Biomarin Could Possibly Be The First To Obtain FDA Approval For Hemophilia Gene Therapy Treatment

Biomarin (BMRN) was able to get its Biologics License Application (BLA) accepted by the FDA for its AAV5 gene therapy vaccine known as valoctocogene roxaparvovec. It was given Priority Review by the FDA for the treatment of patients with severe Hemophilia A. With the application being accepted by the FDA, it is a first for a gene therapy product for Hemophilia in the United States. A PDUFA date has been established for August 21, 2020. Even better than that, there is no current plan to hold an advisory panel to review the treatment. That's why I believe it is a good buy.

Accepted BLA Moves Company Forward In Large Market

The BLA being accepted for valoctocogene roxaparvovec (valrox) set an FDA first. Another good thing to come out of it would be the first gene therapy to be approved for the treatment of patients with Hemophilia A. Hemophilia A is a Factor VIII (FVIII) deficiency. It is a genetic disorder whereby the patient is missing this important FVIII clotting protein necessary to prevent bleeding. The thing is that this disease is caused in two ways:

Parent passes down the gene to their child

Spontaneous mutation that occurs for patient to obtain disease

About one-third of cases of Hemophilia A are spontaneous mutations that occur. The entire Hemophilia market is estimated to be worth $16.84 billion by 2026. However, Hemophilia A accounts for 80% of all Hemophilia cases, while Hemophilia B accounts for 20% of cases. This is further broken down to severe hemophilia A, which is about 45% of all Hemophilia A cases. What is severe Hemophilia A? When the term "severe" is put in front, it is the case where a patient has factor levels <1%. They bleed upon an injury and in many instances have spontaneous bleeds for no reason. Standard of care treatment exists, which is a prophylactic replenishment of Factor VIII. These are infusions which replace the clotting protein necessary to prevent bleeds. Unfortunately, these patients don't respond to treatment and continue having bleeding events that affect the joints. The BLA submission to the FDA occurred because of positive interim data from a phase 3 study, along with other data from a phase 1/2 study. As far as the phase 3 study goes, a sufficient amount of patients were able to achieve Factor VIII levels. Specifically, 8 out of 20 patients achieved Factor VIII levels of 40 international units per deciliter or more at 23 to 26 weeks. With this meeting the prespecified criteria for the late-stage study, that is why Biomarin quickly moved to file its regulatory applications. I state applications, because in addition to the BLA submission to the FDA, another application had already been submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This means that both the FDA and EMA are currently reviewing the gene therapy valoctocogene roxaparvovec for regulatory approval, to treat patients with severe Hemophilia A. The PDUFA date for the FDA review of the treatment is set for August 21, 2020.

Risks To Business

The main risk is that there is no guarantee that valoctocogene roxaparvovec will be approved for patients with severe hemophilia A. Based on the safety and efficacy data noted above, I don't foresee an issue. It is highly likely that Biomarin will get its gene therapy first to market. There is a competitor by the name of Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO), which has its own gene therapy for Hemophilia A known as SB-525. However, this program has already been partnered out with Pfizer (PFE). Sangamo had already received an upfront payment of $70 million upon establishing this partnership. It can also potentially receive up to $300 million in milestone payments for development and commercialization of SB-525. It could also receive $175 million for any other product dealing with Hemophilia A. The thing is that Sangamo had already completed the transfer of the program over to Pfizer, which ended up taking over the next phase of studies. That's why Sangamo had received a $25 million milestone payment back in December of 2019. Pfizer started off with a 6-month phase 3 lead in study and from there, the phase 3 registrational study will start soon thereafter. A phase 3 registrational study will take time for Pfizer to complete. That means Biomarin should have a significant advantage in market share by the time SB-525 may end up being approved by the FDA.

Conclusion

Biomarin has a good shot at receiving FDA approval for its gene therapy valoctocogene roxaparvovec in treating patients with severe Hemophilia A. It's never a guarantee for regulatory approval to happen, however, I base this on the fact that the FDA chose not to convene an advisory committee panel to review the gene therapy first. The FDA will review the drug by August 21, 2020.On top of that, there is another opportunity to potentially receive European regulatory approval for this treatment. Biomarin has a chance to have the first approved gene therapy in the United States for any type of Hemophilia. The ability to give patients a long-term treatment option for severe Hemophilia A is a very good thing. They may be able to forego having to receive prophylactic replenishment of Factor VIII. If the treatment is ultimately approved, a lot of revenues can be made from it. One additional risk might be the cost of the gene therapy. It is estimated that valoctocogene roxaparvovec could end up costing between $2 million to $3 million. This might be a hurdle that the company will have to go through. What I believe may happen is what Novartis (NVS) chose to do with Zolgensma. In such an instance, it had decided to potentially split the cost of the treatment over a 5 year period. This was offered but not many insurers went this 5 year split up route. However, what was offered was a 17% discount on this treatment which costs a fortune. I believe that Biomarin may have to do one of these two items to reduce the burden for such a high cost of treatment with valoctocogene roxaparvovec.

