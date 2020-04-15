Gold Miners - Beware The Bull Trap

(Source)

Precious metal miners (GDX, GDXJ, SIL) have rallied hard off their mid-March bottom, and this rally has most certainly tested the resolve of the professed bears, yours truly among them.

Consider the above as well as the following chart, and ponder the exuberance that has taken hold since the March bottom with regards to the gold miners. The gold price as of Easter Sunday (the time of writing) is almost exactly the same as it was on March 8, just over a month ago. Incidentally, the same can be said for equities in general (SPY) which have also rallied from their lows thanks to promises of unheard-of stimulus packages in the US and also further afield. Gold miners, on the other hand, have traded 6% up from the starting price point roughly one month ago, outperforming gold as well as the wider stock market.

Resource sector investors have obviously decided to focus on the rising gold price and the in-flow of capital from various government programs. And they have apparently decided to ignore the increasingly difficult operating environment for miners. And with the above charts in mind, our readers can certainly be forgiven for asking whether we are sticking to our guns in the face of 40+% gains for the gold miners since the initial COVID-19-related drop from multi-year highs.

"Well, just fine, thanks for asking" - we routinely reply; and remain on the sidelines, biding our time. However, we can't help a certain inkling of concern for those buying into this rally, especially with regards to the coming week or two. You see, in our view, this rally is, in fact, a veritable bull trap which is now primed to snap shut and evaporate the capital it has managed to sucker in since mid-March. The last ingredient for this bull trap is about to be served shortly in the form of Q1 production reports, most of which will be positive and accompanied by language concerning the COVID-19 challenge and how it is being managed by the respective reporting companies. Perhaps these reports and the associated up-beat language will squeeze another percentage point or two from this rally.

But sooner rather than later, reality will bite and the bull trap will come to its un-savory conclusion.

"Reality? What reality?" we hear readers ask before quite a few of them proceed to lecture us on the stellar gold price (GLD) performance of late. "Are we not at multi-year highs in the yellow metal, and should this tide not lift the boats?"

"No, unfortunately, not." - we reply, quite routinely again, when confronted with this argument.

And that's when we finally arrive at the heart of the matter, or rather the heart of the developing bull trap. Let's look at some pieces of evidence that have become part and parcel of the reality gold miners have had to face in day-to-day operations lately.

Governments in Peru, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, and parts of Canada have ordered the suspension of mining operations. Initial two-week terms for these suspension orders have been extended where they have expired, with further extensions looming.

Several mines have had to accept severe production slow-downs, and some had to cease operations altogether, due to supply chain constraints, travel bans, or health concerns in different disguises. Examples include the Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador operated by Lundin Gold (OTCPK:FTMNF), the mighty Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia by operator Rio Tinto (RIO), or NewCrest Mining's (OTCPK:NCMGF) Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea.

Reports of COVID-19 infections at mine sites are increasing in frequency and so far include Endeavour Mining's (OTCQX:EDVMF) Hounde Mine in Burkina Faso, AngloGold Ashanti's (AU) Obuasi mine in Ghana, Agnico Eagle's (AEM) Kittila mine in Finland, First Quantum Minerals' (OTCPK:FQVLF) Cobre Panama mine in Panama, Kirkland Lake Gold's (KL) Detour Lake mine in Ontario, and Lundin Mining's (OTCPK:LUNMF) Candelaria mine in Chile.

This is by no means a complete list of incidents and disruptions, but the provided examples should suffice to illustrate how wide the impact from the COVID-19 crisis has already spread throughout the resource sector. There is hardly a mining jurisdiction that has not been affected, and hardly a miner that has not experienced some kind of operational headwind. Many mining companies have pulled their 2020 guidance as a result, and most will experience significant reductions in their Q2 output.

Unfortunately, and seemingly contrary to market expectations, these disruptions will not end any time soon. Social distancing, and all the restrictions deducted from the need for social distancing, are merely tools to slow down the spread of the pandemic and reduce the exponential growth of the disease to manageable rates. Once brought under control, the SARS-CoV-2 virus needs to be kept in check to stop further outbreaks with all the carnage we can currently observe in ICUs around the world. And this means an ebb and flow of measures against the further spread of the pandemic for the foreseeable future, governed by infection numbers and the political will to allow the possible maximum of economic activity. This ebb and flow of measures and restrictions will be impossible to predict in any detail, and it will most likely last until such time as a vaccine becomes widely available -- and that's still many months away.

Mining is, for the most part, a labor-intensive activity and social distancing represents a severe challenge to everyday activities at most mining operations. Regulators have every right to be concerned about mines turning into infection hotspots endangering not only the workers themselves, but also the neighboring communities. Remote mines are no safer as fly-in fly-out operations typically operate at a roster which is unfavorably aligned with incubation times of the virus and hardly a remote operation would be equipped to cope with an outbreak.

