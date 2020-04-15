Closed-End Funds Outperformed ETFs Tracking 4 Of 5 Countries

In this article, we look at the relative performance of closed-end vs exchange-traded funds tracking Australia, Japan, Korea, Greater China, and India.

Despite going out of fashion, single-country closed-end funds tracking 4 out of 5 Asia-Pacific markets actually outperformed their ETF counterparts.

In chapter 3 of Peter Lynch's 1994 book Beating The Street, where he describes different types of funds, he writes "Many closed-end funds are more popularly known as country funds." Before many of the first single-country tracking exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launched in 1996, the easiest exchange-traded access many investors had to hard-to-access foreign markets was through closed-end funds. Closed-end funds are notorious for trading at discounts to net asset value (NAV), with little reason to expect discounts to tighten rather than widen other than fickle retail demand.

In this article, I run some quick charts on the closed-end funds that still track five major markets in the Asia-Pacific region, four of which (surprisingly, to me at least) have outperformed their ETF counterparts. This is a follow-up to my 2017 article where I used closed-end fund discounts as a sentiment indicator, since when Aberdeen folded several of their country funds I mentioned in that article.

Market #1: Australia

Our first chart pair compares the Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEMKT:IAF) with the iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA). Since EWA launched in 1996, we see IAF has managed to outperform EWA on a total return basis.

Data by YCharts

The obvious explanation here seems to be a slight tightening of the discount from below -15% to its current level of -11.61%, as the ups and downs of the discount/premium chart below seem to match the relative performance of IAF vs EWA above.

Data by YCharts

Market #2: Japan

Our second set of charts cover Japan funds, namely:

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ), versus the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ), and The Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (NYSE:JOF), versus the iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ)

Here, we see the ETF outperforming the closed-end fund in both cases, with greater divergence between the large cap funds than between the small cap funds:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

I will only plot the discount/premium chart for the large-cap funds because of their longer history period, but at a glance, it seems the underperformance of the closed-end fund can be explained by JEQ's premium in the late 1990s, which has since collapsed to a discount. I remember, in the late 1990s, there was some excitement about "Japan coming back", and ETFs like EWJ had not yet entered into "mainstream" use, so old closed-end funds like JEQ were probably a retail vehicle of choice, regardless of premium.

Data by YCharts

Market #3: Korea

Our third market is the Republic of Korea, tracked by the closed-end Korea Fund (NYSE:KF), versus the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY). This is one of only three markets in this article which foreign investors still have difficulty accessing directly. Here, KF outperforms:

Data by YCharts

Again, the driver of outperformance seems to be the tightening of the discount from below -25% to its current level around -13%, with even tighter discounts in the meantime:

Data by YCharts

Market #4: Greater China

Next, we look at Greater China, a somewhat complex collection of markets with shares trading in at least three different currencies on at least four different exchanges, but where a significant majority of business can be done in Mandarin Chinese. The three pairs of funds here are:

The China Fund (NYSE:CHN), vs the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI), tracking mostly Hong Kong listed "H-shares" Morgan Stanley China A Share (NYSE:CAF), vs the XTrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR), tracking mainland listed "A-shares", and The Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN), vs the iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT), tracking the completely separate market traded in Taiwan dollars in Taipei

For some background on Greater China, please see my earlier explainer article on Vanguard's first "Total China" ETF. Of these three markets, Taiwan remains the only one which foreign investors will find it difficult to buy individual stocks directly. As the next three charts here show, the closed-end fund has outperformed the ETF in each of these three Greater China markets:

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

It would require some zooming in to the chart below to see if any of the outperformance of the above three closed-end funds had anything to do with discount tightening. All three funds seem to be close to the historic lows of their discounts and have spiked to significant premiums at different times.

Data by YCharts

Market #5: India

Last but not least is India, the largest market which is still difficult for foreign investors to get direct access to. You can learn more about the Indian equity market in my explainer video recorded here. Before the first two India-tracking ETFs, one of which was the Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) were launched in 2008, the following two closed-end funds were the only publicly-listed way US investors could access Indian equities:

Morgan Stanley India Investment (NYSE:IIF)

The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

As with all of the above markets except Japan, these two closed-end funds outperformed PIN since PIN's 2008 launch:

Data by YCharts

The NAV discounts of IIF and IFN seem to have been very stable since the funds' performance started diverging in 2014, so it is still not clear to me how these closed-end funds outperformed.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Although ETFs have clearly taken over the role closed-end funds once played in providing US-listed access products to difficult foreign markets, it is surprising, to me at least, how these "obsolete" vehicles seemed to outperform in every Asia-Pacific market outside Japan. Part of this seems due to the importance of buying at a discount, and not at a premium, which is the NAV discount version of "buy low, sell high".

Members of Long Run Income get more regular short form analysis, screens, model portfolio updates, and ideas like these that can significantly increase your retirement income over time. Although my focus tends to be on high quality, dividend paying companies, I also look at "dividend alternatives", bonds, MLPs, closed end funds, and many other investments income investors ask about. See more of my latest ideas with your free trial to Long Run Income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.