Henry Schein: Upside As Demand For Dental Supplies Can Quickly Recover

We think shares are attractive at current levels as the company is well-positioned to recover its growth trajectory as the economy restarts.

Henry Schein has announced it is set to distribute hundreds of thousands of antibody rapid COVID-19 blood tests which may mitigate some of the challenges in other product segments.

Leading distributor of dental and medical practice supplies and equipment is being impacted by the ongoing pandemic given the disruption to non-emergency treatments.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NYSE: HSIC) is the largest global distributor of dental practice products and number two in the U.S. for office-based medical supplies. The company has consolidated its market share in recent years through a series of acquisitions supporting steady growth and strong earnings. This momentum was derailed with the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic representing unique challenges for the business as non-emergency dental services and elective medical surgeries have been shut down in many parts of the U.S. and the world. Acknowledging the near-term pressures, we think the sell-off in shares now represents a compelling buying opportunity in a company that is a market leader. We think Henry Schein within the healthcare sector is well-positioned to recover going forward.

HSCI 2019 Recap

The recent events came at an unfortunate time for the company as its shares reached an all-time high of $73.99 in February. 2019 revenue growth of 6% drove an 11.1% y/y increase in non-GAAP EPS to $3.51. The company has seen traction in sales of higher-margin product segments. This trend has been supported by an ongoing industry transition to digitalization and advanced technologies, including specialty dental and medical practice management software.

Currently, approximately 65% of the company's 2019 total revenue of $10 billion came from the dental products segment. The medical group was $30% while the smaller tech and value-added-services group was 5% of the business which includes software sales.

The company reported Q4 earnings back in February. At the time, coronavirus was assumed to be relatively contained within China and the Asia region. Management had issued full-year 2020 guidance targeting EPS of $3.65 to $3.75, reflecting a growth of 4% to 7%. Coronavirus was mentioned in the conference call only to say that the company was monitoring the situation and existing sales in China were only a small part of the business.

Given the deterioration of the situation in what is now a global pandemic, we assume the guidance is no longer valid, although management has not made an official update in that regard.

COVID-19 Impact

Since mid-March when stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines came into effect in the U.S., one repercussion has been the postponement of normal and non-emergency medical care in many parts of the country. In some cases, cancellations of elective surgeries were mandated by state governments which were the case in New York, New Jersey, and Texas as just a few examples. Separately, the American Dental Association ("ADA") recommended all non-emergency dental treatment be suspended with some states like California making it a directive.

The broader point here is that even in areas without specific rules or enforcement, consumers are likely to be avoiding unnecessary close contact situations, implying reduced demand for these types of services and Henry Schein products. The other point here is that these dynamics are worldwide with reports of similar measures in Europe to Australia.

For Henry Schein, the impact on its current operating environment as a dental and medical supply distributor is similar to the challenges facing many other industries. Given the situation only escalated in earnest towards the end of March, it's likely the bulk of the decline in lower sales volume and earnings will occur during Q2.

The silver lining here is that parts of the business feature recurring revenue with long-term contracts. Management highlights that in the smaller technology and value-added-segment services segment, two-thirds of revenue is recurring. It's also important to note that this is not a complete shutdown of elective surgeries and the dental industry worldwide. Some practices are still operating, suggesting there are ongoing sales and cash flow generation.

Point-of-Care Antibody Rapid Test

A major development in recent weeks has been the company's announcement that it is preparing to distribute "at least several hundred thousand" point-of-care antibody rapid test to diagnose COVID-19. The product known as the "Standard Q COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test" is manufactured by South Korea based SD Biosensor Inc.

It's expected these tests will be in high demand as they represent a crucial component of any economic restart plan. The rapid test is meant to read a blood sample with a pin-prick style strip and offer results within 15 minutes. From the press release:

"Henry Schein is working through multiple channels to distribute the tests in the United States as quickly as possible in response to the urgent need for rapid, accurate testing. The Company anticipates having at least several hundred thousand tests available by March 30 and significantly increased availability beginning in April 2020. The Standard Q COVID-19 test is a rapid immunochromatography test designed for the qualitative presumptive detection of specific IgM and IgG antibodies associated with the 2019 novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in blood drawn with a pinprick. Because serology tests measure antibodies, they can help assess the likelihood of past as well as present infection and are meant to be used as an aid to health care professionals in diagnosing the mid- to later stages of the viral infection. Along with other information, such as the presence of symptoms, the tests may help health care professionals assess whether individuals (including health care workers) have recovered from the virus. Follow-up testing with a molecular diagnostic should be considered to confirm or rule out infection."

While the financial terms of the deal and financial impact for Henry Schein was not disclosed, the revenue and associated cash flow is a positive and should mitigate some of the other weaknesses in the business this quarter.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The stock is down about 27% from its highs of the year with the market focusing on the significant near-term disruptions to the company's operation and financial pressures.

What we like about Henry Schein is that the core business of serving dental and medical practices are likely some of the first markets to quickly recover once the economy restarts and the pandemic can be contained. People will always require healthcare and dental treatments, and these services are generally covered by insurance plans making them less cyclical than other businesses.

We're also looking at the stock's valuation which now appears attractive at 11.4x to 2019 earnings and the lowest level in over a decade. In contrast to other companies that may face difficulties recovering, facing headwinds from high unemployment and generally weaker macro conditions, we think Henry Schein is well-positioned to reclaim its previous growth trajectory.

Investors here need to look beyond 2020 and what is likely to be a poor Q1 and Q2 result. If we conservatively assume that 2021 (next year) EPS is 10% lower than the 2019 result, applying a normalized 20x multiple on a forecast EPS of $3.16 for 2021 implies a fair value for the stock at $63 per share as our price target.

The possibility that the economy can normalize faster than expected supports demand for dental and medical supplies. To the downside, we consider the risk that the outlook for containment of the pandemic deteriorates in terms of a more extended time frame which would lead to a further drop in revenues and earnings.

Verdict

Recognizing the significant near-term challenges to the operating environment for Henry Schein, the company benefits from its market leadership position and global scale. We are bullish on HSIC and rate shares as a buy with an expectation that demand for dental and private medical supplies will rebound by the end of the year. Monitoring points here include the Q1 earnings set for late May which will provide more clarity of conditions and may offer updated guidance.