All this to say, that we are not expecting gold miners to return to their normal course of business anytime soon. The business of mining gold will be ham-strung for a lengthy period of time, fixed costs will need to be born while revenues will suffer from the described disruptions.

Most, if not all credible gold miners have had to withdraw their guidance for the year, and they have had to deal with the measures described earlier in this piece. It's probably a fair assumption that when guidance updates are finally issued, they will project a lower production outlook for the year. Our models indicate annual gold output reductions in the order of 10-30%, depending on individual circumstances and aggressiveness of management. If you think this is no reason for concern, thanks to a postulated gold price rally, then think again.

If we use the middle of the quoted range for the sake of the argument, we need to remind ourselves that a 20% reduction in output would require a 25% increase in the gold price to compensate for the damage to a company's revenues. This assumption would imply a gold price of more than $2,000/oz (on average!) for the year, just to bring the top line back to where it was pre-COVID-19. We submit, that this is already an improbable scenario. However, margins would still be squeezed due to the cost increases caused by cumbersome procedures at the mine and the mill on the one hand, and negative size effects due to reduced production on the other.

In essence, there are only two ways to argue a valuation-based bull case for the gold miners. Firstly, by assuming a much lower impact on production than we use in our models; or secondly, by assuming an average gold price well in excess of $2,000/oz going forward. Both assumptions are highly unlikely in our view, and we prefer to stick to a base case that has gold trading around current levels on average for the remainder of the year; and gold production impacted as a result of measures to contain the spread of the virus. We are unable to look at gold mining under the current pandemic-driven circumstances, and not brace for a significant decrease in cash flows for the foreseeable future. A rising gold price might somewhat dampen the blow, but we see no realistic scenario where the gold price can possibly save the year. Not even close, in fact.

Some bulls might even agree with our assessment of near-term production difficulties, but could be mounting an argument that "Investors might look past the production shutdowns/slowdowns, and be buying Gold miners today regardless of what the 2020 profitability looks like" (to quote feedback we received while collating this piece). However, we submit that these bulls under-estimate the cost of navigating the COVID-19-related restrictions, and the damage these costs will impose on many a miner's balance sheet. We expect plenty of initiatives to "strengthen balance sheets" in quarters to come, and not all initiatives will be successful. Where successful, these initiatives will come at a cost that will have to be re-paid in the aftermath of the crisis, and these repayments will trump shareholder returns well into the time frame the mentioned bulls are presumably aiming for. The mentioned bull case might work for a very small number of companies with balance sheets strong enough to tide these companies through the next 12-18 months (the time we believe will be needed to develop a vaccine or medication fit for mass deployment), but this bull case will be elusive for the rest.

Decreasing cash flows already spell lower valuations; but these lower valuations will be compounded by a rise in discount rates as a result of the continued volatility, and the associated risk perception for most business ventures. This issue is not limited to gold miners, but will impact markets in general. Nevertheless, our postulated re-rating of the resource sector will not only reflect the drop in near-term cash flows; but also the higher discount rate for future cash flows, and also multiple compression due to a climate of continued un-certainty.

A valuation mis-match such as the one we are postulating for gold miners can potentially exist for as long as the market maintains its exuberance about the trillions of promised government support. Our bull trap, therefore, requires a catalyst to snap shut. In our view, this catalyst will be provided by the realization that all the government support programs in the US and elsewhere will provide ample liquidity, but they won't resolve the solvency issues many businesses are facing as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. We could elaborate on this topic, but it has been explained with much eloquence than we could muster already in this article. This pandemic will take its toll in the form of reduced income, loss of wealth, and loss of production (to borrow from the linked article) and gold miners will be affected just like most other industrial ventures.

"Are there scenarios for which we would be willing to abandon our bull trap thesis" we have been asked. Well, yes there are. Some countries stand a better chance than others to contain and control the virus, for example, due to geographic circumstances, combined with their early and rigorous measures to flatten the curve at an early stage. New Zealand comes to mind, or perhaps even Australia. In such cases, we would be willing to re-consider our bearish take, and would, in fact, turn into buyers of gold miners operating in such a privileged environment if these pre-conditions can be confirmed. We will certainly keep a very keen eye open for such opportunities in coming weeks.

As for the majority of the gold mining niche of this volatile market, we expect the market to remember that gold miners are businesses after all, and to realize that these gold mining businesses are coming under severe pressure from the measures to control the pandemic. The "next leg down" in the general stock market will hit gold miners just like the first leg down has hit them; and we expect valuations to drop well below the March-low in the process. This bull trap has almost run its cause, and we expect gold miners to re-rate lower along with the rest of the market, quite likely within the next couple of weeks.

