Spirit Realty Capital: How One Net Lease Landlord Is Navigating The Shutdown

The REIT yields over 8.5%. Even assuming bad Q2 results, I believe the payout ratio will remain below 90% of FFO for the year.

Spirit Realty Capital's Q1 conference call and presentation give a helpful window into how other REITs are handling the economic shutdown along with the inevitable torrent of rent deferral requests.

By April 9th, the REIT had collected only 60% of contractual rent for the month of April, but management is in talks with dozens of tenants about rent deferrals.

Thesis

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) is a net lease real estate investment trust that owns 1,772 properties that are 99.4% occupied. Debt is relatively low for a REIT, in the low- to mid-5x range of debt-to-EBITDA. And SRC's liquidity position is pretty good, with $831 million in total liquidity - around $50 million of that in cash. COVID-19 and the resulting economic shutdown is certainly taking its toll on SRC, but management is doing everything it can to mitigate the damage.

On Monday, April 13th, Spirit released a helpful update on collection of April rents and overall operations. It gives investors a peek behind the scenes of how other net lease REITs are likely handling the current situation as well. While Spirit faces strong headwinds in the very short term, the REIT looks well-equipped to rebound well coming out of the pandemic economy.

Image Source

COVID-19 Update

Even while there is obviously much to be worried about, there are also some encouraging signs of life for Spirit. First of all, 9 of its top 10 tenants by revenue, and 17 of its top 20, paid April rent. That includes one tenant that made a partial payment. In total, 60% of April rent has been collected thus far, and management expects that to rise to 65-70% by the end of the month.

Second, and perhaps somewhat surprisingly, most of Spirit's stores remain open and at least partially operational. Around 62% are fully open and operational, while 10% are partially open for either curbside service, pickup, or takeout. "Only" 28% of SRC properties are closed.

Third, SRC management is paying close attention to developments pertaining to government relief efforts for businesses. For those tenants that are eligible for bailouts/relief, management is encouraging them to pursue such help so as not to rely on rent deferrals. Even if not, management is investigating whether the tenant is exercising their options to attain other financing or fee deferrals.

Fourth, management isn't giving rent deferrals for free. They are asking for recent financial statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements that give a clearer picture of the tenant's underlying fiscal health. In at least one case, Spirit's request of these documents spurred the tenant to simply go ahead and pay rent so as not to deal with the hassle of sending their landlord these financial documents.

Yes, there have been quite a few deferral requests. SRC has received 126 tenant requests for rent deferrals (out of almost 300 total tenants) equating to 42% of contractual rent. Management has already agreed to deferrals for 24% of the total requests received, which basically amounts to 10% of total rent. These are not rent forgiveness or abatement agreements, mind you, but rather 30- to 90-day delays in the rent payments that will eventually be paid in full (within one year of the agreement).

About half of all rent deferrals are for only one month, while 14% are 60-day deferrals and the remainder are 90-day deferrals.

Source: April 2020 Business Update

On the April 13th conference call, Spirit CEO Jackson Hsieh provided some helpful insights into the most heavily affected industries, as well as his view of how to handle the reopening of the economy. On the industries most and least impacted, Hsieh had this to say:

The most resilient industries in our portfolio include grocery, drugstores, convenience stores, professional services, warehouse stores, logistics and distribution, office supplies, pet supplies, dollar stores, and home improvement...



The most challenged industries in our portfolio are movie theaters, gyms, entertainment, and casual dining.

It did surprise me at first to see that office supply stores are performing well during the shutdown, but then I thought of the millions of people that suddenly needed to invest in the equipment and supplies necessary to work from home. Some stores quickly sold out of computer monitor screens, for instance.

For the most heavily affected industries, CEO Hsieh mentioned the possibility of asking tenants to build up three months' worth of expenses in escrow during the summer months in case the virus makes a resurgence later in the year.

In a more big-picture sense, Hsieh also opined on what will and will not change for Spirit's investment strategy going forward. Gyms will likely return to strong business very quickly, largely because monthly dues are already locked in for most of them and will be restarted once the economy reopens. Even if customers trickle back in more gradually, revenues will come back more swiftly. Movie theaters, on the other hand, could see a tougher time bouncing back this year, as their 2H 2020 performance will depend a lot on studio film releases.

