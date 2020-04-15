Air Products: Compounding Profitable Growth

Company overview

Air products & Chemicals (APD) produces and supplies industrial gases to a variety of end-markets such as industrial manufacturing, mining, oil & gas, food & beverage, chemicals and healthcare. Industrial gases account for 96% of revenue while the remaining 4% are derived from the sale of equipment and services. Even though representing only a tiny fraction of sales, the equipment and services division is important because it builds relations with customers which could potentially decide to outsource their gas operations in the future.

Unlike other industries, industrial end-markets are more stable than consumer ones because of specific take-or-pay provisions and long-maturity contracts. From a geographical perspective, Americas, APAC and EMEA account for 44%, 30% and 23% of sales.

High barriers to entry

Industrial gas companies are protected by a combination of three different barriers to entry. First of all, industrial gases are core to client operations; that is why clients tend to favor incumbents which have a long history of operation and an outstanding track-record. Besides, most of contracts are signed-up for 15/20 years and are generally renewed once the initial contract expires, which make difficult to gain market share for new players. Finally, the business is highly capital-intensive and requires large upfront investments, which means that a potential challenger should be ready to lose a lot of money for a long period of time before having a chance to get a positive return on its investment.

Oligopoly structure

Following the acquisition of Airgas by Air Liquide and the merger between Linde and Praxair, the market structure became even more attractive. The industrial gas market is now an oligopoly dominated by three international companies. Linde (LIN) dominates the market with 35% market share, followed by Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF)(26%) and Air Products (10%). Smaller local competitors such as the Japanese Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (TNSC) in Japan, the European Messer or the Chinese Yingde share the rest of the market. As a result, players tend to be rational and do not compete aggressively on prices.

Resilient and growing industry

Even though not immune to the economic cycle, industrial gas companies are very resilient. Indeed, their on-site sales include attractive take-or-pay terms which require customers to purchase a minimum volume per year at a predefined price. These terms are agreed at contract initiation and guarantee industrial gas producers a minimum return on investment. Besides, a project generates its first revenues three years after having been started and need three additional years to be fully operational. As a result, the ramp-up of these projects bring additional volume and revenue, offsetting partially the pressure of the base business during economic downturn.

The industrial production is a good proxy for gas supplier’s existing business. Air Products has been able to grow its volume at a 3.9% CAGR over the period 2005/2018 while the global and the US industrial productions grew only at 2.3% CAGR and 0.7% CAGR, respectively. This outperformance was supported by the increasing percentage of industrial gas outsourced to industrial gas companies.

Pricing power

Despite the commoditized nature of industrial gas, Air Products has been able to slightly increase and maintain prices over time. Surprisingly, the company has even been able to increase prices when volume went down 9% in 2009. The only price decline was in 2010. However, 2010 gross margin expanded which means that the pricing decline was more than offset by declining costs (mainly energy costs).

As a result of positive pricing and growing volume, adjusted EPS has steadily increased over time. It is also interesting to note that EPS did not benefit from share repurchase programs. Indeed, buybacks have been very limited and are inexistent since 2014.

At the same time, Air Products has paid an increasing dividend over the last 38 years. The management remains committed to distribute approximately half of its free cash flow as dividends and targets a 2.5% dividend yield (while it does not prevent the first rule to be implemented).

Going forward, the base business should keep growing in line with the industrial production which is expected to grow around 2%/3%. On top of that, the increasing number of gas projects outsourced to industrial gas producers should support the ramp-up of new projects and should add another 2%/3%. As a result, we expect roughly 5% revenue growth for the industry. Longer term, the industry could also benefit from carbon capture and hydrogen for mobility projects.

The Highest exposure to on-site sales

Air Products has already the highest exposure to the most attractive on-site distribution method. If the strategic plan is successfully implemented, on-site sales should further increase, accounting for 75% of sales by 2023 (VS 52% currently).

Industrial gas producers offer three distribution methods to deliver gas to their customers: on-site, merchant and cylinders. Every one of them has very specific features.

On-site distribution requires the industrial gas producer to build a gas production plant adjacent to client’s operations. The gas is produced locally and transported through a network of pipeline. As previously mentioned, building a plant requires three years and three additional years are required to fully ramp-up the plant. The on-site method has the lowest business cyclicality because it benefits from take-or-pay and costs pass-through terms as well as contract lengths of 15-20 years. Besides, those contracts are generally renewed when they mature given the large amount of time and capital required to build a new plant. Margins are higher than other distribution methods because of the lower distribution costs associated with that method. However, this distribution method is more capital-intensive as it requires large upfront investments. As a result, the ROIC is not superior to other methods but is far more stable.

