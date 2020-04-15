10% Yields At 10% Discounts

When the market has seen its worst quarterly returns, it has tended to produce positive returns over the next four quarters.

In yesterday's article, "A Trade With Upside Unlikely to Lose Money", I referenced for Seeking Alpha readers that the high yield corporate bond market might be an opportunity where yield-focused investors could expect solidly positive returns with relative remoteness from losing money over the next 12 months.

The idea was born out of the fact that after a very weak quarter, high yield corporate bonds tend to do quite well over the subsequent four quarters. High yield corporate bonds have also never offer back-to-back years with negative returns over their nearly four decade history.

After first quarter 2020's debacle, high yield corporate bonds were pricing at a large enough discount to par and with a high enough yield that the level of additional spread widening or corporate bond defaults needed to produce negative total returns moving forward looked like a remote risk. As prices move down and spreads move wider, spreads tend to over-compensate investors for the likelihood of credit losses, which is why the asset class has never seen back-to-back years with negative returns over its nearly four decade history.

In that article, I suggested simply buying broad-based high yield corporate bond ETF's like the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), or the lower cost iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) as a way for retail investors to monetize this trade.

These exchange traded funds offer great liquidity to buy and sell exposure to the high yield corporate bond universe. Given the Fed's intervention in the high yield corporate bond market through its recent expansion of the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, these funds are trading at modest premiums to their Net Asset Values (NYSE:NAV). The ETF providers would tell you that there vehicles actually reflect the "true price" of risk in that market, and would note that the net asset values are based on the underlying price of less liquid corporate bonds, some of which have not changed hands during the current stress market. What is the right price for those bonds? If they are marked too low currently as the market is rebounding, the NAV of the fund could be overstated and the ETF premium could be smaller than the headline figure.

There is another way to play this high yield corporate bond theme. If you sacrifice some of the liquidity of the exchange-traded funds, there are vehicles that are certainly trading at appreciable discounts - high yield corporate bond closed end funds. For readers not familiar with closed-end funds, these are investment vehicles where the investment manager issues a fixed number of shares and then invests the proceeds from the offering in the targeted asset class. Because there are no new shares being created or redeemed, the market value of the fund can deviate from meaningfully from its underlying net asset value, which is the value of the underlying holdings less investment borrowings. This is, of course, a deviation from the Efficient Market Hypothesis; investors can buy a fund that holds the underlying instruments cheaper than they could go out and buy those same fund holdings in the market. Given that these funds have committed capital, they also tend to use investment leverage, which can juice the returns (or hurt returns) depending whether you have the call on the asset class correct.

Below is a list of some of the largest high yield corporate bond closed end funds, sorted by their current discount to net asset value, and displaying their current indicated dividend yield.

The average fund on this list is trading at a 10% discount and sporting an indicated dividend yield of just over 10%. For those blanching at the small premiums on the Blackrock's iShares ETFs, you could move to the active management side of the asset management giant and examine its closed end fund offerings at meaningful discounts like the $1.2B Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT).

To date, I have not added high yield corporate bonds despite being constructive on the asset class. While there are going to be pockets of stress among high yield corporate bond issuers, extraordinary Fed accommodation is working to ensure that liquidity issues do not exacerbate solvency issues borne out of the current crisis. I have owned funds off this list in the past, but when I have added these funds counter-cyclically, equities have tended to offer better after-tax returns in taxable accounts. With the average fund on this list actually trailing the S&P 500 (-16.9% vs. -11.4%), perhaps their are opportunities to examine within this population in the current environment.

For investors trying to pick a fund other than a simple focus on largest discount, manager, or an attractive yield profile, I would focus on a couple of key items when digging into the fact sheets:

Be wary of funds with outsized CCC buckets. While I believe that current credit spreads are sufficient compensation for expected bond defaults, a bond's yield calculation assumes that you are getting par back. Credits rated CCC will feature higher defaults than credits rated single-B or BB.

Be wary of concentrations in Energy. While I am not making an outright call that many of the smaller shale producers will be forced to restructure, issuers in the Energy space will see heightened correlation around the price of oil and gas. You want broad sector-level diversification.

Track record matters in active management. See which funds did better in the most recent negative years (2018 and 2015). If the same team was in place through the crisis in 2008, even better.

I expect high yield corporate bond spreads to tighten over the course of 2020 from historically elevated levels, driven by extraordinary monetary accommodation from the Fed that once again pushes yield-seeking investors out the risk spectrum over time. High yield corporate bonds offer decent upside with less downside given current price discounts. High yield corporate bond closed end funds, which are trading at 10% discounts on average, offer additional structural downside protection. For investors wary about equity valuations amidst the current uncertain environment, the attractive loss-adjusted spreads in high yield corporate bonds may offer value.

