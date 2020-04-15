The Absolute Return March/April 2020 Letter

Summary

The lockdown is spreading like wildfire with one country after another taking extraordinary steps to control the coronavirus outbreak, meaning that the economic costs will be staggeringly high.

In the last couple of weeks, government bond markets have effectively told us that enormous sums of money will be spent on getting the show up and running again, which is good for equities but bad for bonds.