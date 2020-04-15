NCS Multistage Holdings: Cost Cutting And Balance Sheet Hold The Key

NCSM Drops But Is Not Out

The sharp fall in energy demand following the coronavirus attack and the completion activity headwinds will keep NCS Multistage Holdings' (NCSM) top-line and profit low. However, sales of Repeat Precision products and the tracer diagnostics product sales in the international markets will help offset some of the losses in the U.S. and Canada. Recently, the company withdrew its previous guidance for Q1 and FY2020 and initiated further cost reductions. In this environment, I do not see any catalyst to push the stock price higher in the short term.

While revenue can decline in the short term, the pressure on the margin will be partially offset by the ongoing cost reduction initiatives. The company is more likely to survive the downturn, and therefore, can see its relative valuation multiples expand in the medium term.

Looking Through The Strategy

The U.S. slow growth rate notwithstanding, NCSM has been increasing marketing activity across fracturing systems, tracer diagnostics, and Repeat Precision. According to the company's estimates, its PurpleSeal frac plugs from Repeat Precision have gained significant market share after the product helped customers gain efficiencies with pump down and drill out times. Also, the company's factory assembled PurpleSeal Express product has been efficient in the plug and perf operations. One of the difficulties the company is facing is about the customers' propensity to stick to the plug-and-perf equipment rather than replacing it with the company's pinpoint technology. I discussed more on this in my previous article here. As the upstream customers keep capex down, there has been increasing focus on well spacing and development plans to maximize returns and capital efficiencies. In this aspect, the company's tracer diagnostic service line has been helpful.

As the markets in North America come to a standstill following the coronavirus outbreak, NCSM has become more optimistic about the international market. In Q3, it booked follow-up orders in Saudi Arabia. Plus, it has been pushing tracer services in several countries where the fracturing services are growing fast. In the past year, the share of international sales increased from 6% to 8% as a percentage of its total revenues. The management expects the share to exceed 10% in 2020.

Let us check out NCSM's international market growth potential in more detail. In Aker BP's (OTCPK:DETNF) Valhall field, the single-trip multi-frac stimulation process was used for the first time in an offshore project by NCSM. The company anticipates increased activity for that activity in the project as it scouts for other operators in that region. Latin America saw activity deceleration in 2H 2019 after the uncertain political environment and hyperinflation in Argentina. Similarly, the company was expecting to see better activity in the North Sea, although the current energy market downfall will have pegged back its estimates.

Additional Cost-Cutting Measures

On April 2, the company dismissed its previous outlook and financial forecast because the effect of COVID-19 on economic activity, demand for crude oil, energy-related products has been far more adverse than was previously thought. The need for NCSM's products and services and field operations has gravely reduced in the past couple of months. As revenues are likely to fall steeply, the company looks to shift its focus entirely on cost containment. In that process, it has decided to cut the U.S. and Canadian workforce by 20% and salary reduction and furloughs for the remaining employees in North America. While the measures are expected to result in $12 million in annualized cost savings, it will also lead to $3.5-4.0 million of additional severance charges. In FY2019, the company's SG&A costs were $22 million or 42% of its total revenues. I think the extra charges can increase the SG&A costs in Q2 and Q3, while the benefits of savings will accrue throughout the next 12 months.

Although the company has canceled its previous forecast, I think it would be safe to assume international markets will continue to outperform the U.S. and Canada markets. As the revenue diversified, revenues from international operations more than doubled from 1H 2019 to 2H 2019. NCSM's management expected the international market growth to surpass the North American market by 5% to 10% in 2020.

Key Industry Indicators

Before the U.S. upstream companies started slashing their E&P capex aggressively, NCSM's management was expecting a 10-15% fall in 2020 compared to 2019. In this context, let us check out what's happening in the U.S. and to the energy prices. The U.S. onshore rig count has fallen by ~17% since the start of the year after it fell by 11% in Q4. The WTI crude oil price has crashed by ~55% in 2020 so far, although it remained steady in Q4. The natural gas price, too, has fallen considerably this year. While the drilled wells in the unconventional shales have declined sharply in the past year (24% down), the completed and DUC (drilled by uncompleted) wells have been relatively resilient. So, drilling efficiency has continued to improve, although pricing has remained weak.

