Ally Is Trading At A Discount To Book Value

The Industry: expecting an increase in demand for financial services, the financial industry is predicted to grow 6% going into 2022, reaching a value of $26.5 trillion.

The Opportunity

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is in the business of owning and collecting monthly payments on auto and credit card loans. Thus, it faces the prospect of significant defaults due to the current economic crisis. However, after stress testing its balance sheet, we believe the company is trading at a significant discount to its book value. Moreover, it is undervalued on a dividend basis too, even assuming no dividends are paid out this year.

Company Overview

Ally Financial is a bank holding company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan that provides a variety of digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients, earning ninety-percent of its revenue from the automotive finance and insurance segments. The company is considered the leading "challenger bank" with an online-only (no physical branches) business model, with an approximately 15% market share in the digital-only banking sphere. The market has been expecting an economic recession for some time (since mid-February), and it has placed a reasonable amount of doubt in Ally's ability to combat such a downturn. However, the market greatly exaggerates the impact a recession would have on Ally. Additionally, Ally has a quickly-growing reserve of deposits, which indicates a rapidly growing market share. After the virus dies down, deposits should see expansion in the long-run as online banking takes a firmer grip on the industry. Before we address the elephant in the room, which is the effect of coronavirus on the bank's loan portfolio, we would like to first provide a comprehensive overview of the business, the industry and some of Ally's competitive advantages.

Business Overview

Ally Financial has five business segments, however, there are only two core aspects to Ally's business that require our attention: automotive finance and insurance. Ally draws 69% of its revenue from automotive finance. Operating as the largest full-scale car-finance company, Ally offers numerous services to both dealers and consumers. Ally draws an additional 21% of its revenue from its insurance offerings, which are primarily dealt through their dealer channel. However, after the acquisition of Cardworks was announced in February, Ally will look to open up a revenue stream in the credit card segment, which highlights untapped potential going forward.

Figure 1, Ally Financial 2019 Revenue Breakdown.

Source: Author's Chart

Stock Price History

Figure 2, Ally Financial Stock Price Over Last 3 Years.

Source: Marketwatch

Ally Financial went public in 2014, severing its ties with General Motor. For these first few years, Ally worked very hard to erase any memory of its faults with the multinational company. As a result, investors were fairly skeptical of Ally. Only in 2016 did their financial statements start to have a steady consistency year to year. Consequently, Ally's stock saw consistent YoY growth in value. More recently, investors have been wary of a recession and Ally's ability to recover from high default rates associated with a downturn in economic activity. As such, the price of Ally has dipped in the past few months.

Industry Overview

The Fed cut rates to 0% on March 16th amid coronavirus concerns, marking the second time in 2020 the rate was cut. Regarding the financial industry, falling rates are impactful for the consumer, as the cost of mortgages and interest earned on savings accounts are directly affected.

Figure 3, Federal Funds Rate since 1955.

Source: FRED

Additionally, the future of banking is looking to be digital. Every year, more individuals are switching to some form of online banking, whether it be with a mobile app or an all-digital bank such as Ally. Physical branches are struggling to compete with online banks as they offer no fees, high APY, and convenience for much of society, especially younger generations who are the most tech-savvy.

Figure 4, Trends in Banking.

Source: Capgemini

Figure 5, How Banking Will Change.

Source: Business Insider

Over the last 4 years, borrowers have generally become more credit-worthy, with consumer risk distribution in the banking industry skewing away from subprime and towards prime and super-prime. Low-risk consumers drove increased participation while mid and lower-tier participation stagnated in past quarters as well. These eligible customers would spur growth for Ally Financial deposits, their primary funding tool, enabling them to deepen their fund, continue to diversify their offerings, and engage with more auto dealers.

Figure 6, Charts Showing Mitigated Consumer Risk

Source: Author's Charts

Investment Thesis

1. Strong Fundamentals

Ally financial currently maintains over $100 Billion in deposits, a figure they achieved in ten years following an increasing trend towards digital banking. Unsurprisingly, as more consumers switch to digital banking, Ally will undoubtedly see this figure skyrocket as the next generation of adults will hardly rely on physical branches to hold onto their cash. This is compounded by the fact that Ally financial boasts an industry-leading 1.8% interest rate on its high-yield savings account.

Figure 7, Chart Showing Growth in Ally deposits

Source: Ally

Figure 8, Bar Graph of Funding Since 2016.

Source: Ally

Having been spun-off from GM's financing division, Ally is the national leader for automotive finance, making it a leading choice when looking for an auto loan, whether as a consumer or dealer. Ally is already established with over 18,000 dealers in the United States, roughly 90% of the market, and as the company becomes more profitable and since it is well-positioned to capitalize on the online banking trend, it is likely to capture the remaining 10%. Through their dealer rewards program, which offers rewards to dealers who promote Ally to customers, Ally could certainly expect to see a revenue stream from not only the remaining dealers but customers who turn to those dealers for advice on financing an automobile. And it's not like other banks don't have deposits as well, they do. But those physical banks, the Wells Fargo's and JP Morgan's, won't see nearly the same level of growth as the leading online bank in the upcoming years, considering everything seems to be digitized nowadays.

Going forward, there seems to be an inevitable recession on its way, likely spurred by coronavirus. That being said, Ally's borrowers generally have good credit, with the majority being prime borrowers (as seen in the table below). During a recession, there will be more delinquencies but Ally's credit risk strategy adequately insulates itself from a severe loss, as we will later prove quantitatively.

Figure 5, Ally Customer Credit Profile

Source: 10-K

2. Diversified Offerings

Touched on briefly before, Ally has pursued and acquired several companies that complement its business model.

