Cummins Is A Slight Coronavirus Discount, But Beware Of The Risks

Nonetheless, Cummins is a "BUY" at the valuation we're seeing today, and the upside is significant.

However, given the headwinds coming in 2020-2022, buyers need to carefully consider the risks and be aware of the investment horizon we might need.

I've been writing articles about coronavirus-related discounts of companies I like. Cummins is one such company, and trading at discount valuations, it bears watching.

Since the downturn started, certain companies have recovered quicker than others. Surprisingly enough, Cummins (CMI) has recovered fairly quickly for a company exposed to automotive. The point of this article is twofold.

First, to point out that Cummins, with respect to overall valuation trends and long-term expectations, is still undervalued.

Secondly, to clarify what a deal this company is at the right valuation - such as the one we had in mid-to-late March of 2020.

Let's get going.

Cummins - How has the company been doing?

In my original article, I established a base case for Cummins. This was almost a year ago at this point, but the overall fundamentals of the company haven't changed that much since that article.

The company is still active in its 4 business areas, with Engines the largest segment accounting for 40% of company profit on an annual basis. Cummins engines remain one of the most popular choices in trucks in the US, based on an almost 37% install rate on all American trucks, leaving Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) at a distant second place at 27.7%.

That isn't to say the US is the company's only market, of course. Cummins products are sold throughout 190 countries through a very extensive company-owned and independent distribution network spanning the globe. While other companies are just coming to China and Asia, Cummins has had a presence in these geographies for more than 4 decades.

Let's reiterate some original points here.

We need to once again clearly establish that when it comes to the business of diesel engines, the company has a nearly ridiculous moat. Ever-harsher regulations in terms of emissions and noise are forcing manufacturers to improve on a constant basis, and only the more significant players have the resources to do so. Cummins engines need not only meet US regulations but the EU, California Resources Board, and other agencies. The company's revenue for emission-specific R&D during certain years alone, $170M, could be said to be more than some automotive company's annual CapEx.

The company's dominant position is confirmed by the fact that rather than competing with Cummins or complying with these standards, competitors have elected to exit markets entirely. We're not talking small potatoes either, but companies like Caterpillar (CAT) who elected to exit the market back in 2009.

It also goes without saying that the development of engines is a ridiculously advanced business segment. A good example is PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), which entered the market after a decade of developing a line of engines - and it cost them $1B to do so, even using some of Cummins's own components in their engines. The reason the costs in the engine and automotive development are so sky-high isn't all that strange when you think about it. It takes hundreds of people, most highly trained, each with an average cost of about $100,000 per year. It takes components, prototyping, tooling and so forth. We can compare it to overall automotive.

Let's say the average total compensation for each engineer, designer, accountant, marketing person and executive runs in the neighborhood of $100,000 per year (counting benefits such as medical insurance, pensions, education, vacation and other perks). A team might be 1,000 people. That makes $100,000,000 per year for our estimate. With four years to develop a car, that's at least $400,000,000. Those employees need computers, office space, engineering labs and countless other resources required to design and engineer such a complex machine. The Blackberry bill alone is probably in the neighborhood of a million bucks a year for such a group. (Source: Autoblog)

The notion that new engines to compete with Cummins can be produced easily or on the cheap is, as such, ridiculous. The company's dominance of the market is here to stay for a long time going forward.

FY19 is the latest company results we have, and this was reported somewhat prior to the coronavirus. Overall, these results were good. We have:

A slight decrease in sales, to be expected given tariff and automotive headwinds.

Significant margin increase of 1.3% in terms of gross margin.

EBITDA increase of ~$200M for the full year, with an EBITDA in terms of sales decrease.

Diluted EPS increase, excluding after-tax restructuring charges, of $15.05/share, up from $13.15/share.

Unsurprisingly, the company's "New Power" segment holds all of the company's electrified products. This segment was up 443% in net sales. However, this was basically up to $38 million in yearly sales, which compared to normal engine sales ($10.056B) is probably one weekly bill for the raw steel the company needs. In short - it's going up, but it's really nowhere yet, and the EBITDA for the segment is still at a negative $148M for the year.

(Photo Source)

This does not mean that the segment is unimpressive, however. Unlike other manufacturers, I don't consider Cummins to be interested in "greenwashing." I see Cummins as being seriously and consistently interested in developing this technology here. Further, they're working on several projects, some of which involve Hydrogen as well. In terms of New Power, Cummins has:

Put the first fully electric bus into service at Santa Monica, California.

Began developing the first fully-electric tractor in 2019, production in 2021.

Delivered Electric prototype vehicles to the USPS.

