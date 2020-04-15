Cadence Design - Very Steady, Quite Expensive

The predictability of these earnings is what has attracted many investors, yet with shares trading at nearly 40 times earnings.

I have last looked at Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) late 2019, as I will provide a brief update on the potential and impact of the current woes on the company, the shares, and thus the investment thesis.

Last December, I concluded that there are great prospects for Cadence, yet mostly for the operations instead of the shares. In December, I concluded that Cadence is an undercovered beneficiary of the semiconductor boom. I like the positioning and track record, yet valuations had gotten a bit out of hand last year, as I no longer saw a compelling risk-reward.

The Thesis, The Developments

Cadence is a leader of system design enablement solutions, as this includes software, hardware and intellectual property. The company claims that this is mission-critical technology for electronic customers which together with a subscription based business model, makes for high renewal rates and a great portion of recurring revenues.

The basic idea, or premise is that Cadence is catering just a small segment of the semiconductor marker, yet a very critical one for its customers. With mega trends such as mobile, automotive, machine learning and data centers increasing demand, the promise for suppliers such as Cadence looks good.

Shares fell from levels in their twenties to $2 during the 2008 economic recession, after which a multi-year boom pushed shares up to a high of $80 in February 2020. Shares fell to levels in the mid-fifties in March, yet have rebounded to $71 at the moment, with shares actually trading about 10% higher compared to early December when I last looked at the prospects for the shares, marking continued great outperformance of the stock vs. the rest of the market.

Valuation Thoughts

When I looked at Cadence in December the company had recently reported the results for the first nine months of the year, with sales up 10% to $1.7 billion in the first nine months of the year. The company reported GAAP operating profits of $383 million, for steep margins of 22% despite having spent over $700 million on R&D already in the first three quarters of the year.

With GAAP earnings totaling $1.17 per share in the first nine months of the year, I noted that realistic earnings would come in around $1.50 per share, resulting in a sky-high valuation multiple at $67. Even after adjusting for amortization expenses which are included in the GAAP numbers, I concluded that expectations were very high at around 40 times earnings as the business operates with a net cash position of around a dollar.

While the valuations were too expensive to consider shares potentially compelling, there was a silver lining as well. Sales were up double digit percentages so far in 2019, while the rest of the sector was facing some struggles. Furthermore, the company is spending massive amounts on R&D as leverage on this front could provide a boom to margins and thus earnings.

In February of this year, Cadence reported its fourth quarter results which at a first glance did not look so compelling. Sales rose just over 5% year-over-year. The company reported a very steep profit on the back of half a billion tax benefit, with quarterly non-GAAP earnings only totaling $0.54 per share, although that number excludes $0.17 per share in share-based compensation expense, making that realistic earnings came in at $0.37 per share, or $1.50 per share per annum, as the numbers and pro-forma balance sheet were pretty much in line with my expectations early December.

Of interest is the 2020 guidance. The company saw 2020 sales increase to a midpoint of $2.565 billion, which if attained suggests that sales will be up another 10% year-over-year. The company guided for adjusted earnings of $2.40-$2.50 per share and GAAP earnings at a midpoint of $1.51 per share. With adjusted earnings totaling $2.20 per share in 2019, earnings per share growth is seen at 9-14% this year. If I kindly only adjust for stock-based compensation expenses, which ran at $0.65 per share in 2019, realistic earnings probably come in around $1.80 per share at best in 2020, that is of course before factoring in the impact of the Coronavirus.

Trading at $71 per share today, and including a net cash position of around a dollar, valuations remains very steep in my book, at 39 times realistic earnings seen this year, which seems like a steep multiple given the state of the market and the fact that the outlook might of course see significant risks to the downside, although the mega trends remain intact.

Hence, this probably works out to be great long term play, talking (multi)-decade here, yet given the elevated risks and near term uncertainty in the economy, significant valuation compression could easily take place. Hence, I do not necessarily see a compelling-risk reward for investors with a shorter term horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.