Barrick Gold: Substantially Undervalued

There are many ways to value a stock: discounted cash flow, discounted dividend model and relative valuation are some of the most popular. But when it comes to Barrick Gold (GOLD), a different way to think about valuation, one that I believe to make most sense for large gold miners, suggests that this particular stock could be substantially undervalued.

For context, I have held GOLD in my AE SRG (All-Equities Storm Resistant Growth) portfolio since mid-2019. In retrospect, I wish I had added the shares earlier, as Barrick has been one of the best complements to a diversified stock portfolio over the past couple of years.

Rethinking Valuation

My interest in Barrick stock does not start with the fundamentals of the company per se. Rather, because of the relationship between the gold mining business and the precious metal, GOLD is a stock that behaves unlike almost any other in the market outside its sector.

Notice below how, since Barrick's IPO in early 1985, the stock and the price of gold have moved nearly in lockstep. Over the past 15 years, in fact, the correlation between GOLD and the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) has been very high, at a coefficient of more than 0.7 (in which 1.0 means perfectly correlated, and zero represents no correlation whatsoever). Barrick shares, therefore, have behaved much more like the precious metal than almost any other stock outside the gold mining space.

The benefit of owning a stock that moves so independently from the equities market can be better understood by looking at historical data. Since Barrick's IPO, the gold mining stock had outperformed the S&P 500 by a sliver until February 2020 (more so once March and April are taken into account), while its monthly returns have been correlated with those of the stock market index by a mere 0.16.

Using Portfolio Visualizer, I can calculate the optimal VFINX-GOLD portfolio allocation that would have produced the highest historical returns over the past 35 years at the same volatility levels of a pure investment in the S&P 500 - i.e., one standard deviation of 15% per year. The answer is roughly 85% diversified stocks and 15% Barrick rebalanced each year, for an annualized return that would have been 130 bps better than buying and holding the S&P 500 alone (assume a tax-deferred account, for simplicity).

The key takeaway is that a loosely correlated stock or non-equity security, even if it produces roughly similar absolute returns as the broad market, can create extra value within the context of a diversified portfolio. Therefore, it makes most sense to me that such an instrument should be credited for its diversification properties, and not simply valued traditionally, as a stand-alone stock.

Logic says that, this being the case, GOLD should be richly valued. Considering the additional returns that it has enabled a diversified portfolio to produce in the past, and assuming the dynamic will remain largely unchanged going forward, market efficiency (i.e., higher demand for superior risk-adjusted returns) should have pushed GOLD's valuations higher over time, until most or all of the diversification benefits had been captured by the higher stock price.

But as the graph below illustrates, this has not been the case at all. GOLD's trailing P/E has been generally dropping from the 25x to 35x range in the early 1990s to a multiple of less than 10x today. The same declining trend can be observed in GOLD's price-to-book ratio, which has declined from around 4.0x in the mid-1990s to just short of 2.0x today.

Conclusion: Buy GOLD

Barrick's well-below historical average valuation multiples do not seem to properly reflect the stock's valuable diversification properties. Should one assume that (1) GOLD will continue to very closely follow the movements of the precious metal price and (2) future returns in gold will continue to be largely uncorrelated with those of the broad equities market, Barrick appears to be a no-brainer in any diversified stock portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.