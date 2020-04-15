VWINX: A Good Source Of Income

Nonetheless, we cannot underestimate the Fed, which has ultimately vowed to guarantee the stability of the debt markets, and to a lesser extent equities.

Thesis Summary

Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund Investor Shares Inv (VWINX) holds a mix of equities and portfolio and pays out a yearly dividend. In these uncertain times for equities and debt markets, it is hard to know where to put our money. The fund, nonetheless, holds quality companies and debt, and with the Fed behind the markets, it is hard to see things going too far south from here.

ETF Overview

Continuing with our Vanguard fund analysis, today we will be looking at the VWINX. This ETF aims to provide a reliable source of income while mitigating risks. To do this, the fund invests about 60% of its portfolio in bonds, remaining 37% in equities and the remaining in short-term reserves. As of writing this, the implied yield is close to 4%, which is within the range of the last few years, between 3-6%.

Dividend growth has been moderate over the last 10 years, at 1.91%, although the last 5 years have seen the yield decrease by around 3%. In terms of holdings we have the following:

Equities - 37%

Below we can see the fund's top ten holdings in equities.

Source: Investor Vanguard

The fund has a large exposure to financials, healthcare, and consumer defensive, which together make up ~17% of total holdings. We can identify from the list of some household names and dividend aristocrats. The equities in the portfolio are of course dividend payers, with an average yield for the top ten holdings of just under 3%.

Bonds - 60%

The VWINX invests the remainder of its assets in investment-grade fixed-income securities, including corporate, U.S. Treasury, and government agency bonds, as well as mortgage-backed securities.

Below we can see a comprehensive breakdown by issuer and risk profile:

Source: Investor.vanguard

A majority of the bonds are high-grade triple and double As, coming from the financial and industrial sectors. We also have asset-backed securities, treasures and even some foreign exposure.

Overall, the fund invests in "low-risk" bonds. But it does, however, hold over 1147 different types of securities with varying maturities and interest rates. The average effective maturity is 10 years.

Performance

One can't argue with the track record of the VWINX, in the last 10 years, the fund has given a 100% return on investment, even after the recent meltdown.

Source: Ycharts

The returns obtained by the fund are very much in line with those of some of the best performing S&P companies. In the same period, Alphabet Inc (GOOG) returned 117%.

Furthermore, the fund has a 5Y Beta of 0.36%, showing its disconnect from the general market.

Comparing the fund to some of its peers, it seems to be in-line when looking at the return/risk portfolio. Compared, for example to the Vanguard Target Retirement Income Fund Investor Shares Inv VTINX, the VWINX has outperformed its sister fund significantly, even though, (100 vs 60% return in the last 10 years) holdings and risk profile are quite similar.

Strengths, Risks, and Outlook

So is this the time to get a share of VWINX? There are compelling arguments for either case, which keep me at a neutral rating. On the one hand, the fund has a good balance of stocks and bonds and has increased its stock weighting in recent times. While all the companies are quality, dividend-paying ones, I prefer to stay away from financials.

Fundamentally, we could say that it is not a great time for bonds. Bonds have been in a +50 plus year bull market, and there is some sense that this will come to an end. Furthermore, the debt market has been distressing, and the likelihood of defaults is still on the table.

Having said this, fundamentals have become less and less relevant thanks to the actions of the Federal Reserve. At this point, there seems to be nothing that the Fed won't add to its balance sheet. Many of the securities above listed and which the VWINX holds are already on the Fed's shopping list, so why not be on the other side? The Fed is pretty much guaranteeing the price and stability of these debt markets, and this has been reflected in the appreciation of the fund since the market bottomed.

The situation is reminiscent of the European "bond crisis" of 2012. The interest rates for Spanish debt skyrocketed with the threat of default brought about by the recession. Nonetheless, many savvy investors took this as a chance to make a great trade. Within days of the bond rates spiking, they plummeted as the European Central Bank came out to guarantee the stability of debt markets across Europe. It seems obvious, in hindsight, but people were panicking. The Fed has made it very clear that it will go to any length to guarantee the stability of the U.S. debt markets, making some measures almost a risk-free investment.

Takeaway

Even if the Fed doesn't succeed in maintaining lower interest rates, there are other types of bonds that thrive with increasing interest rates and inflation. The fund can certainly adapt and has the flexibility to do so. I will not be investing in this fund, but I am by no means bearish, even with the current credit crunch. The quality of the debt is good, bonds offer flexibility in terms of strategy and the Fed will ultimately act as a guarantor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.