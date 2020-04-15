SL Green: Ignore The Headlines

Following the coronavirus outbreak in the US, the stock has cratered and has since trailed the broad market in its recovery;

Author’s note: For a primer on SL Green Realty (SLG), you can also refer to my previous SA article about the company.

Stock performance since initial coverage

It has been a while since I covered SL Green Realty on Seeking Alpha, and I’ll proceed by first providing some context to SLG returns in the period. While my investment thesis initially played out, with SLG gaining 23% between August and February (REET up 6.5% in the period), the COVID-19 outbreak quickly reversed all the gains, turning the profit into a paper loss. In this last month, the company has underperformed the REIT broad index (REET only 27% off from its February high) by a wide margin.

SLG’s poor performance is, however, not surprising. We have always known SLG has a concentration risk since its almost entire portfolio is in Midtown Manhattan. What we could not foresee is that NYC turned out to be one of the worst-affected cities in the world by the coronavirus pandemic, and the ensuing sell-off has been incredibly intense, catching most of us off-guard. Also, because office properties sit on the more pro-cyclical side of the REIT broad-spectrum, a certain degree of underperformance by office REITs during a bear market had to be expected.

No need to panic now: Investment thesis unchanged

If someone could see all this coming, exiting the position in February might have been, of course, a palatable course of action. However, I am not prone to despair at this juncture: I bought the stock as a long-term addition to my portfolio, planning to hold for a decade or more. Even if the price is much better now than last year, my primary focus is whether SLG remains a viable business, capable of producing dependable cash flows in the future. Fortunately, I believe the answer is a resounding yes, and I used the current sell-off to add to my position sub-$50. Despite the current crisis, the thesis behind an investment in SLG remains effectively the same.

NYC is one of the world’s most important hubs to operate and do business, and SL Green owns some of the best RE assets in Midtown Manhattan. The city has suffered various tragedies over the centuries, but none has ever permanently dented the city lifestyle and economic activity. I firmly believe, in the end, COVID-19 will be no exception.

The work-from-home narrative

Although it is undeniable that increasing work-from-home acceptance poses a risk to office REITs, there is insufficient evidence to conclude that demand for office space will be adversely affected over the next decades. The most visionary individuals among us have been saying that work-from-home will soon take over everything since the invention of the fax machine. Yet, office space demand has gone nowhere but up. Corporations that have long pioneered working-by-remote practices do not seem even close to abandoning their physical strongholds in favor of digital ones. And there are excellent reasons for this behavior.

Events and customer meetings, access to corporate archives and specific business resources, close team cooperation, and many other tasks remain near-impossible to perform as efficiently by remote. Several studies have suggested that the productivity of “creative jobs” can potentially benefit from increased freedom and work-from-home practices. However, the research is far more inconclusive for repetitive tasks like data entry. Problems immediately arise when somebody is to decide, in fairness, who is eligible for the practice and who is not. Who is to determine whether a particular employee is to work from home? Is it going to be a benefit? A requirement? While some among us would readily take the chance to cut the commuting time, there is evidence of proven negatives from blurring the already thin line between work and private spheres.

Email and mobiles have contributed to extending the workers’ availability well beyond the traditional “nine-to-five” working hours. This clouding diminishes the mind’s ability to compartmentalize and keep work-related stressors outside of private life. After an initial few weeks of honeymoon, will workers continue to accept to be immersed 24/7 in their jobs? If working-from-home is the future, why office-sharing memberships attract professionals? In this period of forced seclusion, workers may ultimately find out that their office-going routine is a privilege.

WeWork rent cut?

We have already long figured out that office-sharing service providers are not a black-swan for office REITs, but rather dependable (or not so dependable) tenants. The narrative that companies will forego an exclusive location, but we will all be soon partying with free beer in a shared office space is most certainly dead. Yet, we certainly understand the value proposition offered by these companies to young professionals, and flexible working space provider IWG plc (OTC:IWGFF) has been lucratively around for a long time. WeWork (WE) had big newcomer’s ambitions, but it is now struggling for survival.

The company is pleading with landlords for rent cuts, but that is not the only desperate action taken in the last few days, as WE also recently disclosed it is suing SoftBank for pulling the plug from its tender offer. SLG is likely involved in the pleads mess, since the REIT has two locations, 1.1% lease exposure to WeWork. However, it is harder to know whether SLG has received or not April’s rent payments from WE. Regardless of the negotiations, I believe investors should also disregard the headlines here. An impact, if any, will be negligible, despite the average 15 years remaining on the leases.

The NAV conundrum

Now that I have addressed the most pressing concerns about the company’s negative presence in the news, I’ll explain why I believe SLG to be not only a reliable business but also a good bargain for investors. With management firmly believing the company is trading at a steep discount to implied NAV, SL Green decided in 2017 to start a massive share repurchase program. Over the past three years, the company re-invested in itself $2.2 billion, effectively shrinking its average diluted share count by almost 18% (from 104.9M shares in 2016 to 86.6M in 2019, further reduced to 81.9M in Q120).

