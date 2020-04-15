Crescat Capital Investor Letter: Blood In The Streets

Summary

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm. We develop tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven models. Our mission is to grow and protect wealth by capitalizing on the most compelling macro themes of our time.

Baron Rothschild, the 18th-century British banker, advised that "The time to buy is when there's blood in the streets, even if it is your own."

There is one area of the stock market that already offers historic low valuations and an incredible buying opportunity right now. Small cap gold and silver miningcompanies just retested the lows of a 9-year bear market.