Osisko Gold Royalties: Don't Overpay For This Industry Laggard

It’s been a strong start to April for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) as the Index has seen a miraculous recovery from its mid-March lows near $17.00. While a few of the leading names in the group are within a stone’s throw of new highs, others have seen 80% plus rallies off of their lows, but are still in the negative return column year-to-date. One of these companies is Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), a niche royalty and streaming company that’s down 10% year-to-date despite its parabolic rise in the past few weeks. Unfortunately, while the stock’s recovery has been sharp, it has done nothing to fix the technical picture, as the stock is one of the few miners still below its 200-day moving average. Based on this, I believe investors looking to buy the stock would be wise to wait for a better entry point and not chase the stock above $8.80.

It was a busy last year for Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) as the company completed its offtake agreement for the Brucejack Mine with Pretium Resources (PVG), and announced the takeover of Barkerville Gold Mines in Q3, arguably the best acquisition from a price paid standpoint in FY-2019. For those unfamiliar with the deal, the company paid US$257 million to acquire Barkerville and its Cariboo Project in British Columbia, a deposit that boasts a resource of over 4 million ounces of high-grade gold. At a $1,500/oz gold price, the company paid less than 0.60x P/NAV for the project, given that the After-Tax NPV (5%) stands at US$441 million. Unfortunately, while this was an exceptional deal for Osisko, it deviated from the typical royalty/streaming model, and the market punished the stock.

Elsewhere in the company’s royalty portfolio, Victoria Gold’s Eagle Gold Mine is finally in production in the Yukon, and Osisko Gold Royalties has a massive 5% net-smelter royalty [NSR] on the project for the first several years. This should add 8,000 to 10,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEO] to Osisko’s total GEO sales for FY-2020, and this should help the company to surpass the 80,000 GEO Mark this year. Meanwhile, Osisko’s cornerstone royalty asset, Canadian Malartic, continues to see significant exploration success.

Osisko has a 3% to 5% NAR at the Odyssey, East Malartic, and East Gouldie zones at Canadian Malartic, with a new resource at East Gouldie of 2.7 million ounces at above 3 grams per tonne gold. This is a massive bonus for Osisko Gold Royalties, assuming this resource is defined as economic and mined as Osisko has a 5% NSR in this zone. Thus far, Canadian Malartic is the gift that keeps on giving to Osisko Gold Royalties, as what looked like a 10-million ounce deposit to begin with is turning out to be one of the largest mines in the world, with the mine life expected to continue to 2031 at least.

Unfortunately, while the company had a solid year operationally, it didn’t show up in the company’s financial results, with one of the weakest earnings growth rates among the royalty companies for FY-2019. As we can see in the chart below, the company’s annual EPS grew 20% last year from $0.20 to $0.24. While 20% earnings growth is a respectable figure, it pales in comparison to the annual EPS growth rates from Franco-Nevada Gold (FNV) and Sandstorm Gold (SAND) of 57% and 200%, respectively.

If we look ahead to FY-2020, earnings estimates are projecting non-existent growth as FY-2020 forecasts are currently sitting at $0.24, translating to 0% growth year-over-year. Once again, this is quite inferior to the earnings growth rate of Franco Nevada Gold at 21% for FY-2020 and Sandstorm Gold with estimated annual EPS growth of 33% for FY-2020. The reason that Osisko Gold Royalties is lagging the peer group, however, is because it’s digesting the higher share count from the Barkerville Gold Mines takeover. If we look out to FY-2021, estimates are currently sitting at $0.30, and this bodes well for long-term investors.

Based on the fact that Osisko’s annual EPS is likely to remain stagnant for FY-2020 with minimal growth, this turnaround story could take a little longer than some expect. This explains the much more robust share price performance from names like Franco-Nevada and Sandstorm Gold as they are enjoying strong double-digit earnings growth rates and leading their peers from an earnings growth standpoint. However, it is worth noting that Osisko Gold Royalties leads the peer group in the yield department following its decline, as the C$0.05 quarterly dividend represents an annualized yield of 1.68% at current prices (C$11.80). Therefore, while this turnaround could take some time given that strong earnings growth won’t show up until FY-2021, at least investors are being paid a little to wait.

The company noted in its FY-2019 results that annual GEO guidance is set at 85,000 ounces for FY-2020, and this would represent roughly 10% year-over-year from last year's 78,000 GEOs. The company shouldn't have much of an issue hitting this target as Canadian Malartic was barely affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns other than a two-week shutdown, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine hasn't been disrupted at all to date. The key catalysts going forward will be how Victoria Gold's production numbers look when commercial production begins in Q3 and the delivery of a Feasibility Study for the Cariboo Project.

Based on a very modest initial capital expenditure of US$257 million for a project capable of producing 200,000 gold ounces per year, Cariboo would be a game-changer for Osisko if they can execute. Given the price they paid for Barkerville of barely $60/oz, this would be massively accretive to earnings. However, we're still three years away from seeing the first gold out of this project, assuming a positive feasibility study and construction decision. Let's take a look at the technical picture:

As we can see from the daily chart below, this 70% rally in the stock may be baiting some investors into paying up for the stock, but the technical picture remains weak for now. This is because this bounce had done nothing to improve the technical picture as Osisko Gold Royalties remains in an intermediate downtrend despite how violent this surge off the lows has been. While there's no reason to believe we need to re-test the lows near $5.00 before a bottom is in, I see the $8.80 plus level as a poor reward to risk area for entering the stock. There are some cases when it pays to chase a stock coming off of a significant low, but it rarely pays to chase laggards when they're short-term extended like Osisko Gold Royalties is here.

Overall, Osisko Gold Royalties is a solid name in the royalty/streaming space if one does not mind taking on more risk, given the deviation from the traditional model of strictly financing and avoiding development. However, industry-lagging earnings growth for FY-2020 and a weak technical picture suggest that there's no need to chase the stock above $8.80. For investors willing to be patient, I believe a better entry should present itself in the coming weeks at lower prices. If Osisko Gold Royalties were to trade above US$9.80 before June, I would view this as a selling opportunity.