In this background, NCSM can gain some market share even in a weak market by fielding its technologically enhanced fracturing systems and Repeat Precision products. In fracturing systems, the company aims to target specific applications where pinpoint stimulation delivers operational benefits and cost savings.

By the start of 2020, the regulatory approvals were beginning to come to Canada's rescue from the midstream capacity bottlenecks. Some of the key projects include the completion of the Trans Mountain Expansion, Keystone XL, and Line-3 Replacement in Minnesota, Western Canada. The three optimization projects are expected to add another 200,000 bbl/day of crude export capacity by 2020. If these projects become operational, it would ease the supply chain, which would allow the upstream companies to increase production activities, which, in turn, would increase demand for NCSM's products.

What Drives The Margin?

The company's revenues from the U.S. decreased by 21% in Q4 2019 compared to Q3 2019, while revenues from Canada declined by 8% during the same period. In Q4, the company's gross margin expanded to 50% from 47% in Q3 and represented the second consecutive quarter-over-quarter expansion. The cost of sales as a percentage of revenues declined due to increased sales at Repeat Precision, which enabled improved fixed cost utilization.

Repeat Precision also saw increased sales in Canada and international markets. However, fracturing systems and well-construction products sales decreased in the U.S. On top of the pricing pressure on products, increased chemical costs associated with tariffs imposed on China imports. Overall, the company's Q4 2019 EBITDA margin improved marginally in the past year.

WTI-WCS Spread Expands

Source

The WCS (Western Canada Select), which tracks heavy oil from Canada, typically trades at a discount relative to WTI (West Texas Intermediate) due to the cost of transport from Alberta to refineries in the U.S. Although both WTI and WCS prices have climbed down, the WCS-WTI spread expanded in February compared to the previous two months. The rise in the spread (because it is negative) is the cause of further worries to the company's margin.

Debt And Cash Flows

NCSM's net debt was marginally positive as of December 31, 2019 - a marginal increase compared to the previous year. Its total liquidity as of December 31, 2019, was $23 million. In comparison to NCSM's low debt-to-equity ratio (0.06x), Schlumberger's (SLB) leverage was 0.63x, while Nine Energy Service's (NINE) leverage was 1.0x as of December 31.

In FY2019, NCSM's cash flow from operations increased by 28% compared to a year ago. Although revenues moderately in FY2019 compared to a year ago, the much sharper rise in CFO reflects lower accounts payable and higher accounts receivable during this period.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

NCS Multistage Holdings is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.1x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 3.7x. Between Q4 2017 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 14.0x. So, the stock is currently trading at a significant discount to its past average.

NCSM's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to increase as opposed to a fall in EBITDA for its peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a much higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (NINE, SLB, and SPN) average of 4.5x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, none of the sell-side analysts rated NCSM a "buy" in April, while four recommended a "hold." Only one of the analysts rated a "sell" (includes "very bearish.") The consensus target price is $1.10, which at the current price, yields ~96% returns.

What's The Take On NCSM?

The recent turmoil in the energy market, as well as the sharp energy demand fall following the coronavirus event, will keep NCSM's top-line and profit low. Despite the completion activity headwinds, sales of Repeat Precision products and the tracer diagnostics product sales in the international markets, particularly in Saudi Arabia, will help offset some of the revenue loss in the U.S. and Canada.

I do not expect any significant revenue growth, although margin can hold steady in the short term due to ongoing cost reduction initiatives. The full benefits of the cost restructuring will not be realized until the next four quarters are complete, although additional one-time charges can reduce the Q1 earnings. NCSM's healthy balance sheet with low leverage is its most critical advantage in the current scenario when many of its oilfield services peers with much higher leverage face potential bankruptcy and business continuity threats. In this environment, I do not see any catalyst to push the stock price higher in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.