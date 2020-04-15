Liberty Media To Benefit From Charter Communications' Rising Fortunes

Charter has increased the number of customer relationships better than it's rivals notably comcast.

Liberty is expected to increase its stake in Charter to nearly 40%.

Liberty Media via its Liberty Broadband unit will continue to benefit significantly from charters strong business and financial performance.

In March 2013, Liberty Media Corp. agreed to purchase a 27.3% stake in Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) for $2.62B. At the time, the deal included about 26.9 million shares and 1.1 million warrants for $95.50 a share.

In September 2014, Liberty Media spun off its cable businesses into a new unit, Liberty Broadband.

Then, in May 2016, Charter acquired both Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, quadrupling the number of customers and becoming the second-largest cable company in the US after Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Charter is now trading at around $495, so Liberty’s original investment is now worth $13.3B—more than quintuple.

At the time of that deal, there was a provision that Liberty would not increase its stake past 35% until after January 2016 but no more than 39.99%.

However, this could all be subject to change. And with Charter’s stock poised to go even higher, Liberty could be sitting in a rather sweet position.

Charter’s focus on increasing customer relationships

Charter, under its Spectrum brand of Internet service, has posted better performance than its rivals, notably Comcast.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, Charter’s total residential and SMB customer relationships grew by 1.13 million to 29.2 million, or 4.03%. (Customer relationships include the number of customers that receive one or more levels of service, including video, Internet and voice services.)

By contrast, for the year ended December 31, 2019, Comcast’s total residential and SMB customer relationships grew by a nearly identical number, 1.13 million, to 31.55 million in total, representing a 3.73% increase.

This may not seem like a dramatic difference. But in the hyper-competitive broadband industry, this is significant. Charter is demonstrating its ability to increase customer relationships across the board.

According to Value Line, the company has room to grow. Just 52% of households within reach of Charter’s cable system recently subscribed to one or more of its services. That leaves 48%, or roughly 24 million homes, left to tap and suggests plenty of upside in terms of customer growth.

Additionally, the company's footprint has recently been expanding by nearly one million households a year due to residential construction in markets like central Florida and the Carolinas.

Charter is perhaps seeing additional opportunity in business customers rather than in fickle consumers. When comparing growth in customer relationships in the SMB sector, Charter shows a more dramatic increase. Charter increased SMB customer relationships by 125,000 to 1.96 million, for a 6.82% increase. On the other hand, Comcast increased SMB customer relationships by only 93,000 to 2.40 million, for a 4.04% increase.

Charter is executing better than its closest rival.

Strong financials and earnings surprises

Charter’s increase in market cap over 2019 was almost more than double that of Comcast. Charter’s market cap currently stands at $117.92B. For the year ending December 2019, the company’s market cap surged from $64.22B to $104.19B, representing a 62.24% increase.

By contrast, Comcast’s market cap in 2019 moved from $154.11B to $204.75B, reflecting only a 32.86% increase.

For the last two quarters, Charter beat EPS estimates. For the quarter ending December 2019, the EPS consensus was $2.38 but the actual was $3.38—representing a 41.95% surprise increase.

For the quarter ending September 2019, the EPS estimate was $1.69 but the actual was $1.74, a modest 3.04% surprise increase.

Reducing the cost of capital via stock buybacks

As a benefit to shareholders—including Liberty—the company is committed to retiring shares. This reduces its cost of capital and signals that the management has confidence in the company.

During Q4 2019, Charter repurchased 5.6 million Charter shares and Charter Holdings common units totaling about $2.6 billion at an average price of $459 per share.

For the full year 2019, Charter repurchased over $7.6 billion of equity.

This is nothing new: since September of 2016, Charter has repurchased over $27 billion of shares and units. This represents more than 25% of Charter's outstanding equity at an average price of $346 per share.

Liberty Media is not participating in this stock buyback. As such, its economic interest will compound at a faster rate as the buyback is completed.

Based on strong business and financial performance, I predict that the share price of Charter Communications will hit $625 by January 2021, benefiting its most significant shareholder, Liberty Media.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LBRDK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.