had the best and most stable EPS growth over the past two decades, making it among the rare high-growth utility companies:

Data by YCharts

Adjusting for its stability and growth, AWR is frankly as expensive as most other water utilities. That is, given the assumption its stability and growth are likely to continue.

Utilities Are Not a "Risk-Free" Business

From a demand standpoint, the stock is low-risk. Demand for water is nearly constant, and privatization of military infrastructure is likely to continue. Importantly, a major factor for the company's growth has been the acquisition of military utility contracts.

These contracts allow AWR to expand its EPS without the need for capital, since the U.S government maintains ownership of its infrastructure but contracts AWR's subsidiary, ASUS, to operate and maintain it. As of 2019, ASUS accounts for about 20-25% of AWR's bottom line profits. Importantly, the company enters into 50-year contracts, but they can be terminated at the convenience of the U.S government.

Additionally, these contracts are based on present equipment and labor prices, which can be adjusted given inflation, but such inflation could create significant volatility in AWR's EPS. Inflation has been low for some time, so this is a risk the market may not currently be discounting. Given the riskier nature of these contracts, AWR's strong historical EPS growth should be discounted.

Of course, there is also the commodity cost factor, which is a supply-side risk to all utilities. Natural gas and other commodities have been historically cheap over the past decade, which has generally allowed higher margins to utilities. For reasons outside of this article's scope, I expect natural gas prices to return to 2000s levels in the 2020s, which will constrain profit margins.

Beware of Rising Discount Rates

Despite the supply-side risks above, AWR is a low-risk business. Due to this, it is a bit of a "bond proxy". Most equities maintain a negative correlation to long-term Treasury bonds, such as those in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). However, AWR's monthly correlation to TLT has been 0.20-0.35 over the past few years. Its correlation to inflation-indexed bonds such as those in the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) has been lower at 0.1-0.2, but has been consistently positive since 2009. See below:

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This correlation is attributable to the fact that AWR's discounted cash flows become more valuable as long-term rates decline. Much like preferred equities. Long-term rates have been in decline for three decades and have reached such extreme lows that a bottom may be in. I believe this is particularly true for inflation-sensitive 20-year Treasury rates. See below:

Data by YCharts

In this way, AWR carries both the risk of equities and Treasury bonds, though with perhaps less downside risk than most equities. The key to AWR's valuation remaining this extreme depends on inflation staying low. If inflation rises, the company's future cash flows will be subject to a lower discount rate and its fair value will decline. This is the case with most utilities.

Most believe that recessions are deflationary. This is usually true due to a lack of demand, but COVID is also shrinking supply, which is inflationary. As such, core inflation (which excludes food and energy) remains quite a bit higher at 2.1%. Even overall CPI inflation is higher than Treasury rates at 1.52%:

Data by YCharts

Of course, the Federal Reserve is also expected to double the U.S monetary base over the coming months, which could be extremely inflationary if it is not met by significant deflationary forces.

While AWR can receive higher rates during times of inflation, its labor and capital costs are likely to rise at a faster rate. While 3-10% inflation is unlikely to bankrupt the company, it will almost certainly bring its valuation much lower.

Bottom Line

Overall, I believe that AWR is a "Sell" and is a possible relatively low-risk short opportunity. The company itself is fine, and its management has made a great effort at improving profits without increase leverage or diluting shares.

That said, investors may be expecting too much of AWR going forward. They have given it valuations far higher than that of other water utility companies, likely due to revenue growth, which has now stopped:

Data by YCharts

The company has been able to continue to expand its EPS by pushing margins lower, but it appears it has hit the lower bound on margins, which will cause EPS to stagnate. It may be able to receive more military contracts, but as more bases' utilities are privatized, the greater competition there will be for fewer contracts. Additionally, the nature of its military utility contracts contains greater risk compared to its other revenue sources, since AWR does not own the infrastructure.

Given these factors, I believe AWR should trade closer to its peers. The company currently has a 1.3% dividend yield, while the utility fund XLU has one of 3.3%. If we assume AWR's fair dividend yield is closer to its peers at 2%, AWR is trading 35% above its fair value of $55-60. If Treasury rates rise as I expect, the company's fair value would be lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AWR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.