Nevertheless, the market shunned the activity. A possible reason is that the capital recycling program undertaken by SLG to finance the operation decreased not only its outstanding shares but also rental revenues over the period from $1.27 billion to $0.98 billion. At the same time, SLG only marginally reduced its ~$10 billion (consolidated + JV share) long-term debt. However, the essential missing piece in this puzzle is that the company, in the meanwhile, funded the $3+ billion development of “One Vanderbilt Avenue.” According to SLG, the result is an astonishing discount to NAV that the company estimates being in the $131-$144 range.

While some of these assumptions appear to be a tad optimistic, I believe SLG’s case to be valid at its core. Manhattan Midtown properties cap rates have fluctuated in the past decades following the overall state of the economy. Still, evidence collected from major RE service providers points at average caps below 5% for Class A properties (the kind SLG mostly owns) through the last cycle. Longly depressed interest rates only strengthen the company case, and there are fewer and fewer signs that we will see any tightening in the money supply for the foreseeable future.

At $54 per share, the market cap of SLG is currently $4.45 billion. Re-running the numbers provided above, according to SLG, Mr. Market believes the value of the company’s Manhattan portfolio is worth today less than $$4 billion, a 13% implied cap rate!

For a more skeptical perspective, I re-did the valuation using more conservative assumptions and including the fact that the 220E 42nd STREET sale did not materialize (but I did not incorporate that SLG could keep the $35 million deposit as a result). I assumed a very cautious 6% cap rate for the portfolio, implying a ~$670 value psf. The value is well below market-asking but insulates my assessment from the risks of potential downside coming from the current difficult circumstances and the Hudson Yards supply coming online in the next few years. For a quick reference, remember this portfolio now re-includes 220E 42nd STREET that almost sold for a 5.2% cap rate and ~720 psf. It is also important to note that the transaction did not close because of the buyer’s second thoughts, but because Deutsche Bank (DB) pulled the plug on financing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

My NAV revised valuation implies SLG fair value to be $95 per share. To further bolster my margin of safety, I raised the cap rate for the high street retail portfolio from 4.4% to 5%, and wiped out $500 million from the estimated value of the company project pipeline, bringing it much closer to its cost. With the “One Vanderbilt Avenue” project, SLG has undoubtedly taken a significant risk in a single property. Still, the company has sought to mitigate that risk by selling a 30% stake in the project to the Korean National Pension Service in 2017 (for $500 mln). The NPS was undoubtedly enthusiastic about this one, since it was, to date, the largest-ever overseas real estate deal for the pension fund. Three years later, with the development almost complete, and the property 65% pre-leased, I estimate the value of SLG’s 70% stake in OVA being significantly closer to $2.5 billion.

SLG till recently guided to sign additional leases and reach 82% occupancy by the end of the year and reassured that new lease activity has been healthy. Because of the coronavirus, this might now be difficult, but I believe that, despite temporary headwinds, this development is still poised to boost SLG’s FFO in the coming years significantly.

What about the peers?

I talked about absolute valuation so far, but a look at peers and relative assessment might be helpful to strengthen (or weaken) the investment case. Luckily, there are two listed REITs very similar to SLG, such as Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT). Plus, I think Paramount Group (PGRE) and Boston Properties (BXP) can be used as comparables as well.

Considering the above graph, SLG has underperformed YTD, but the whole group has been a terrible performer for the past five years (mostly in light of the recent huge drop). Undervaluation seems widespread to the sector, and just for reference, I’ll mention that Morningstar has a 5-star rating on both Vornado and Empire State Realty, a 4-star rating for SL Green, Boston Properties. When breaking down the group on a P/FFO basis, however, SLG stands out.

The company is by far the cheapest of the group from a P/FFO standpoint, with an average 40% discount vs. peers. Leverage, which we could consider as a potential discriminating factor during uncertain times, does not help either. While I think some premium for A-rated BXP could be justified, the average loan-to-value ratio of peers is only marginally higher than SLG. It does not warrant the observed difference in P/FFO multiples. Also, more conservatively-levered ESRT is cheaper than VNO and BXP, while more levered PGRE still commands higher multiples than SLG.

The quality of assets owned by SLG is also not meaningfully inferior to its peers, especially with the OVA addition. The sector is now about 30% undervalued from the very stable ~17x-18x multiple assigned until last month. SL Green is the most beaten-down stock in the whole group. Still, even by discounting its higher leverage, the company should return to trade at a 14x-15x P/FFO multiple over the long term, resulting in a stock price of $100+.

Conclusion

The coronavirus outbreak is far from over, and we are in for an ugly slate of earnings calls. I am not sure how the market will react, but, likely, Q2 numbers will only be worse than these. I remain cautious as a recession, and much more market volatility are possibly ahead. However, I think that, with a long-term perspective, the office real estate sector is investable and likely to generate exciting returns based on the currently compressed valuations and dependable dividend income.

SLG has recently reaffirmed its dividend commitments and switched to a monthly payment schedule, which I find particularly attractive for retirees. The current yield is above 6.5% and, even if it is impossible to be sure that it will be preserved throughout the whole crisis, I believe that SLG will eventually come out of the woods in good shape and able to continue to reward investors for decades to come.

