Independence Contract Drilling: Cost Restructuring Infuses Life

ICD Takes Measure

Following the ongoing energy price slump and the completion activity headwinds, the weakness in North American rig count and fracking activity will continue to put pressure on the drillers in 2020. In this context, Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) may have to delay its rig up-gradation plans as it focuses on reducing operating costs, SG&A expense, and capex to protect the operating margin and improve free cash flow. The company's Haynesville shale operation showed substantial weakness in Q4. I think there is limited potential for short-term positive returns from the stock.

Despite the pressure, the company's key operating metrics, such as the rig operating days and average margin per day, were steady in Q4. The company has below-average leverage and no significant near-term debt repayment obligations. However, its free cash flow generation has been negative over the past quarters. I think the company will survive the storm if the demand-supply situation does not deteriorate much from the current level.

Industry Indicators And New Strategies

The critical aspect of today's post-Coronavirus outbreak environment is how efficiently the drillers are responding and what is happening to the rig replacement cycle. Here is how the industry has transformed in the recent past. The U.S. onshore rig count has fallen by ~17% since the start of the year after it fell by 11% in Q4. The WTI crude oil price has crashed by ~55% in 2020 so far, although it remained steady in Q4. The natural gas price, too, has fallen considerably this year. While the drilled wells in the unconventional shales have declined sharply in the past year (24% down), the completed and DUC (drilled by uncompleted) wells have been relatively resilient. So, the contract drilling industry shifted from growth to production to improve free cash flows and returns.

The second most noticeable aspect of ICD's progress is the quality of rigs. Since 2018, although the U.S. rig count dropped by more than 300, the AC rig market share increased by 10% during this period. However, it would be fair to assume that many legacy rigs and some of the AC rigs will remain stacked or be discontinued in the future. Given the revenue loss, ICD has been focusing on cost elimination. In that, it reduced $15 million in duplicative SG&A costs since the Sidewinder integration. The company also undertook a project of upgrading a legacy Sidewinder rig to 300 Series specifications, which will have higher racking capacity and hook load. Read more on the company's operations in my previous article here.

ICD, complemented by Sidewinder's pad-optimal drilling fleets, has operations spread in various U.S. unconventional shales. In the Haynesville shale, which is predominantly natural gas shale, energy production became less profitable as the natural gas price tumbled by 33% in the past year. After natural gas prices drove below $2/Mcf, the company's rig contracts reduced to three compared to six in November 2019. Not only did the upstream customers cut the 2020 capex budget, but they also allocated a higher portion of that budget to completion activity. One of its customers moved to the Permian in February, where production was still expanding.

Contract And Day Rates Are Down

Investors may note that the company experienced stability in dayrates in case of contract renewals in Q4. However, in the Haynesville, competition in the market put pressure on dayrates, which also led to lower rig utilization in Q4. After the Coronavirus outbreak, the company anticipates the leading-edge revenue per day to vary between $20,000 and a high-teen (in $ thousand). In comparison, the average revenue per day was $20,241 in Q4. Plus, most of the contracts are becoming short term in nature (six-month contract).

As of December 31, the company had 22 rigs under contract. In Q1, the company expects to exceed that figure. However, future visibility is quite uncertain at this point, given the sudden drop in demand. The Coronavirus outbreak and the supply glut following the OPEC+ negotiation breakdown are the two most significant short-term challenges ahead of the energy industry. On April 13, however, Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to cut production by 10 million barrels per day, or ~10% of the global supply. Although the cut was less than what many analysts expected, it would still act as a support to the energy price, which has been on a free fall. In this scenario, I think ICD's rig revenue per day can fall significantly after the recent events, cost per day can remain stocky due to expenses related to the transition of rigs from the Haynesville.

Cost Reduction Targets

To cut losses arising from this extra-ordinary situation, the company has recently decided to reduce salary and other compensation for its employees and executive management as well as reducing the number of directors from the board. It has also agreed to lower direct operating costs in line with activity declines. In particular, the company will reduce the capex budget for 2020 by 30%. As a result, the company expects annualized selling, general and administrative (or SG&A) expenses to fall by $5 million, which is ~31% of the FY2019 SG&A expense. Also, it expects operating costs to decline between $600 and $1,000 per operating day. Since April 6, when the steps were disclosed, ICD's stock price has sprung by 293%. However, I think the market has over-reacted, given the relatively lukewarm response to similar exercises by other oilfield services companies like NCS Multistage (NCSM).

Changes In Some Of The Key Drivers

From Q3 2019 to Q4 2019, the company's rig operating days increased by 2%. The day rates weakened as the average revenue per operating day decreased by 2% in Q4. The rig utilization (77%) underperformed the company expectations. The deterioration reflects a delay in scheduled rig reactivations in the Permian and rig transition issues in the Haynesville.

Costs decreased marginally (by 1%) sequentially in Q4 due to rig transition costs. As a result, the average margin fell by 2% in Q4 versus Q3. By December 31, the company's drilling backlog was $51.5 million, which was an 11% decline compared to a quarter ago. Lower backlog represents lower revenue visibility into the future.

What's The Current Financial State?

In FY2019, ICD's cash flow from operations was ~$28 million, which was a significant increase compared to a year ago. Higher year-over-year revenues (43% up) led to the rise in CFO. Despite the increase in CFO, the company's free cash flow (or FCF) was negative in FY2019. After the recent initiatives to reduce costs further, it has revised down capex plans by 30% in 2020.

ICD has ~$128 million in debt, which will be due for repayment in 2023. Its debt-to-equity now stands at 0.38x, which is lower than the average for peers (0.55x). Its liquidity stood at $45 million as of December 31, 2019.

It has no significant debt repayment before 2023. However, the negative free cash flow issue can become seriously concerning in the medium term, forcing asset sales or a debt refinancing. This would spell serious trouble, even a potential bankruptcy threat, in the current environment when energy and stock prices are tumbling to historic lows.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

ICD is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.7x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple expansion implies significantly lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between FY2015 and now, the average EV/EBITDA was 11.5x. So, the company is trading at a discount to its past average.

Sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to decrease more sharply than the fall in EBITDA for its peers in the next four quarters, which typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (NBR, HP, and PTEN) average of 3.2x. So, the stock is relatively overvalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, only one sell-side analyst rated ICD a "buy" in April (includes "very bullish"). Four sell-side analysts rated it a "hold," while none recommended a "sell." The consensus target price is $2.3, which at the current price, yields ~63% negative returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Neutral" rating. Although its ratings are high on value, they are moderate-to-poor on profitability, growth, momentum, and EPS revisions.

What's The Take On ICD?

Although the recent OPEC+ production deal can free up some of the pressure on the energy price, the rig count fall, fracking activity slowdown, and upstream operators' budget slashes in 2020 will continue to put pressure on the drillers. Independence Contract Drilling may have to delay its plans to upgrade the legacy rigs into more advanced rigs. Rather, the company is focusing on reducing operating costs, SG&A expenses, and capex to protect the operating margin and improve free cash flow.

The company has no significant near-term debt repayment obligations. Plus, its leverage is lower than many of its peers. Investors may note that in the ongoing turmoil, balance sheet strength and the ability to generate free cash flow will dictate values in the oilfield services industry in the near term. The short-term headwinds are too strong to result in any sharp upward momentum.