Under the Merchant method, industrial gases are liquefied and transported by rail or road and then, stored at client locations. The volumes transported are lower than on-site but are still relatively large. The contracts last between 3 to 5 years. This method offers upside from pricing initiatives and leverage existing on-site production plant. Obviously, pricing could also be a risk if the competitive environment deteriorates.

Finally, small volume of gas can be distributed in cylinders. This distribution method has the shortest contract length (up to 1 year). Despite enjoying the highest prices, this method has the lowest margins because of elevated distribution costs. Similar to the merchant method, the cylinders business further densifies the distribution network and offers potential pricing upside.

All these information are summarized below:

Air Products is in very good shape

After years of business restructurings, the company is now in position to focus on profitable growth. Indeed, after being appointed CEO on July 2014, Seifi Ghasemi decided to restructure the organization. He decided to dispose the performance materials division to Evonik and spun-off the electronic materials division (Versum Materials) in order to strengthen the balance sheet and to focus on the core industrial gas business. Furthermore, he aimed to improve profitability by tackling low-return projects and excessive spending. As a result, the net debt to EBITDA ratio dropped from 2.5x to 0.3x and margin significantly improved.

Air Products can now capitalize on its strong balance sheet and industry leading margin for the next phase of its strategic plan which consists to grow the business by deploying huge amount of capital. At the end of 2017, the company announced a $ 15B investment plan over the next five years. These investments focus mainly on gasification opportunities which are a new market, not yet widely outsourced. Indeed, gasification represents $ 8B of investments while acquisition, traditional investments and asset buyback account for $ 1B, $ 4B and $ 2B, respectively.

Gasification is the process of converting a solid or liquid fuel, such as coal of refining residue, into a synthetic gas (also called syngas). Once produced, this gas can be used to generate cheap electric power or sold to chemical companies. Indeed, chemical companies need syngas to produce ammonia and methanol which can be used as fertilizer or gasoline additive. Coal producers and refining companies are likely the most interested by gasification projects.

As of 12/31/2019, the management estimated that the company has still a $ 14.6B investment capacity, comprised of $ 9.8B potential debt and $ 4.8B future cash generation. The company has already spent $ 3.5B (23% of its $ 15B targeted plan) and has commitments for another $ 6.8B (45%). Once those commitments would have been paid, the company would have spent a total of $ 10.3B, or 69% of its investment program. The company has still more than 2 years to find attractive projects and invest money accordingly.

Air Products targets projects that can generate at least an EBIT of 0.10 cents annually for each dollar of capital invested. As a result, every dollar spent in capex generates at least 40% in annual revenue. Based on that, the company should be able to generate at least $ 6B additional annual sales, which represents a 67% increase compared to 2019 revenue of $ 8.9B.

In addition to grow revenue, margins will likely expand because a higher portion of sales will be derived from the on-site distribution method and Asia. On-site is the highest margin distribution method while Asia is the highest-margin region (Operating margin of 32.4% in Asia, 25.8% in Americas and 23.6% in EMEA). Besides, the gasification market is quite new which means that the competition is less intense than for traditional projects. Finally, the recent market consolidation should also help to reduce competition.

Assuming a 12% required rate of return for gasification projects (instead of 10% for traditional projects), every dollar spent in capex translates into 0.5 cent of annual revenue. The company could add $ 6.9B yearly revenue in the medium term (a 77% increase compared to 2019 revenue).

Valuation

When looking only at valuation multiples, Air Products does not seem very attractive. Indeed, the company trades at 14.3x its EBITDA and a 4.9% FCF yield, once adjusted for growth capex. However, the intrinsic value of the company is derived from future projects that are already ongoing and will generate profits in the coming years.

Our quick valuation suggests that investors ready to hold Air Products over the next 7/8 years should be able to generate an attractive 11% IRR on their investment, which is likely above what the broad equity market will deliver.

Conclusion

Air Products operates in the very attractive industrial gas industry. This industry is protected by important barriers to entry that prevent new players to disrupt this oligopoly. Air Products benefits from growing volumes coming from the growth in global industrial production as well as the increasing number of projects outsourced to industrial gas suppliers. Besides, take-or-pay terms protect volumes from external factors and the company enjoys also some pricing power. Margins are protected by costs pass-through agreements which bring an additional layer of resilience to the business. As a result, shareholders have been rewarded by an increasing dividend for 38 consecutive years. The future seems very promising with a lot of growth opportunities that will grow revenue and profits. Moreover, margins will likely expand because of an increasing exposure to on-site projects in Asia as well as a better competitive environment. Our valuation suggests an 11% IRR over the medium-term which is very attractive given the risk profile of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.