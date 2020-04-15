Northern Trust: Great Growth At 12.6x TTM P/E

With Northern Trust (NTRS) trading at a price-to-book value of 1.8x, the company is looking like an intriguing investment that offers the opportunity to get a piece of the fees charged in the asset management industry. Currently trading at 12.6x P/E and growing nicely, the company has shown great profitability over the past decade and has returned plenty of cash to long-term shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks as this piece will discuss. While the fees earned from assets under administration might take a hit in the short term amid lower assets prices due to COVID-19, the long-term looks promising for this growing financial services company.

Intro to the Company

While not necessarily a name most investors are familiar with, Northern Trust is a $17.5B market cap financial services company that is a provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. The company was founded in 1889 in Chicago and has grown to have a global presence with offices in 21 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of $12.1 trillion, and assets under management of $1.2 trillion. The company's revenues are nicely diversified with 36% of its sales coming from corporate and institutional services (which include custodial and fund administration services), investment management and securities lending. The next two notable business areas are from lending with net interest income generating 28% of revenues and wealth management at 27%.

Source data from Northern Trust's 2019 earnings review

A Profitable & Growing Company

Northern Trust's strong service offerings have allowed the company to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) of 11.3% over the past decade. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

Source data from Morningstar

Compared to other financial service companies State Street (STT) and Bank of New York Mellon (BK), which are also involved in custodial and fund administration services, Northern Trust looks to have the highest profitability metrics, especially in recent years. As can be seen in the graph below, Northern Trust's net income margin has averaged 22.1% over the past decade compared with 20.3% for State Street and 20.2% for Bank of New York Mellon.

Source data from Morningstar

Dividends and Share Repurchases

Since 2010, Northern Trust has managed to decrease its outstanding shares by 11.1% from 243 million to 216 million today, for an annual average of 1.3% per year. Along with its 3.4% dividend, that indicates total shareholder yields around 4.7%. I always like to see share repurchases by management, as it shows capital budget discipline and management's faith in the long-term prospects of the business. Both look to be well covered with cash flow from operations of $2.6B in 2019 supporting both the $0.6B of dividends and $1.1B share repurchases. Of course, in the fallout from COVID-19, both might be in jeopardy in the short term but the long-term profitability gives me confidence they would quickly return.

Source data from Morningstar

Price Ratios and Potential Returns

When looking at steady growth companies such as Northern Trust, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how Northern Trust's market valuation compares to financial service peers State Street and Bank of New York Mellon, I have placed them all side by side.

Source data from Morningstar

As can be seen, Northern Trust's TTM P/E ratio is the most expensive of the peer group at 12.6x. However, the company also has the highest average annual growth rate over the past 10 years of 3.4% which brings its PEG (Revenue) to actually be the lowest at 3.7x. That being said, we need to look at PEG (EPS) which takes into account operational efficiencies and share repurchases before the PEG (EPS) ratio for Northern Trust falls below Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

I always like to examine the relationship between average ROE and price-to-book value in what I call the Investors' Adjusted ROE. This relationship is especially important for cyclical companies, and is something I consider similar to Shiller's CAPE ratio but a little simpler to calculate, in my opinion. It examines the average ROE over a business cycle, and adjusts that ROE for the price investors are currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share. With Northern Trust earning an average ROE of 11.3% over the past decade and shares currently trading at a price-to-book value of 1.8x when the price is $83.00, this would yield an Investors' Adjusted ROE of 6.4% for an investor's equity at that purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is below the 9% that I like to see, but adding a 3% growth rate to represent the company growing alongside GDP could increase this potential total return up to 9.4%.

Takeaway

Northern Trust looks like a fine company with great profitability, the highest growth among industry peers, and rising dividends. The company has done a good job of returning cash to shareholders through both dividends and share repurchases that indicate total shareholder yields around 4.7%. Currently trading at 12.6x TTM P/E, Northern Trust looks like a good portfolio addition for long-term investors.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the "Follow" button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NTRS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.