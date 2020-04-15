Pershing Square Holdings 2019 Annual Letter

Summary

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. Its investment objective is to preserve capital and to seek long-term capital appreciation commensurate with reasonable risk.

In 2019, PSH generated its highest annual return since it started investing in 2013. This is also the highest return generated by the Investment Manager since the inception of its investment strategy in 2004.

The Investment Manager continues to follow its strategy of investing primarily in large-cap companies that generate relatively predictable, growing free-cash-flows with formidable barriers to entry and a compelling value proposition.