Figure 9, Table of Acquisitions

Source: Author's Table

Many investors are skeptical of Ally's ability to successfully integrate their acquisitions. This is understandable, seeing as none of the companies listed above have noticeably contributed to Ally's revenue stream. Ally Home, Lending, and Invest will see greater growth in the future with the overall growth of the company, however, and with the influx of revenue, Ally can afford to place more resources on the broadening of these subsidiary's services. Ally Lending, for example, works with medical providers to offer patient financing for products and procedures not covered by insurance. Clearly, the medical market is one in which Ally has never explored, and with the increased revenue in the future, Ally can work to refine this service and tap into a completely new revenue stream. Ally has never offered a credit card either, which will soon change after the acquisition of CardWorks. These streams are all being overlooked by investors who don't trust Ally to integrate these services, which, as I have stated numerous times, is not substantiated.

Figure 10, How Ally Will Change with the Acquisition of CardWorks

Source: Ally

3. The Market's Recession Concern Over Ally is Overblown

Lastly, it is time to fully and precisely address why the market's concerns regarding Ally during a coronavirus-induced recession are out of proportion.

Figure 11, Net Charge-Off Rates for Ally.

Source: Ally

This table shows the historical net charge-off rates on Ally's portfolio of loans. Loosely speaking, the net charge-off rate is the percentage of loan value that a company believes it will never collect. Historically, Ally's charge-offs have been relatively low across all categories. Consumer Other is high but is a tiny portion of the business, so a negligible amount of capital is at risk. Of course, these historical numbers are irrelevant when assessing the impact of coronavirus on loan defaults, and consequently, charge-off rates.

Thus, I think it would be beneficial to simulate the effects of the 2008 Financial Crisis on Ally Financial's balance sheet. First, we set "Allowance for loan losses" to 0% as we will be setting individual charge-off rates for each loan category based on 2008-10 data. I have used the Federal Reserve's database on delinquency rates to estimate charge-off rates. To be conservative, I have set the charge-off rate equal to the delinquency rate (the % of total number of loans in default). Since banks generally tend to recover at least some of the loan value from delinquent loans, my assumption is extremely conservative, since it essentially implies that once a loan is marked as delinquent, 0% of the outstanding amount is recovered. In practice, charge-off rates are estimated as 50% of the delinquency rate; this assumes that 50% of each delinquent loan's value will be recovered. For each loan category, I expressed asset recovery percentage as 1 - Charge-off rate, and used that to calculate the hypothetical post-recession carrying value of each type of loan. Seeing that Capital One's Net Charge-Off rate for its auto finance division was a little above 4% during 2008, the asset recovery percentage for the overall loan portfolio of 93% (implying a charge-off of 7%) is very conservative. Of course, the Federal government's $2 Trillion stimulus package to households and businesses, which delays mortgage and business loan payments should reduce the risk of default significantly over the short-run.

Looking below, Ally's hypothetical book value of $13.79 is still 15.1% above its current share price even with such conservative estimations of book value, offering a decent amount of margin of safety.

Figure 13, Upside After BV Analysis.

Source: Author's Analysis

Risks

One of the largest risks that many see facing the company is the inexperience of the CEO, Jeffrey Brown. Recently appointed in 2015, Brown has not been battle-tested and certainly has not guided a company through a recession before. For that reason, it is never clear how management handles economic crises. However, prior to being CEO, Brown was solely in charge of Dealer Financial Services, Ally's largest segment as it deals with insurance and auto finance, and he guided them beautifully as the company saw steady growth in their most profitable segment. While he hasn't been through a recession, he lived through 2008, and he saw how different companies handled the situation.

Valuation

When comparing Ally to similar companies - Synchrony Financial, Capital One, Santander - it's P/E is trading at 5.67x compared to a median of 7.45x and mean of 6.73x, highlighting the undervalued nature of the stock. That being said, public comparables, especially in this situation, aren't the greatest valuation method due to the specifics of companies. In this case, Ally is very diversified in its offerings and doesn't compare to the size of other banks included. It is important to take the figures presented below with a grain of salt.

Figure 14, Public Comps.

Source: Author's Table

Figure 15, Public Comps Valuation. Source: Author's Table

As seen in the table above, considering multiple metrics such as P/E, P/TBV, and P/B, Ally presents upsides for each. However, as stated before, these share prices were the result of a somewhat unique public comparable set, and alternative methods should be used.

Assuming the company retains its dividend policy despite the impending recession, we could value Ally Financial using the Dividend Discount Model, which discounts the dividends at the expected return instead of discounting the free cash flows at the weighted average cost of capital. In 2020, I assumed Ally will issue $0 dividends given the current economic climate. In 2021, I assumed Ally would match its 2019 dividend amount. Afterward, I assumed the company would grow its dividends in line with the historical dividend growth trend. This yields an implied share price of $22.82, or an upside of 90.5%.

Figure 17, Dividend Discount Model and Cost of Equity Calculation.

Source: Author's Tables

However, the best tool for analyzing Ally Financial's upside would be the balance sheet analysis that was brought up in the section of the article relating to the market's concern regarding a recession. When looking at this extremely conservative analysis, we see a hypothetical book value of $13.79, an upside of 15.1%.

Conclusion

Ally Financial exposure to consumer finance currently puts it in an unenviable position. But the market has exaggerated the risk of defaults on Ally's balance sheet, and in doing so has severely overlooked the tremendous benefits that an investment in Ally would reap. Over the short-run, even the worst-case scenario for book value (in a recession) reveals a significant margin of safety to the current equity value, making the upside of Ally Financial is too enticing to overlook. In the long-run, the company will capitalize on recent acquisitions as it expands into new revenue streams, and will look to dominate the auto finance industry for the foreseeable future. Assuming a return to normalcy sometime in the near future, the company's steady stream of dividends also creates a sufficient margin of safety to the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.