Barrick Gold: Don't Chase The Stock Here

It’s been a rollercoaster ride of a month for the major market averages, but few indexes have seen the volatility that the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has experienced, with a 90% range in just 25 trading days. Fortunately, the better names in the index have recouped their March losses and are now trading near 52-week highs. One of these names is Barrick Gold (GOLD), one of the lowest-cost gold majors in the industry with annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of 46% to finish FY-2019. However, while the company’s fundamentals remain strong and the long-term chart points to higher prices ahead, the stock is now beginning to get overbought short term after a 94% rally in less than 20 trading days. Based on Barrick being short-term extended, I believe investors would be wise to be patient before starting new positions in the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

It’s been an incredible twelve months for Barrick Gold, and the company has transformed into a much leaner earnings powerhouse from where it sat in Q1 2019. It has cleaned up its balance sheet considerably following a year of strong double-digit earnings growth, with net debt dropping 50% year over year to just $2.2 billion. Not surprisingly, this de-leveraging has allowed the company the flexibility to return value to shareholders, and the dividend has jumped from $0.12 per share in Q3 2018 to $0.28 per share to finish 2019. This is a massive increase that has left shareholders with a 1.2% dividend yield even after the strong share price performance. Given the significant de-leveraging, I would not be surprised with a further increase in the dividend to $0.32, or $0.08 quarterly, to finish 2020, as Barrick should have no problem extinguishing its net debt position by year end. Let’s take a look at the company’s growth metrics below:

(Source: Mining.com)

Beginning with margins, Barrick Gold saw massive margin expansion, as the company’s gross margins climbed to 31.1% in FY-2019. This was a 740-basis point improvement year over year from 23.7% in Q4 2018, and it was a 160-basis point sequential jump from Q3 2019 levels. The strength in the price of gold (GLD) was to thank for the majority of this margin expansion, as the company’s average selling price improved from $1,70/oz in FY-2018 to $1,396/oz in FY-2019. The good news for investors is that this margin expansion is likely to continue, despite an expected 5% jump in costs year over year at the guidance mid-point. This is because we are likely to see Barrick enjoy an average gold selling price of $1,520/oz or higher for FY-2020, and this $124/oz increase should easily offset the $51/oz jump in all-in sustaining costs.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we move over to annual EPS below, we can see that the strong growth is likely to continue, helped by the further margin expansion discussed above. Barrick Gold grew annual EPS from $0.35 to $0.51 last year, an industry-leading 46% growth rate, and FY-2020 estimates are pointing to another year of robust growth. Based on current FY-2020 earnings estimates of $0.72, Barrick is forecasted to grow annual EPS by 39% year over year, after already lapping a year of 46% growth. If we look ahead to FY-2021, the company is on track to see a 7-year high for earnings, above the prior high the past several years of $0.75. Assuming Barrick Gold can hit these estimates, the company will record an earnings breakout year in FY-2020 and maintain one of the highest earnings growth rates among the 1.5 million ounce-plus producers.

(Source: YCharts)

While FY-2020 guidance is pointing to a higher-cost year for Barrick with a similar production profile of just above 5.0 million ounces of gold, the gold price strength should be a massive tailwind for the company. Assuming the gold price holds above $1,500/oz to finish FY-2020, I would expect Barrick to see further gross margin expansion and end the year above 36%, well above FY-2019’s average gross margin of 28.6%. However, while the fundamental picture is quite bullish, the stock is beginning to get a little extended here, suggesting this isn’t a great time to be stepping on the gas when it comes to exposure. Let’s take a closer look below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the monthly chart above, we continue to remain in the green zone, which is the best time to be golfing Barrick Gold. These shades areas are defined by Barrick’s position vs. its 20-month moving average, and typically returns are much higher and are coupled with less volatility when the stock is above this long-term trend barometer. We can see an example of this above, as I have highlighted how the stock performed in 1984 through 1995 while above its 20-month moving average. Therefore, from strictly a trend-following perspective, the stock continues to be a Hold here for core positions, given that it’s above this key moving average. The issue, however, is that Barrick is more than 40% above its 20-month moving average, as the 20-month moving average is sitting at $17.20 currently. Therefore, we are getting extended here above $24.50 and more prone to a pullback.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we zoom in to a daily chart, we can see some evidence of this as well, as the stock is now running into its upper acceleration bands, an area where it often has some trouble. As we can see, when the stock hit this area in March, it pulled back quite sharply, though much of this correction was exacerbate by the COVID-19-related turbulence. However, in August, the stock also hit this level in a perfectly healthy market and saw weak forward returns over the next four months, and any further upside was a selling opportunity and short-lived. While there’s no guarantee that we need to repeat the previous scenarios, the reward-to-risk here is much less attractive than it was at $17.00, where I mentioned the stock could be bought on dips.

(Source: YCharts)

Finally, from a valuation standpoint, while the stock is not expensive, it's not cheap here either. As we can see, Barrick Gold is currently trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 4.41, one of the highest readings in nearly a decade. While we certainly wouldn't expect the stock to sell at the lower boundaries of this range below 2 in a bullish environment for gold, an argument could be made that the best returns come from buying the stock at a price-to-sales ratio of 3.50 or lower, even in bullish environments. Therefore, if we were to rally to the $26.00 level in the next two months, we would likely head to a price-to-sales ratio above 5, which is getting a little expensive for Barrick Gold relative to its previous range.

(Source: QuoteFancy.com)

In summary, while Barrick Gold is arguably one of the best multi-million-ounce gold producers in the sector given its strong earnings growth, the stock is no longer cheap above $24.50. Instead, it's near fair value short term and is beginning to get a little extended technically. This does not mean one should liquidate their holdings if they are an investor, but it does mean that patience might be the best course of action before adding to one's holdings. As Jesse Livermore famously said, "There is time to go long, time to go short, and time to go fishing," and Barrick Gold investors might be best served to take a little off the table and go fishing while waiting for the next low risk buy point to arise. If the stock were to head above $26.00 before June, I would view this as an opportunity to book some profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.