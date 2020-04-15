Zentalis IPO: A Strong Biotech IPO In The Current Market

Biotech IPOs are especially risky under the current economic circumstances, but Zentalis may be good enough to take a chance on.

The coronavirus may have gripped the world’s attention, but other medical maladies still exist, and medical researchers are working on those as well as the coronavirus. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) launched an IPO last week which raised $165 million, according to Renaissance Capital. The company priced its shares at $18 each, which was at the high end of its planned $16 to $18 range, and has seen its stock rise to over $23 in the few days since.

Zentalis is the second U.S. IPO to launch since the coronavirus pandemic has truly begun, following WiMi Hologram (NASDAQ:WIMI) last week. But Zentalis is a much larger company, with a valuation of nearly $750 million. Zentalis faces much of the challenges of a typical biotech IPO which means higher risk, but there is a great deal to like about its potential and chances of success.

A Cancer Biotech

In its prospectus, Zentalis states that it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which is focused on developing treatments for cancers. It uses a drug discovery engine to identify targets and drugs which can help at the molecular level. A key result of this approach is that unlike many biopharmaceutical IPOs, Zentalis is not betting it all on a single treatment.

Zentalis’s lead product is called ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD). SERD is a developing treatment type to fight advanced forms of breast cancer. A SERD attaches to a cancer cell and breaks down key receptors which help the cancer “feed” on estrogen and grow.

SERDs are not a completely experimental treatment, as one drug named fulvestrant has been on the market since 2016 and is owned by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). However, fulvestrant is delivered with a once per month muscular injection. Zentalis argues that this inconveniences patients and makes them less willing to comply with treatment. By contrast, ZN-c5 is an oral treatment. Zentalis also argues that ZN-c5 performed well in pre-clinical studies, as it showed that its drug shrunk tumors more than fulvestrant in multiple models.

ZN-c5 is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, with results expected in the second half of 2020. But it should be noted that most drugs fail to reach final FDA approval from this early stage. If ZN-c5 was Zentalis’s only drug, this would be a serious concern.

However, Zentalis has three additional treatments in its pipeline and plans to submit a fifth treatment to the FDA in 2021. Its other treatments have a more general applicability, with two of the drugs designed to fight cancer. Initial results for these drugs will be released in early 2021, and initial models show that these drugs can help eliminate cancer cells under laboratory conditions.

In addition to securing a broad drug pipeline and an expectation that it can develop further treatments, Zentalis also has clinical research collaboration with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for ZN-c5. Xconomy reported last December that the two companies had been working together since May 2018 and that Pfizer believes ZN-c5 could work together with one of Pfizer’s therapies. Zentalis also lists partnerships with SciClone Pharmaceuticals, the Mayo Foundation as well as a license agreement with Recurium IP Holdings. These partnerships speak well about Zentalis’s prospects of a successful drug development.

And while the world’s eyes are on the coronavirus, we should not forget that any cancer treatment will remain highly profitable. While looking at the overall cancer drug research market may be a broad perspective, this is suitable given the wide range of drugs that Zentalis is working on as well as its ability to find new drugs with its development platform. According to Allied Market Research, the global cancer therapeutics market will register “a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026” and achieve a value of over $180 billion. Cancer will continue to be more prevalent among the population as more people, especially women dealing with breast cancer, age. And while there is competition from other companies to develop treatments, the market and field is more than wide enough for many varying treatments, especially one which has backing from major pharmaceutical companies.

Biotech Financials

Zentalis follows the clinical-stage biotech financial pattern. The company recorded zero revenue in 2019 and had an operational loss of $46.8 million. This was up from a loss of $23 million in 2018, largely created as research expenses rose from $18.9 to $38.3 million. However, this is a good sign and an indicator that Zentalis’s research and development is progressing.

As of December 31, 2019, Zentalias claimed to have $67 million cash on hand balanced against $19 million in liabilities. The company has stated that it plans to use the funds raised by this offering to further ZN-c5 development, and notes in its prospectus that its cash post-IPO “will enable us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2022.”

Given the rate at which Zentalis is burning cash and the fact that we should expect its burn rate to increase, it is reasonable for that 2022 mark to mean early 2022 as opposed to later. Still, having the cash on hand to operate for well over a year is a good sign, especially if Zentalis can manage to secure future partnerships.

A Long-Term Plan

The current market conditions are a strange time for a company to go public. Investors have looked at Zentalis’s upside and latched onto it perhaps hoping for anything with significant upside. That pattern could continue, or investors may become more risk-averse given the economic chaos and pass on biotech IPOs which are always riskier than other investments.

The risk certainly exists in Zentalis’s case. There is the usual risk of its drugs failing to pass the FDA pipeline, and the company is affected by the ongoing pandemic. Zentalis notes that it is experiencing difficulties in finding patients to undergo its clinical trials and that it has had to close its executive offices and limit the number of staff in its laboratories. Furthermore, it is far from certain whether Zentalis’s drug will be viable even should it pass FDA testing.

But Zentalis notes about fulvestrant that it was able to achieve a yearly revenue of $1 billion before it became a generic drug in 2018, and that is just a competitor to one of Zentalis’s drugs. If ZN-c5 alone can achieve a revenue of just $300 to $500 million by late 2023 to early 2024, that would cause its current valuation of $730 million to skyrocket in value. Zentalis just needs one of its treatments to succeed within the next two to three years to be a worthwhile investment at the current price. While that is a major gamble for now, it is one that investors should strongly consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.