Unveiled Cummins PowerDrive for hybrid solutions.

Completed its Hydrogenics M&A, which adds additional hydrogen fuel expertise to Cummins.

It's too early to say just what will happen to this segment - but it's clear that Cummins intends to, and is investing heavily to be class-leading in this segment when it comes to renewable electrification or driving of trucks, trains, and other vehicles. This is something I personally view with far more interest than the current craze about electric consumer vehicles.

In terms of 4Q19 results, Cummins beat expectations with wide margins, by $0.10 EPS and $281M in revenues., which aligns well with the company's trends over the past few years where it has often beat analyst expectations.

That isn't to say Cummins isn't doing other things to align the company better with a changing market. During 2019 they:

Ended production of underperforming product lines.

Restructuring and headcount reductions, expected to save ~$300M on an annual basis.

Exited the company's Power Systems business in Africa.

Cummins expects 2020 to be a bad year, and this was prior to the coronavirus. With the coronavirus added, 2020 is very likely to be quite dismal for Cummins - and this is reflected in analyst expectations for the company's numbers. Cummins has a significant presence in Hubei, which means that even prior to the coronavirus breaking outside of China, Cummins operations were affected by the lockdown.

So, in short, Cummins performed very well for 2019 given the headwinds that were present during that year. The company did encounter difficulties but met them through restructuring and cost-saving actions which should bear fruit in mid-to-late 2020.

And this was before the coronavirus.

Cummins - What's The Valuation?

Now, investors need to, of course, take these valuations with the amount of salt intended. Cummins will be affected by the coronavirus, has been affected by the coronavirus, and we can expect 2020 to be a very bad year for the company. That being said, this changes very little about where an A+ rated company is going long term, and I hope I've made the beginnings of a convincing case in the previous section.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The market offers us a discount of around 10.9X earnings for Cummins at this time. However, this is blended, or weighted average P/E, not what we may actually expect from the company in 2020. In terms of expected 2020 EPS, we're looking at a current forward P/E of 14.6X. This wouldn't necessarily be bad per se, but it's certainly not as amazing as the near 10 times earnings we may get otherwise.

The key here is forward expectations. How long might the coronavirus last, and how long will the effects persist? We don't know - nobody does. We can guess. If we assume that this guidance is on track more than it is wrong, which has been the case with Cummins' guidance and analyst accuracy over time, we can expect annual rates of return of around 12% until 2022, including company dividends. That certainly isn't an amazing number compared to some offers on sale today, but this is a safe company long term.

The market is also expecting a 32% EPS drop for Cummins in 2020. While such a drop is possible, it doesn't take much for numbers to become more favorable if things turn out more positive than that. Let's say that the drop becomes "only" 20% in 2020, followed by an on-track recovery and decent 2021.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

We'd quickly see potential returns of 20% in such a case. However, even at flat trading near or even slightly below today's valuation, you really wouldn't be losing money investing long term.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Given the various segments and industries to which Cummins has exposure, this company isn't easy to forecast. This is best illustrated by the failures to accurately predict both downs and ups - though I view the ups/beats as positive, of course.

However, we must note that many different industries where Cummins is active are going to be experiencing difficulties going forward. This doesn't just include the coronavirus effects, but oil, gas, and energy as well - where Cummins sells plenty of products.

Thesis

I view Cummins to be coronavirus-discounted for the long term, and I couldn't let this dip go by without really emphasizing this through an article such as this one. I'm LONG the company and I intend to fill up more, especially if we see further dips.

That being said, however, this company is far from the safest bet at this valuation, or the bet with the most upside. There are plenty of companies with significantly higher upside and better 2020 prospects.

In a downturn, we want to invest in quality. An A+ credit rating, spotless dividend record of nearly 30 years, a "Very Safe" dividend rating with an EPS payout of just south of 35% for 2019, an average 5-year dividend growth rate of 12% and an EPS yield of currently ~10%... that, dear readers, that's quality. Cummins is even considered to have a moat, albeit a narrow one given the scope and complexity of its business.

It's more than enough to make Cummins an industrial company qualifying for a "Tier 1," ultra-safe sort of rating in my book, on the level with companies like Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF), Caterpillar (CAT), General Dynamics (GD), Honeywell (HON) and Parker-Hannifin (PH). While these are vastly different companies, they are industrials, and they're ones I consider extremely qualitative.

Cummins is among them, and you should at the very least take a look at the company to see if it could be a "BUY" for you - I rate it as such, at least.

Stance

A slight undervaluation to 2020 results and excellent long-term prospects continue to make Cummins a "BUY" at this price.

