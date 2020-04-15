Johnson & Johnson: Coming Up Big When It's Needed Most

The stock has surged since the end of March, but remains fairly valued. A stable business and a safe dividend are worth something in this volatile economy.

Its medical device segment will be soft this year, but consumer and pharmaceutical sales responded with strong growth. The company raised its dividend once again.

With earnings season beginning to get underway, healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is one of the largest companies to report thus far. This earnings season comes with an added sense of dramatics because it's the first real look we will get into just how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the operating performance of the corporate world. Johnson & Johnson reported its 2020 Q1 results on Tuesday, and the results were impressive. Despite a sizable cut to guidance, the company's first quarter was strong, and dividend growth investors received a strong bump to the payout - the 58th consecutive increase. Below we will recap the company's earnings, revisit the dividend payout, and determine whether shares are attractively valued today.

A Strong First Quarter

With the impact of the coronavirus, it will be especially difficult to predict operating results, so we will be taking analyst estimates with a grain of salt. With that said, Johnson & Johnson did come in with a beat on the top and bottom lines. Revenues checked in at $20.69 billion (+3.3% and a beat of $1.21 billion), and earnings per share clocked in at $2.30 on an adjusted basis (a beat of $0.30 per share).

If you exclude adjustments for acquisitions/divestitures, the company's ongoing operations saw total revenues up 5.6% Y/Y. The flow of revenues was very much driven by impacts of the coronavirus.

With China and other parts of the Asia-Pacific region going under lockdown-type mandates during the January/February time period, sales for the Asia-Pacific/Africa region were down -1.9% on an operating basis (-3.1% reported). On the other hand, the US and Europe began to see "panic buying" from consumers during this time period, boosting sales 5.6% in the US and 7.5% in Europe.

(Source: JNJ Q1 2020 Results Presentation)

At the product level, sales growth was driven by consumer products and pharmaceuticals. Consumer products were up 11.3% operationally based on increased demand related to over-the-counter medicines and hygiene products related to coronavirus. Pharmaceuticals were up 10.1% operationally due to increased demand related to coronavirus, as well as a boost to Oncology because of increased market share with Darzalex. Medical device sales were the soft spot, and will be an increasing pain point throughout the fiscal year as future quarters capture similar trends in the US and European markets. To maximize hospital capacity for coronavirus patients, hospitals are canceling non-essential procedures. These procedures will largely be rescheduled in the future, but the company's lowered guidance is largely a reflection of expected weakness in this segment throughout 2020.

Johnson & Johnson continues to maintain a stellar innovation pipeline, with periodic updates each quarter. Aside from some regulatory approvals from the European Commission and regulatory submissions to the FDA, the headlining development is the company's urgent push to produce a successful vaccine to the coronavirus. With a lead candidate identified, the company will know expedite clinical tests, with a potential ETA of early 2021 for emergency use. It remains to be seen what the financial impact would be, although CEO Alex Gorsky said today that it would be provided on a "not-for-profit" basis for emergency use.

(Source: JNJ Q1 2020 Results Presentation)

The company cut its 2020 guidance as well. It expects significant headwinds in quarters two and three, with recovery beginning in the fourth quarter. On an adjusted basis, guidance has been reduced to a midpoint of $7.85 per share from $9.08.

(Source: JNJ Q1 2020 Results Presentation)

Despite the reduction in guidance, the positive boost seen in other aspects of the company (consumer and pharmaceutical) is encouraging. While it would be a stretch to say that the company will get lost medical device sales back in the long run, there will likely be a surge in activity once hospitals get back to "normal". There will be a backlog of elective procedures. This will provide an eventual tailwind. Operationally speaking, a very strong quarter, in our view, and the reduced guidance signals that Johnson & Johnson will fare much better through this pandemic than most other businesses. Many companies are pulling guidance altogether.

Another Year, Another Dividend Increase

Perhaps the best vote of confidence that a company can give is the size of its dividend increase. A dividend is a cash outlay that is difficult to "fake" over the long term. Johnson & Johnson's increase was the 58th consecutive for the "Dividend King".

The increase bumped the quarterly payout to $1.01 per share and yields 2.76% on the current share price. The increase was a 6.3% bump, which is right on track with the company's rolling five-year average dividend growth rate.

(Source: YCharts)

To issue such a solid increase in these tough times is a vote of confidence in the business from management. This is also made possible by a payout ratio that is just half of the cash flow. In other words, Johnson & Johnson would need to fundamentally implode in order to fall short of affording its dividend. Given the company's quarter in the midst of a pandemic, such a scenario is very unlikely.

Are Shares A Buy Today?

The high volatility we saw in March pushed the stock (ever so briefly) to multi-year lows at $109 per share. In just a few weeks, a rally in the market has brought shares all the way back to $146 - within shouting distance of highs.

(Source: YCharts)

When you put this against management's 2020 guidance of $7.85 per share, the resulting earnings multiple is 18.59X. Given its proximity to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 19.33X and the tough year ahead, it is certainly difficult to argue that Johnson & Johnson is "cheap" here.

Because the reduced guidance is the result of a temporary (and once in a generation) event, using the company's original guidance for the sake of valuing the stock as a long-term holding would make some sense. On that basis, the resulting earnings multiple of 16.07X does represent a 16% discount to the stock's 10-year median P/E.

We see the stock as fairly valued at these levels. It is certainly not cheap, but there are some considerations. Management has updated guidance, so you can at least set an expectation for the company's year ahead - many companies are pulling guidance, so you may be in for a surprise in some cases. On top of that, investors get a safe and growing dividend that offers a yield that dwarfs treasuries because yields have essentially evaporated.

Are investors likely to see a large return on investment in the short term? No. However, the stock is priced at a level that will at least enable one to benefit from the organic value creation that occurs over time with a company that grows as steadily as Johnson & Johnson. That equates to mid-high single digit growth in addition to the dividend. With the stock up 32% since just March 23rd, we may see a pullback soon, which would only help reinforce the long-term value that Johnson & Johnson offers.