Going forward, Hsieh thinks it's likely that Spirit will focus more on industrial, distribution, and warehouses than restaurants and entertainment. In Q1, the REIT completed 8 acquisitions and revenue-generating capital expenditure projects with a weighted average cash yield of 6.5%. Most of these acquisitions were in the industrial, distribution, or warehouse space.

Another interesting point from the conference call was that none of Spirit's investment grade tenants had requested rent deferrals. That, to my mind, is a bullish signal for those net lease REITs that have a higher percentage of investment grade rated tenants, such as Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty Corp. (ADC).

Going back to Spirit, management made sure to emphasize its strong liquidity position, with over $830 million available to it, $50 million of that being cash. Compare that to a little over $5 billion in total real estate assets. Fortunately, the REIT has no debt maturing this year. In 2021, SRC has the ability to pay the $345 million in convertible notes coming due with current liquidity.

Source: April 2020 Business Update

As of the end of Q1, debt-to-EBITDA will fall in the range of 5.2x-5.4x, depending on how a few rent payments shake out. Spirit's fixed charge coverage ratio will fall between 4.3x and 4.5x, which is still quite a comfortable range for a REIT. Many REITs have fixed charge coverage ratios lower than 3x.

Conclusion

Spirit Realty Capital underwent a fundamental transformation in the last few years, and it turns out that the company transformed at the right time. Had it not spun off its lower quality properties into a master trust and sold them off, the REIT would be faring far worse right now than it is. Instead, the Spirit we find today is much higher-quality and better able to withstand this very difficult period.

Of course, it is normally staggering for any landlord when 30-40% of rent suddenly goes missing. If only two-thirds of tenants are able to pay rent, that normally means a similarly high percentage of rent will go unpaid for months and months to come. For Spirit and many other REITs, however, that likely isn't the case. Movie theaters, restaurants, and fitness centers will more than likely return to paying the full monthly rent within three months, and will repay the full contractual rent within a year. After being cooped up in one's house for months on end, people will be eager to get back to their old workout routine, and to the simple pleasure of absorbing a new film in a cavernous theater, and to sharing an appetizer at a restaurant.

Meanwhile, there will be some tenants for whom COVID-19 proves to be the coup de grâce. Some already dying tenants will see a much swifter death than before due to the shutdown. I would speculate that specialty retailer Party City (PRTY) more than likely fits this bill. The niche retailer was already struggling in late 2019 after a disappointing Halloween season and had been closing stores. It would not be surprising to see one (or all) of SRC's three Party City stores go dark - or perhaps even vacant. The retailer made up 1.8% of base rent at the end of 2019.

All in all, though, Spirit appears poised to thrive in the post-pandemic world, at least assuming that we emerge from COVID-19 relatively soon. If not, and if the spread of the virus along with the economic shutdown lasts much longer than most of us assume, then Spirit will be far from the only market player to be hurt. From what I can tell, management is doing a good job of assessing the rent deferral requests, granting those that are most deserving, and being tough on the undeserving. As shareholders, this is exactly the behavior we should expect.

I appreciate this window into how net lease REITs (and probably other types of REITs as well) are handling the fallout of the COVID-19 shutdown, and I would expect to see other net lease REITs operating in much the same way when they report Q1 results in the coming weeks.

Assuming Q2's FFO comes in lower than Q1's $0.77 per share, SRC is currently priced at around 9.7x estimated 2020 FFO. Even assuming Q2 FFO comes in at 70% of normalized FFO, bringing full-year FFO to $2.85 per share, Spirit would still only be trading at 10.3x FFO. That strikes me as a great value for a quality net lease REIT.

SRC offers a dividend yield of 8.54% at the current price. Assuming my guesstimated worst-case scenario FFO of $2.85 in 2020 is accurate, holding the dividend steady this year would result in a payout ratio of 87.7%. But if the currently expected 2020 FFO of $3.02 per share manifests, then SRC's payout ratio will come to only 82.8% this year, which is roughly in line with its much larger and more established peer, Realty Income.

And what about management's perspective on dividend sustainability? Hsieh made this comment during the Q1 conference call:

So, as it relates to dividends for my perspective today, you know we have the wherewithal to maintain it. It’s going to be the Board’s decision, and we feel really good about what we’re seeing right now. You know this is only April, but what I can tell you is that the conversations that we’re having with our tenants on deferrals, it’s very methodical.

I like Spirit Realty Capital and will probably be buying more in the days and weeks ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC, O, ADC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.